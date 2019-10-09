The Quad-City Times and Arconic Davenport Works Reading Adventures, a free family event that offers free books for children, has earned an award.
Reading Adventures will receive the Business Literacy Award from the Bi-State Literacy Council, a non-profit organization with a mission to lead the challenge in overcoming illiteracy through advocacy, education, awareness and empowerment.
The council presents the awards to individuals and businesses in recognition of their accomplishments and/or contributions in the fight against illiteracy. The award will be presented at an annual recognition breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Oakwood County Club in Coal Valley.