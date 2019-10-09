{{featured_button_text}}
091619-qct-qca-reading-027a.jpg

Elijah, 4, and Donovan Dennis, 5,of Davenport, read a book together during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport. The free family event featured free books for children who will receive a new age-appropriate book to take home. Bounce houses, crafts, live music and other activities were also featured. Sponsors include Arconic Davenport Works, Davenport Public Library, WQPT-Quad Cities PBS and Quad-Cities River Bandits. Face painting is sponsored by Eye Surgeons Associates.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

The Quad-City Times and Arconic Davenport Works Reading Adventures, a free family event that offers free books for children, has earned an award. 

Reading Adventures will receive the Business Literacy Award from the Bi-State Literacy Council, a non-profit organization with a mission to lead the challenge in overcoming illiteracy through advocacy, education, awareness and empowerment.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The council presents the awards to individuals and businesses in recognition of their accomplishments and/or contributions in the fight against illiteracy. The award will be presented at an annual recognition breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Oakwood County Club in Coal Valley.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0