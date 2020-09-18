× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the reactions to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law. From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.” – Gov. Kim Reynolds

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force to be reckoned with. She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family. Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics. My heart is with Justice Ginsburg’s children – Jane and James — their entire family, and the loved ones she leaves behind. May she rest in peace.” -- Sen. Joni Ernst

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.” – Hillary Clinton