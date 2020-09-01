RDA grant applications available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications are now available and being accepted for the fall cycle of Regional Development Authority grants.

Applications can be made online at www.rdauthority.org/grant-opportunities.php and are due by 11:59 pm Sept. 30. No late applications will be accepted.

Applicants must be a registered tax-exempt organization with a valid 501(c)(3) of 501(c)(19) status with the IRS, an educational institution or government entity located in Scott County or Rock Island County. And requested funds must include clear benefit to residents of Scott County residents, per the RDA.

For more information about the application or the review process, visit the RDA website or call 563-323-5177.

Grants will be approved at an RDA board meeting in November, according to a press release.

The RDA did not accept new grant applications this spring. Instead, the authority allocated $100,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation to establish the QC Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, a partnership among the foundation, RDA and United Way of the Quad Cities, has now raised more than $1.5 million that has been combined with an additional $1.5 million from other sources for disaster relief in the Quad Cities. The RDA also made a separate $215,000 grant to 10 agencies that provide emergency shelter and food assistance for those in crisis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.