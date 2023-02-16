The memories poured in.

For readers, colleagues, friends and community leaders, the death of beloved columnist and Quad-Cities legend Bill Wundram stirred a multitude of memories.

He was widely loved, respected and admired. He also made a difference in the community that long ago earned his affection and devotion. And that was his goal all along.

Here are some of the tributes:

***

"This is how much respect I had for Bill Wundram: He was one of only two people who called me 'Donald' on a regular basis and got away with it. The other one was my wife. Other people called me Don or Dox or Double D, but if they addressed me as Donald, they were risking physical violence. Bill called me Donald every day, and all I ever did was smile. You couldn’t not smile when he was around.

"Wundram was a tremendous writer and an even better personality. He illuminated every room he ever walked into. He was impossible to dislike.

"But he knew nothing about sports. There was one day someone mentioned Michael Jordan to him in an interview and just to check his facts — which he occasionally used — he ambled over to my desk.

“ 'Michael Jordan … basketball player?' ’’ he asked.

“ 'Yes, Bill, Michael Jordan is a basketball player,' ’’ I responded.

“ 'Pretty good?' ’’

“ 'Yes, Bill, he’s very good.' ’’

"When the column came out the next day, you would have sworn Bill was an NBA insider who knew everything there was to know about MJ. He was that good a writer." — Don Doxsie, retired Quad-City Times sportswriter, sports editor and columnist.

***

"I have two stories about Bill:

"I used to write the 'Ask the Times' column. Readers would submit questions, and I would try to find answers. I received a question one day about where in the area you could find homemade butter brickle ice cream.

"Whenever I had a question about local food, I always asked Bill. I went to his office and said I had a question I thought he could answer.

" 'A reader wants to know where to get homemade butter brickle ...' "

"Before I could finish the sentence, he said, 'Wilton Candy Kitchen.' And then went on to describe how good it was.

"The second story is the time I wanted to get copies of his Phineas books for my son. I asked Bill if he knew if they were still selling the books in the lobby at the newspaper office because I wanted to get them for my son for his birthday. He said, 'Oh, don't buy them.' He dug copies out of a box in his office and signed them to my son.

"Just one of the most kind, friendly, enjoyable people I ever worked with." — Steven Martens, former Quad-City Times reporter.

***

"Bill was a beloved journalist and gifted storyteller who captivated audiences with writings. He told the stories of the Quad-Cities better than anybody. Bill was so charismatic — some of my favorite moments with Bill were watching him light up a room as he shared the stories of his legendary career. Bill was one of a kind." — Debbie Anselm, President, Quad-City Times & Dispatch-Argus.

***

"I remember the first time I saw Bill’s office at the Quad-City Times. I was a new employee of Lee and on a tour of the QC Times building. Bill wasn’t in his office that day, likely out covering some great story, but I’ll never forget my first impressions of his office. It was packed with fun, magical things — circus memorabilia, an old typewriter, an antique desk, a carnival ride seat as a bench and stacks of paper representing many stories and memories.

"Years later I had the amazing honor of working with Bill when I was named publisher of the QC Times and my family relocated to Davenport, Iowa. Bill was an absolute joy to work with and a masterful storyteller. I especially loved when he’d talk about his family. He treasured the love of his life and mother of his children, Helen, and adored his children and grandchildren. When Helen would winter in Florida, we’d take turns taking Bill out to dinner. What an experience! He knew everyone, and everyone knew him. It took a very long time to get from the front door of a restaurant to your table, because he was recognized and had fans everywhere.

"Bill and Helen became dear friends of ours. They are a true representation of Midwest wholesomeness. Besides an occasional martini or two or a PG-rated joke, I’m not sure Bill ever came close to a sin.

"Bill’s column was always a reader favorite. He could find a good story better than any journalist I ever met. Besides being entertaining, he did a lot of good with the written word. His famous lines, 'Is anyone there? Does anyone care?' probably caused many a mayor or city administrator to cringe. It worked. Many city problems were fixed with Bill’s famous shame lines.

"Something that many people may not know about Bill is that he was a pretty talented artist. He made the most beautiful handmade greeting cards. Quality paper stock, beautiful original art on the front and the best handwritten messages inside. I have a collection and will treasure them always.

"Besides his amazing writing talents, what I’ll remember most is holding his hand, his love of life, family and all things circus, the twinkle in his eye and the most beautiful smile. He could make a person feel very special.

