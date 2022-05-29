Real estate transactions for May 29, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rowley, Virginia M., and Johnson, Paul W., to Stutzman, Megan E., 508 W. Exchange St., Geneseo; $75,000.

Janos, Lori J./ Mueting, Lori J., to Ash, Michelle D., 920 Ash Drive, Colona; $195,000.

Clark, Eric S. and Keri J., to Hecker, Nicholas C., 21636 E. 650th St., Geneseo; $370,000.

Vincent, Chase Michael and Paige Nicole, to ES2 Real Estate Holdings, 22543 IL Hwy. 6, Atkinson; $140,000.

Thompson, Thomas J., to Black, Keicia, 311 & 315 W. Division St., Kewanee; $60,000.

Schnowske, Alexis R., to Mason, Marilyn, 946 S. Iowa St., Geneseo; $165,000.

Welch, Cody R., to Blackert, Mitchel, 1207 6th St., Orion; $177,000.

Bradley, Patricia A., to Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., 63 White Pine Road, Geneseo; $280,000.

Espinal, Ana G., to Brewster, Cody, and Shady, Lawrence, 509 Warren St., Colona; $65,000.

Manuel, Victor C. and Karen E., to Holmstrom, Timothy R. and Holmstrom, Christopher W. and Himmelman, Angela E./ Holmstrom, Angela E., 18275 Ford Road, Geneseo and farmland; $1,841,000.

Johnston, Duane C. and Lisa M., to Meza, Martinez Rosa A., 1513 June St., Kewanee; $150,000.

NOTE Fund I, to Rodriguez, Octavio, 1006 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $17,000.

Rodriguez, Octavio, to Blas, Yasmy, 1006 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $23,000.

Peart, Jeremy, to Lewis, Calvin, 348 Willard St., Kewanee; $172,000.

Colona Homes, to Colona MHC and GS MN Fund 2, 63 Kershaw Court, Colona; $2,201,500.

Wright, Justin, to Haley, Justin and Bond, Jamie Marie, 714 6th St., Colona; $217,000.

Kehl, Michael G. and Cassandra, to Bowe, Jennifer Rose and Eric Michael, 30 Shady Beach, Geneseo; $117,500.

Comstock, John W. and Pamela R., to Cargill, Thomas L. II and Huynh Mai Thi Nhu, 17393 US Hwy 150, Orion; $180,000.

Lewis, Chad R. and Amy M., to DeMay, Emily, 1929 Dartmouth Drive, Kewanee; $125,000.

Davis, Dorothy M. and Curtis S., to Currie, Troy L. and Andrea E., 304 E. 6th St., Kewanee; $3,000.

Ensley, Maurita K., to Osmani, Dzelil, a portion of the southwest quarter of Sect. 21, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $4,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Calsyn, Nancy C., trust, Mineral, Ill., to Hall, Carlene, East Moline; 3533 3rd St. A, East Moline; $145,000.

Quite Capital, Davenport, to Buckrop, Alexa, Moline; 2420 15th St., Moline; $79,900.

Miller, Janice N., Milan, to Meguffy, Patrick G. and Mary E., Milan; vacant lot, Milan; $10,000.

Knodel, Brandon G., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to MacPherson, Shaun, Milan; 8314 47th St., Milan; $279,000.

Williams, Hildred, The Villages, Fla., to Davila, Zachary J., and Alora E., East Moline; 3900 172nd St. Ct. North, East Moline; $220,000.

Sabey, Kristiin, Hudson, Fla., to Stiles, Zac, Moroni, Utah; 547 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Arroyo, Roberto, East Moline, to Jennings, Dorothy, and Meth, Shawn, Carbon Cliff; 120 3rd St., Carbon Cliff; $91,000.

Wiegel, Alan R. and Chelsea L., East Moline, to Roach, Tim and Emily, Silvis; 616 11th St., Silvis; $202,900.

Boyce, Meryll, Springfield, Ill., to Schickert, Kyle, Silvis; 1306 15th St., Silvis; $110,000.

Aguilar, Jesus M., East Moline, to Hernandez, Brenda Corlin Guadalupe, East Moline; 701 24th St., East Moline; $53,000.

