'Real beard' Santa Mark Schaecher brings holiday cheer to family get-togethers

Mark Schaecher began his Santa career with a fake beard and a rented suit, but he now grows his bushy, white beard year-round.

He hides the same red and white getup he’s been wearing since about 2007 in a garment bag in his closet.

Schaecher, of Rock Island, said the Santa persona tends to follow him around — from family events to the grocery store to his job at the HON Company in Muscatine. He works in the factory, making wooden furniture, so it’s no surprise that the Santa title carries over.

“I know there's people that have no idea what my name is, but they’ll say, ‘Hi, Santa,’” Schaecher said, bells jingling as he waved his gloved hand.

What began as dressing up as Santa once a year for a blessing at the Christmas Eve Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island has turned into a passion and seasonal job, where Schaecher gets to meet new people and help their families celebrate the holiday.

When not working his main job, Schaecher stops by churches, family get-togethers and other celebrations to spread holiday cheer as Saint Nick. He’ll set up shop by a decorated tree, talk and play with the kids if they’re willing — maybe even photo-bomb a picture or two.

Many of Schaecher’s Santa gigs come through word-of-mouth and social media. He said he welcomes the chance to do more events, and those interested can email him at schaecherma@gmail.com.

“I’m not as busy as I’d like to be,” he said.

With Schaecher picking up Santa work through a network of friends, family, coworkers and strangers, it's not uncommon for him to find connections between him, his family and others across the Quad-Cities he didn't realize existed.

For example: A couple years ago, a neighbor of an old classmate found him through Facebook, and he didn't realize until later that the neighbor's husband was his son-in-law's cousin.

It's easy to run into these coincidences with a family as large as Schaecher's, however, as he is one of 55 grandchildren. Many of the events he visits are for large families as well, and he gets to know them a little more every year they book him.

While his busiest time of year by far is December, there have been opportunities for the “real beard Santa” to bust out the suit during the warmer months, like a celebrity basketball tournament put on by the Black Hawk Center in East Moline. He said he'd be happy to do more as Santa throughout the year, such as visiting people in the hospital and/or appearing at other celebrity events.

In the end, Schaecher dons his red cap and white-trimmed suit because he loves seeing the happiness on people's faces when he lets out a "Ho, Ho, Ho!," and he hopes to bring more cheer to the Quad-Cities.

“I love it. The kids at the daycare I was at last Friday were so excited, except for one — she was kind of excited but wanted to stand away,” Schaecher said with a laugh. “Just that joy, that kind of fun.”