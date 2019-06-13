Last year's “Marriage of Figaro” led to a honeymoon period for the re-energized Opera Quad Cities, as its new partnership will produce the supremely silly, sweet “Pirates of Penzance” this weekend at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
In collaboration with Genesius Guild, Augustana College, and SAU, the classic operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan will be presented Friday, June 14, and Sunday, June 16 at Galvin Fine Arts Center. Last June's production of Mozart's “Figaro” in the same place featured an all-local cast and orchestra performing an English translation, was the first in the new partnership and drew a combined audience of 520.
“It's really exciting; it's great that it's happening in the Quad-Cities,” Shelley Cooper, who plays Edith in “Pirates” and started in late 2017 as Augie's assistant professor of theater arts, heading the college's new musical theater concentration. “It's really important. I've been impressed with how organized and passionate the team is.”
It continues the tradition of summer opera in the Q-C, now performed in an indoor setting — providing greater acoustics, lighting, and improved parking and climate control for the public, Opera Quad Cities president Ron May said. Previously, most summer opera productions by Genesius Guild and Opera@Augustana were held in Rock Island’s Lincoln Park, the last full one was Copland's “The Tender Land,” in 2016.
Michael Callahan of Moline, a lifelong Gilbert & Sullivan fan, is thrilled to be playing the pompous Major General in “Pirates.”
“This is a bucket-list role,” he said, noting another favorite he did was Pooh-Bah in G & S' “The Mikado.” “It's wonderful; you get to sing THE patter song,” Callahan said of the rapid-fire “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” in “Pirates.”
He played a music teacher in last year's “Figaro,” and has been in operas at Genesius Guild in Rock Island for many summers. He started with the G & S troupe The Jesters when he was 16 in the mid-'80s.
When he was 9, he saw the British duo's “HMS Pinafore” at Lincoln Park and loved it. Callahan played Frederic in “Pirates” at Genesius in 2005, when Jon Schrader was the Major General and Rocky Schrader was Mabel (the married couple also is in this cast).
In the 1879 classic, happy pirates celebrate the coming of age of Frederic, who's been with them since he was a lad. Frederic announces he's leaving them, as he was only a pirate out of duty. He dedicates himself to their destruction, and he's hopeful that he'll find a woman to marry who's at least as pretty as his matronly nurse, Ruth, who tries her best to persuade him to stick with her.
Her candidacy is weakened when the daughters of a Major General wander into the neighborhood on a picnic, and when the Major makes his appearance, hilarity ensues as pretenses are rehearsed in the quest to determine whether or not the pirates — who are really just poor orphans (or are they?) — are appropriate matrimonial candidates. A posse of policemen is summoned in the second act to assist Frederic in bringing the pirates to justice.
“I feel like I've always wanted to do G & S, but this is my first operetta,” Cooper, a veteran opera and musical theater performer, said. “I love it, and it's always kind of been in my wheelhouse.”
"Gilbert & Sullivan is the closest thing we see to American musical theater in Europe before it became what it is today,” she said. “With all the lyric play, how they were able to write for the voice, their attention to wit and sophistication, it was so unsurpassed. And in terms of character development, but really the attention to lyrics and melody line.
“I think it's easy to sing,” Cooper said. “It feels great; I can sing the stuff for three hours and it feels awesome.'
“It presents a different kind of challenge” compared to more formal opera, Callahan said. “In opera, with the emotion, you're a bit more controlled as a singer. This is so character-based, you have to have an expansive understanding of your character."
“The pattering is huge, because that's all over musical theater,” Cooper said. “The combination of speaking and singing is so intrinsic in musical theater. I always use the example of the 'Modern Major General.' I go, listen to this and think about Sondheim. Think about how that speech-quality singing, that's something I definitely take from Gilbert & Sullivan.
“You think of the the lyrics and you think of Cole Porter, who was a master of wit and sophistication. Gilbert & Sullivan have a pomp and circumstance elegance that Lerner and Loewe 'My Fair Lady' has,” she said.
“It's a little unwieldy process because for 'Pirates' there are three choruses,” director Michelle Crouch said of the groups of policemen, pirates and maidens, among a total cast of over 30. “One of the most exciting things about it is, we got some people who are singing opera for the first time. They think it's so cool and that's what gets me excited. That's the future, getting young people excited about opera.”
The “Pirates” characters don't take themselves seriously, they said. “People often think of opera as too formal and stuffy. That's not the opera we're trying to do,” said Crouch, an adjunct assistant professor of music at Augustana.
“He shows off a lot of swagger, like in the patter song,” Callahan – who directs the Chordbusters and is music director at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline – said of his role. “He says, 'I do calculus; I can tell real paintings from fakes,' all this stuff. When it comes to strategy, and things a general really does, not so much. He's an actor to begin with. He's playing the role of a general, and pretending.”
“I definitely do not lack any self-confidence. I'm a bit controlling, bossy, but I'm very sassy, creative,” Cooper said of Edith, one of Mabel's sisters. “I'm very protective of all the sisters. When the pirates are trying to scheme my father, I'm the one who tells him, 'Watch out; they're not who they say they are. They're actually pirates. They say they're single gentlemen.”
Nathan Windt, SAU assistant professor of music and director of choral activities, will conduct the production.