Shaw, Michael II, and Rubalcava, Lisa, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1708 16th St., Moline; $60,000.

Peterson, Laronda and Thomas, Milan, to Prine, Kameron, Moline; 1913 3rd St., Moline; $149,900.

McGrew, Matthew and Meg, Rock Island, to Raines, Catherine, Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave. #404, Rock Island; $137,900.

Murphy, Timothy J., trust, Moline, to Frey, Janet L., Moline; 125 31st Ave., Moline; $215,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Sheila, Rock Island; 2012 17th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

DeSchepper, Paul J. and Dawn E., Coal Valley, to McConohy-Klundt, Zoe A. and Stanley, Tyler C., Moline; 1320 25th St., Moline; $118,000.

Flick, James, Coal Valley, to Jaimes, Stephanie, Rock Island; 3625 14th St., Rock Island; $260,000.

Schanfish, Kyle B. and Janelle L., Parrish, Fla., to Hisle, Justin and Sarahi, Moline; 5510 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $360,000.

LaBorde, Connor and Sally, Rockford, Ill., to Rodriguez, Juan and Amarilys, Austin, Texas; 825 21st St., Rock Island; $96,000.

Hisle, Justin and Sarahi, Moline, to Salis, Makenna, and Deason, Bradley Zane, East Moline; 3001 4th St. A, East Moline; $163,900.

Riddell, Sally A., estate, Reynolds, to Villarreal III, Edwardo, Milan; 1425 113th Ave., Milan; $130,000.

Doyle, Andrew J., Davenport, and Rebitzer, Frederick D., Davenport, to 4402 16th St., Davenport; 4402-4408 16th St., Moline, shopping center; $5,375,000.

Gekas, Stephen, Moline, to Gekas, Mitchell J., East Moline; 642 31st Ave., East Moline; $103,000.

Schmeizer Family Trust, Bettendorf, to Peters, Brent, Coal Valley; 1108 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $307,000.

Lopez, Teresa, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1712 14th Ave., Moline; $30,000.

Agan, Jonathan and Olen, East Moline, to Garcia, Jose De Jesus Mina, and Morales, Viviana Garcia; 730 13th St., East Moline; $40,500.

Lynn, Bessie L., Moline, to Gekas, Stephen, Moline; 3617 37th St., Moline; $173,000.

Harrison, Matthew T., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hiner, Gregory A., Milan; 2723 E. 12th St., Milan; $366,000.

Ohlsen, Scott W. and Lisa R., Moline, to Olson, Kevin C., Moline; 4616 11th Ave. C, Moline; $195,000.

Camarillo, Arnulfo and Beatriz, Moline, to Narvaez, Josue, and Martinez, Ana L., Moline; 810-810 1/2 17th St., Moline; $75,000.

Schoon, Geoffrey C., and Marceleno, Monica Rivera, Rock Island; 300 17th Ave. W., Milan; $125,000.

Taylor, Stephanie N., West Kelowna, British Columbia, to Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton; 1830 43rd St., Rock Island; $80,000.

Haskins, Maria A., Moline, to Dyar, Michael A., Silvis; 1305 Crosstown Ave., Silvis; $105,000.

Mang, Lian, Madison, Wis., to Thang, Thawng Lain, and Tial, Sui Tin, East Moline; 1204 30th Ave., East Moline; $152,500.

Madina, Jose, and Nevarez, Maria, Rock Island, to Anderson, Christopher Joseph, Rock Island; 506 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $79,500.

The Bank of New York Mellon, trust, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Moore, Markus, Grass Valley, Calif.; 1540 30th St., Rock Island; $42,900.

Findlay, Clifford W. and Della I., Moline, to Frazelle, Jamison, Moline; 3816 13th St., Moline; $35,000.

Hallene, Alan M., Jr., estate, Naperville, Ill., to Miner, Adam E., Moline; 2533 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $180,000.

Smith, Eva Ruth, Port Byron, to Souza, Andrew L., Carbon Cliff; 230 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $121,000.

Matheis, Stephen E., Silvis, to Nguyen, David, East Moline; 2819 19th St., East Moline; $152,500.

