Reactions to announcement Bustos won't seek re-election

"She has been diligent in her work to ensure the Rock Island Arsenal maintains its strategic military relevancy and position as a top Quad-Cities employer. She’s also never let go of the Quad-Cities passenger rail service priority ... Her tireless efforts will be missed, but I’m glad we get to work together for another year and a half. Knowing Cheri, there’s no letting up, so I look forward to working with her to score a few more wins for the Quad-Cities region during her time in Congress.”

Esther Joy King, whom Bustos defeated in 2020: “I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward. Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well, so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: IL-17 was going to make a change in 2022 and Cheri was destined to lose.

"And while we were planning to make this official in a couple weeks, I’m announcing today that yes, I am running for Congress in 2022, because I know that the residents of this district deserve so much better than what the liberal elites have been serving them up in Washington."

Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee: “Cheri Bustos made the right decision to retire rather than face defeat in 2022.”