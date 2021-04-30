Reactions to announcement Bustos won't seek re-election

Jeff Nelson, general manager, MetroLINK, and chair, American Public Transportation Association: “Congresswoman Bustos has truly been a champion for families in our district and has consistently put the needs of our community first.
"I’ve worked with her for many years on transportation projects, and she understands what working together can do to create a stronger community. Looking around, I can see how the Quad-Cities has grown as a result of her hard work and leadership in Congress. Cheri is a great friend to us all, and will be truly missed.”
Doug House, past president, Illinois Democratic County Chairs: “Cheri Bustos is a dear friend and has served this district with distinction. She should be proud of her accomplishments; those of us who have supported her certainly are.
"She has been tenacious and has an unequaled work ethic, traits her parents instilled in her and all of her siblings. Cheri will be missed by officials in Congress and by local government leaders and constituents who have come to rely on her as an advocate with an uncompromising resolve to provide responsive government, even if that meant reaching across the aisle. I am very sorry to see her retire.”
Paul Rumler, president/CEO, Quad Cities Chamber: “Congresswoman Bustos has been a great partner in advocating for all the factors necessary to build a prosperous regional economy. From education, health care, and workforce issues, to infrastructure, agriculture and business priorities, Rep. Bustos has spent a decade advancing our community.
"She has been diligent in her work to ensure the Rock Island Arsenal maintains its strategic military relevancy and position as a top Quad-Cities employer. She’s also never let go of the Quad-Cities passenger rail service priority ... Her tireless efforts will be missed, but I’m glad we get to work together for another year and a half. Knowing Cheri, there’s no letting up, so I look forward to working with her to score a few more wins for the Quad-Cities region during her time in Congress.”
Esther Joy King, whom Bustos defeated in 2020: “I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward. Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well, so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: IL-17 was going to make a change in 2022 and Cheri was destined to lose.
"And while we were planning to make this official in a couple weeks, I’m announcing today that yes, I am running for Congress in 2022, because I know that the residents of this district deserve so much better than what the liberal elites have been serving them up in Washington."
Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee: “Cheri Bustos made the right decision to retire rather than face defeat in 2022.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL.: “Representative Bustos has served as, and will continue to serve as, an excellent representative for her community. She’s a hard worker who listens to her constituents, delivers tangible legislative wins for working families and provides stellar constituent service.
"I’ve enjoyed working with her on critical issues facing our state, such as supporting the Rock Island Arsenal and the agricultural community, protecting roadside first responders and making sure that National Guard troops receive the pay they earned. I have no doubt she will continue to get results for her district over the remainder of her term. I thank her for her leadership and know that we will miss her voice in the next Congress, even as I am confident that she will continue to serve the Illinois community in the years to come.”