The 24th annual Reading Adventures will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Admission is free and every child ages 12 and under receives a free book.
There also will be bounce houses, inflatable obstacles, dance performances and other activities.
Reading Adventures promotes childhood literacy and the importance of reading and being lifelong learners. More than 100,000 books have been given to children since the event's beginning.
The event is sponsored by the Quad-City River Bandits, Quad-City Times, Arconic, WQPT Quad-Cities PBS, the Davenport Library and Mills Chevrolet.