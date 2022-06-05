Real estate transactions for June 5, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wirth, Ki and WCKJJ, to Martens, Brook R. and Pamela R., 625 Rock Point Rd., Colona; $48,500.

Bezely, Karen, to Lewis, Chad and Amy, 606 Dwight St., Kewanee; $127,000.

Anderson, Claire A. and Ryan C., to Christal, Daniel D. and Rebecca D., 397 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; $300,000.

Francis, Heather L., to Hengl, Cole M., 297 N. Stewart St., Geneseo; $202,500.

Frazelle, Patricia A. and Spencer S., to Richmond, Andrew M. and Erinn M., 14014 Wolf Rd., Geneseo; $213,000.

Dumond, Jan N. and Rizzo, Janine M., to Griswold, Garrett, 324 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $145,000.

Barton, Debra L. and Wolf, Laura I., to Farr, Cody A., 275 E. 7th St., Woodhull; $114,000.

Spurgetis, Roxanne M., to Cocquit, Julie and Scott, 24821 Hazelwood West Rd., Geneseo; $630,000.

Warner, Bonnie F. and Warner, Marvin W. Testamentary Trust, to Harper Howard Properties, 1230 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; $67,500.

Calloway, Heather L., to Goff, Elizabeth M. and James A.R., 288 Briargate Drive, Colona; $180,000.

Browning, David L., to DeBoever, Corianne and Chavis, 504 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $190,000.

Barber, Brian K. and Lori J., to True, Richard W. and Janice, 20503 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $422,000.

Marshall, Marilyn Jean, to Hedberg, David, Lot 26 except the east 150 feet thereof, and the east 47 feet of Lot 25, all in Hardin Addition to the village of Orion; $22,000.

Marshall, Renee L., to Hedberg, David, 703 14th Ave., Orion; $49,500.

Specht, Robert G. and Judith A., to Walline, Travis J., and Catour, Betsy J., 13695 N. 2250 Ave., Geneseo; $385,000.

Walline, Travis J., to Dodd, Penny and Hal, and Dodd, Logan, outlot No. 1 of Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo situated partly in the north half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter and partly in the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 21, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the city of Geneseo; $80,000.

Contreras, Francisco and Martha A., to Contreras, Jose and Maria, 211 E. 7th St., Kewanee; $28,000.

O'Neill, Jamie M., to LNBGR Inc., 419 E. Central Blvd., Kewanee; $34,500.

Vincent, Jon J. and Susan D., to Ireland, Michael W. and Ivy Marie, 334 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $180,000.

Gruszeczka, Shaun and Amber, to Murray, John and Richard, 702 W. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $59,500.

German, Alan W. and Karen D., to Chung, Chee S., and Klinetop, Kristine S., 650 Mission Drive, Kewanee; $180,000.

Snow, Doris Ann, to Karn, Michael and Dee, 13770 IL Hwy. 81, Cambridge; $160,000.

Robinson, Patrick M., to Carothers, Denise S. and Dean E., vacant land, Colona; $79,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wirt Family Trust, Willard, Mo., to Leihsing, Andrew and Kathryn, Hillsdale; 29015 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $525,000.

Sanchez, Samuel and Jessica Desiree, Coal Valley, to Wulgaert, Joseph, Moline; 3125 15th St. C, Moline; $101,000.

Auker, Kenneth D., Rock Island, to Kososki, Jennifer A., Milan; 5616 27th St. W., Milan; $75,000.

Daebelliehn, Jeanene, Rock Island, to Cash, William Joshua, Moline; 2509 12th St., Moline; $147,000.

Austin, Heather A., Othello, Wash., to King, Samual, Silvis; 2307 9th St., Silvis; $139,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Rettig, Zachory, and Minor, Ashlee, Rock Island; 2408 30th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

M3 Companies, Davenport, to Duenas, Alejo G., Moline; 4231 7th Ave., Moline; $367,000.

Reyburn, Andrew N. and Patricia A., Richland, Mich., to McCarthy, Mary Margaret, and Daniels, Seth Thomas, Moline; 2710 8th St. Ct., $440,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Mora, Shaye, Rock Island; 192 17th Ave., East Moline; $37,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ogden, Stefanie Michelle, Moline; 2426 15th St., Moline; $58,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, to Durbin, Devin J. and Emily J., East Moline; 1311 193rd St. N., East Moline; $135,000.