"I’ll never forget him. He lived and loved better than most." — Julie Bechtel, former Quad-City Times Publisher.

***

"When I first came to the Times in 1977, Bill had already been at the paper for 30-plus years and was ring master of an award-winning features section. He was, as the late Shirley Davis always said, 'The idea man.'

"Wundram had ideas like leaves on trees. That was his genius.

"Most people, though, will remember him as a columnist who, for more years than seems possible, wrote a column seven days a week. He occasionally would remark that writing a column was child’s play. Make no mistake; it was anything but that.

"He had to keep a steady stream of ideas churning in his mind so that he’d never run short of copy. He was always out and about, picking up tidbits, rubbing shoulders with the movers and shakers as well as the men and women on the street. He kept his finger on the pulse of the community, and by telling us about ourselves, he held us together.

"His was a work ethic without compare. The paper was his life.

"Readers felt they knew Bill, and in most ways, they did. His picture was above his column so he was easily recognized, and he shared his own joys and sorrows as well as those of others.

"Having been born in Davenport and in the news business since his teens, he knew this community inside and out. Have a question, ask Bill. He knew everything. His institutional memory was unequaled.

"I had the privilege of sitting within earshot of his office during most of the years he wrote his column. His phone was always ringing.

"When tours of school children came to the Times, they’d invariably stop by Bill’s office, because it was filled with interesting things — not the least of which was Bill himself. Sitting at a roll-top desk amid such accessories as a Ferris wheel chair, a pay phone and a table light from Bishop’s Buffet, he could be counted on to tell the kids a joke.

" 'Knock, knock.'

" 'Who’s there?'

" 'Orange.'

" 'Orange who?'

" 'Orange you glad you’re not in school?'

"Bill had a zest for life that was unequaled. He saw wonder in just about anything and must have been disheartened when some of his co-workers failed to share his enthusiasm and accused him of exaggerating. No, he was not exaggerating. Seeing wonder was how he saw life, in all its spectacular, technicolor glory.

"One of the hallmarks of his writing was made-up words. There was Sell-more Avenue instead of Elmore Avenue and drench coats instead of trench coats. He returned to certain words like old friends — the 'Crayola box' of fall leaf color, Mac’s Tavern 'redolent' with the smell of beer and the inevitable 'slab' — not piece — of pie at the church supper.

"Another signature, when writing about things in the community that he thought should be changed: 'Is anybody there, does anybody care?' Bill cared. He cared immensely, and that is what made him so special.

"And I am such a better person and journalist for having known him. For this I am grateful.

"He was the last survivor of a bygone era." Alma Gaul, retired Quad-City Times reporter and columnist.

***

"We have lost a legend, a gigantic talent, an irreplaceable treasure, a dear friend to multitudes over generations. We have been lucky to breathe the same air as this great man." — Dan Hayes, retired executive editor of the Quad-City Times.

"Bill was the heart and soul of the Quad-City Times staff and its brand for decades. He also was one of the most uniquely funny people I’ve worked with over the years.

"I’ll never forget a time that his affinity for the circus combined with his prankster nature in the newsroom. Some of us entered the newsroom restroom one day to find a bucket of elephant ‘fertilizer’ he had placed on the floor as a gag. His humor was off-the-wall infectious.

"From authoring children’s books, to literally running away with the circus — and of course through the impactful columns that placed him deep within the lives of his readers for years — Bill was a cornerstone personality the Quad-Cities will never forget." — Marc Chase, Midwest News Director, Lee Enterprises, former reporter, Quad-City Times.

***

"When Connie and I think of Bill, we remember him as the ultimate promoter of the Quad-Cities, almost like the ringmaster of a circus, which he famously loved.

"He was proud to be from Davenport and the Quad-Cities, and his columns more often than not reflected what was good about the community, whether they were his memories of growing up during the Great Depression and starting to work at the Times during World War II or present-day situations.

"And when he wrote about problems in the community, he called on his readers to take action with his famous tagline: 'Is anyone there? Does anyone care?'

"He was simply beloved by people throughout the region. One time Connie and I went to celebrate a special occasion with dinner at our favorite restaurant, The Cellar, in Geneseo. It just happened that Bill and Helen were having dinner there that night, too, and were seated near us.

