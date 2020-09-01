 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RDA grant applications available
topical

RDA grant applications available

{{featured_button_text}}

Applications are now available and being accepted for the fall cycle of Regional Development Authority grants.

Applications can be made online at www.rdauthority.org/grant-opportunities.php and are due by 11:59 pm Sept. 30. No late applications will be accepted.

Applicants must be a registered tax-exempt organization with a valid 501(c)(3) of 501(c)(19) status with the IRS, an educational institution or government entity located in Scott County or Rock Island County. And requested funds must include clear benefit to residents of Scott County residents, per the RDA.

For more information about the application or the review process, visit the RDA website or call 563-323-5177.

Grants will be approved at an RDA board meeting in November, according to a press release.

The RDA did not accept new grant applications this spring. Instead, the authority allocated $100,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation to establish the QC Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, a partnership among the foundation, RDA and United Way of the Quad Cities, has now raised more than $1.5 million that has been combined with an additional $1.5 million from other sources for disaster relief in the Quad Cities. The RDA also made a separate $215,000 grant to 10 agencies that provide emergency shelter and food assistance for those in crisis.

RDA logo

Regional Development Authority
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News