Smith, Willis Howard, Milan, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, retail establishment; 2220 1st St. W., Milan; $575,000.

Natario, Sarah I., Colona, to Haynie, Kenneth E., East Moline; 846 27th St., Moline; $115,000.

Swanson, Merin and Marilyn, trust, Davenport, to Calderon, Jennifer T., and Escoto, Francisco Javier, Rock Island; 3241 29 Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $145,000.

Koehler, Robyn, Moline, to Moskaloff, Kenneth R. and Kimberly S., East Moline; 351 17th Ave., East Moline; $81,575.

Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Hayles, Madison, and Koehler, Robyn, Moline; 1071 15th St. A, Moline; $145,000.

VanDusseldorp, Jared A., Sherrard, to Abbott, Allen T., Rock Island; 8304 7th St. W., Rock Island; $128,000.

Schoemaker, Andrea C., Moline, to Eden, E.M., trust, Moline; 4702 20th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Hazen, Myron O., Milan, to Whan, James O., Jr., East Moline; 1615 18th Ave., East Moline, auto repair commercial building; $67,500.

Vroman, Michael E. and Bonnie K., Taylor Ridge, to Rice, Victoria, Milan; 8005 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $35,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Schmidt, Michael C., and Carter, Rachel M., Moline; 522 24th Ave., Moline; $145,000.

Longley, Lorraine, Moline, to Edgar, Arthur and Cheryl, Coal Valley; 209 E. 3rd Ave., Coal Valley; $142,900.

Moore, Victoria C., Moline, to Harlow, Doris, and Smithson, Valerie, Moline; 1806 47th St. Ct., Moline; $192,000.

Martin, Lorenzo L., Rock Island, to Poston, Michael, Moline; 3723 11th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Maurer, Sheri L., Milan, to Mauer, Ryan L., Rock Island; 1311 26th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Edgar, Arthur C., Jr. and Cheryl L., Coal Valley, to Yakish, Julie, Bettendorf; 1115 16th Ave., Moline; $114,900.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to JPTP, Moline; 2142 3rd St., Moline; $60,000.

Johnson, Craig A., Orion, to Schroeder, Jeffrey and Mary, Milan; 8215 47th St., Milan; $251,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Coraopolis, Pa., to Mosher, Matthew L., Moline; 439 17th Ave., East Moline; $52,381.

Oceanside50five, Moline, to Graham, Scott A., Jr., Milan; 823 W. 10th St., Milan; $104,900.

Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to Kimble, Damarquis, Moline; 1218 - 1220 11th St., Moline; $159,900.

Enburg, Arlis, J., trust, Moline, to Amir, Bishara, Rock Island; 2520 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $149,900.

Burch, Timothy D., East Moline, to Stogdell, Jessica, Milan; 1501 113th Ave., Milan; $102,000.

Russell, John D. and Kathryn D., Round Rock, Texas, to Williamson, J. Austin and Kelsey, Moline; 3522 52nd St., Moline; $286,000.

Lemmon, David and Karen, East Moline, to Danneels, Sherry, Silvis; 1120 14th St., Silvis; $6,000.

Desmond, Paula, Kansas, Okla., to Rada, Chris and Trista, Milan; 1314 113th Ave., Milan; $110,000.

Ernat, Arthur and Mary, Milan, to Harksen, Dustin and Elisha, Sherrard; vacant land, Milan; $51,000.

United Storage Association, East Moline, to SROA 1801 37th Ave. IL, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 1801 37th Ave., East Moline, commercial building, storage units; $300,000.

B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Shane, Nicholas and Valerie, Andalusia; 710 13th St. Ct. E., Andalusia; $586,736.

Ramon, Raul, Coal Valley, to Valenciacantu, Manuel A., Rock Island; 1524 26th St., Rock Island; $35,600.

Towd Point Mortgage, trust, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lund, Eric, Milan; 499 W. Perryton St., Reynolds; $62,000.

United Storage Association, East Moline, to SROA 2901 19th St. IL, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 2901 1/2 19th St., East Moline; $200,000.

Danielson, Lori L., Rock Island, to Codling, Emily J., Rock Island; 3733 31st Ave., Rock Island; $152,000.