"Even though they had arrived and begun eating before we were even seated, we finished eating before they did because almost every person in the crowded restaurant on that Saturday night stopped by their table to say hello. Being Bill, he took the time to smile and talk with every one of them for more than an hour. I'm guessing he and Helen had to take most of their meal home in Styrofoam boxes.

"When Connie threw a surprise 60th birthday party for me, Bill and Helen were good enough to attend. Somehow the conversation turned to an incident early in my newspaper career in which I walked in on the middle of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Prophetstown, Ill., and got tied up face-down in the store's vault with the proprietor.

"Bill's reaction was typical of the consummate newsman he was: 'You must have got a great story out of it, Brownie. (He never called me Craig, always Brownie.) What was your lede?' " — Craig Brown, former editor at the Quad-City Times.

***

"Wundram not only entertained readers, he entertained the news staff. I was one of several foils for 'The Routine," full of groan-worthy puns:

" 'Bill, how are you feeling?'

" 'Like the top of a furnace — grate!'

" 'How were you yesterday?'

" 'Like the top of a mountain — peak-ed.'" — David Burke, former entertainment editor at the Quad-City Times.

***

"Through all the years, no; all the decades, you have shown us imagination, dedication, childish joy and boundless wisdom. You've had your finger on the pulse of your precious Quad-Cities. Your influence has encouraged the good in us all for now and forever. With love and admiration." — Dr. Amir Arbisser and Dr. Lisa Arbisser, friends, former Quad-City ophthalmologists.

***

"Mr. Bill was one of a kind. My desk was just outside his office for many years, so he and I would have daily chats. I always looked forward to talking to Bill, because, each day, I would learn something that would make me a better journalist. He was not only a wonderful colleague, but also a dear friend. He will be missed.

"I understand why he was a great newspaper man. His friendly smile and gentle ways made people instantly feel like they were talking to a friend, rather than a reporter, and they would open up to Bill." — Lucinda Resnick, retired Quad-City Times copy editor.

***

"Bill is, by far, the longest-serving journalist in Lee. And he’s seen and covered it all over the years, from Cary Grant to numerous circuses to his noteworthy interview of Al Gore ('What’s in your pocket?' he asked.) — to mention just a few of the stories he’s covered.

"Lee awarded Bill the 'Spirit of Lee' award, which was richly deserved as he embodies the best of the company — deep caring about the community; good humor; and devotion to strong local journalism." — Mary Junck, Chairman, Lee Enterprises.

***

"Bill Wundram’s open-door policy in the Quad-City Times newsroom meant persons of every shape, size and culture could see journalists at work.

"A favorite column he wrote concerned a woman, who grew up on a farm family, and became homeless and helpless. Bill spoke to the woman’s family after this woman died on the streets of Davenport.

"It was a heartbreaking story that only Bill could write." — Deirdre Cox Baker, former Quad-City Times writer.

***

"I was a 'youngish' reporter when I came to the QCT from Lee’s original newspaper, the Ottumwa Courier, in 1991. I covered Iowa education — school districts, community college and upper education on Iowa side.

"Bill was so welcoming and willing to share background stories, history and his opinions about anything when asked. His office was so magical with so many mementos and items of appreciation.

"And the roll-top desk! I loved looking in as I passed or walking around inside when he was there and would welcome you in to chat. It was a true pleasure to have a stop in my career at a paper where I got to meet, know and share ideas with such a stellar storyteller.

"He always had a smile and a kind word and sometimes a scintillating tidbit to share. Godspeed to him." — Lisa (Cloat) Coon, former Quad-City Times reporter.

***

"When I came to the Times in 2003, our offices were next to each other with a large window in between. And inevitably, Bill had the phone on his shoulder, head tilted to the side as he did an interview while scribbling notes on a yellow pad. There is no one I've ever met who loved being a reporter more than Bill did.

"One day as we drove back from the Rock Island Arsenal after a meeting, Bill made a sweeping gesture to the Davenport skyline. 'That’s my city,' he said.

"He loved these river towns and their residents. And they loved him back." — Jan Touney, former executive editor at Quad-City Times.

***

"Bill was a consummate story teller with a bottomless passion for his craft. An inspiration to anyone who believed in the power of newspapering. Looked for good news more often than bad. There’ll never be another 'noospaperman' like him. There was never another like him before. — Craig DeVrieze, former Quad-City Times sports reporter and columnist