United Storage Association, East Moline, to SROA 233 1st Ave. IL, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 231 - 233 1st Ave. N., Silvis; $115,000.

Crampton III, John M. and Susan M., trust, Hampton, to SROA 233 1st Ave. IL, West Palm Beach, Fla.; 2321 - 233 1st Ave. N., Silvis; $115,000.

Ortiz, Juan C., Moline, to Moore, Bradley L., Carbon Cliff; 16713 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $74,200.

Lindberg, Beverly J., Coal Valley, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 114 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $120,000.

Quad Cities Real Estate Holdings, Milan, to Douglas, Faith N., Milan; 541 11th Ave., Milan; $107,000.

Miller, Benjamin Wood and Amanda, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to Kingan, David C. and Geraldine A., Moline; 2930 25th Ave. A, Moline; $229,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to MDM Properties, Moline; 1027 38th St., Moline; $53,563.

Pitcher, Gail R., Moline, to Chappell, Christopher R., Moline; 2377 31st St., Moline; $14,000.

Whitcanack, Michael N., Bettendorf, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 1837 44th St., Rock Island; $90,500.

VanLoon, David O., Sr., Davenport, to Walker, Nathan, and Bullard, Timothy, Illinois City; 24909 190th Ave. W., farm, Illinois City; $460,000.

Mace, Brian C., Hersey, Pa., to Landi, Richard T. and Debra S., Milan; 516 W. 16th Ave. & 520 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; $205,000.

Peterson, Marsha, Moline, to McGrew, Meg and Matthew, Rock Island; 2134 21st St., Rock Island; $145,000.

Mix, Thomas and Darlene, Albany, Ga., to McCarty, Shawn, Moline; 551 21st Ave., Moline; $123,000.

Getting, David J., and Stacey L., Madison, Ala., to Mohr, Eric, Eldridge; 103 Hickory St., Port Byron; $250,000.

Haynes, Nancy P., estate, Bridgewater, Mass., to Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia; 210 Edgington St., Reynolds; $59,000.

M & N Investments of the QC, Coal Valley, to JPTP, Moline; 3200 14th Ave., Rock Island; $70,100.

Integrity Investment REO Holdings, Chicago, to JPTP, Moline; 3138 11th Ave. C, Moline; $53,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Valberg, Nicholas R., Rock Island; 3635 14th Ave. and 1326 37th St., Rock Island; $64,700.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Diaz, Aaron, Davenport; 3907 15th St. B, Moline; $21,000.

Nache, Anthony, Silvis, to Fuentes, Gabriela, Milan; 135 4th St., Silvis; $100,000.

Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to Reyes, Jerome A., Moline; 2423 11th Ave. A, Moline; $95,000.

Pass, Joseph, Dubuque, to McClintock & Sons, Silvis; 1811 1st Ave., Silvis; $90,000.

Shelangouski, David M. and Janice L., East Moline, to Life and Property Holdings, LeClaire; 2637 6th St., East Moline; $71,200.

Woods, William E. and Tia M., Englewood, Fla., to Edwards, Jeanie and Stephen, Milan; 3403 119th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $310,000.

Roderick Estate, Coal Valley, to Lund, Natalie, Rock Island; 4220 20th Ave., Rock Island; $96,000.

Bushnell, Belvya A., East Moline, to Raya, Rafael and Teresa V., East Moline; 1725 172nd St. N., East Moline; $100,000.

Williamson, J. Austin and Kelsey, Moline, to Hauman, Tanner P., Moline; 4226 10th Ave., Moline; $120,200.

Quick, Gary L. and Katherina F., Rapids City, to Roberts, Lindsey M., Cordova; 115 8th St. N., Cordova; $191,000.

Toppert, Amie J. and Donovan G., Morristown, Tenn., to Guerrero, Dionicio, D., Hampton; 61 Barrington Circle, Hampton; $245,000.

Squires, Linda R., and Desper, Richard F., Moline, to Cheng, Gabriel, Moline; 3045 4th St., Apt. 5, Moline; $65,000.

Hamilton, C.J., Olive Branch, Miss., to Barajas Aguilar, Rosa Maria, Silvis; 320 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $212,000.

Santillan, Francisco, East Moline, to Ortiz, Juan, Moline; vacant land, Milan; $23,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0