Killian, Howard J., Jr. and Mary Lou, Moline, to Diallo, Mamadou, East Moline; 2803 5th St., East Moline; $129,900.

Clyde, Margaret A., Walcott, to Epperly, Kirk, East Moline; 875 48th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $183,000.

Coster, Connie S. and John R., Sherrard, to Brandmeyer, John, Jr., Rock Island; 1003 44th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Rodney L. Peterson Properties, Carbon Cliff, to Miller Real Estate Holdings, Silvis; 228 3rd St. & 300 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $325,000.

Heber, Honey Lou, Durant, to Gapinski, Douglas and Jennifer, Hillsdale; 218 Jackson St., Hillsdale, land/lot only; $35,000.

Hilligoss, Derek C., Illinois City, to Anderson, Arnold R. and Teresa M., Taylor Ridge; 13519 137th St. W., $139,000.

Wolfe, Alice E., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Fazliu, Ljatif, Silvis; 3003 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $17,500.

Johnson, Michael R., Jr. and Megan L., Moline, to Johnson, Brenden M., Silvis; 147 16th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Ryder, Colin J. and Nicole L., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Megan L. and Michael R., Jr., Moline; 3622 75th St., Moline; $307,000.

Sanchez, Magdaleno, East Moline, to Ruiz-Cervantes, Antonio, East Moline; 1414 18th St., East Moline; $50,000.

Janes, Alan, East Moline, to Hutchinson, Barry and Cheryl, East Moline; 530 Island Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

Nelson, Jeremy, Viola, to Nelson, Jeffrey A. and Lori J., Moline; 821 26th Ave., Moline; $68,220.

Kline Holdings, Hampton, to Cortez, Nayely, Rock Island; 1301 39th St., Rock Island; $116,000.

Wirt Family Trust, Willard, Mo., to Leihsing, Andrew and Kathryn, Hillsdale; 29015 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $525,000.

Sanchez, Samuel and Jessica Desiree, Coal Valley, to Wulgaert, Joseph, Moline; 3125 15th St. C, Moline; $101,000.

Auker, Kenneth D., Rock Island, to Kososki, Jennifer A., Milan; 5616 27th St. W., Milan; $75,000.

Daebelliehn, Jeanene, Rock Island, to Cash, William Joshua, Moline; 2509 12th St., Moline; $147,000.

Austin, Heather A., Othello, Wash., to King, Samual, Silvis; 2307 9th St., Silvis; $139,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Rettig, Zachory, and Minor, Ashlee, Rock Island; 2408 30th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

M3 Companies, Davenport, to Duenas, Alejo G., Moline; 4231 7th Ave., Moline; $367,000.

Reyburn, Andrew N. and Patricia A., Richland, Mich., to McCarthy, Mary Margaret, and Daniels, Seth Thomas, Moline; 2710 8th St. Ct., $440,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Mora, Shaye, Rock Island; 192 17th Ave., East Moline; $37,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ogden, Stefanie Michelle, Moline; 2426 15th St., Moline; $58,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, to Durbin, Devin J. and Emily J., East Moline; 1311 193rd St. N., East Moline; $135,000.

Smith, Willis Howard, Milan, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, retail establishment; 2220 1st St. W., Milan; $575,000.

Natario, Sarah I., Colona, to Haynie, Kenneth E., East Moline; 846 27th St., Moline; $115,000.

Swanson, Merin and Marilyn, trust, Davenport, to Calderon, Jennifer T., and Escoto, Francisco Javier, Rock Island; 3241 29 Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $145,000.

Koehler, Robyn, Moline, to Moskaloff, Kenneth R. and Kimberly S., East Moline; 351 17th Ave., East Moline; $81,575.

Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Hayles, Madison, and Koehler, Robyn, Moline; 1071 15th St. A, Moline; $145,000.

VanDusseldorp, Jared A., Sherrard, to Abbott, Allen T., Rock Island; 8304 7th St. W., Rock Island; $128,000.

Schoemaker, Andrea C., Moline, to Eden, E.M., trust, Moline; 4702 20th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Hazen, Myron O., Milan, to Whan, James O., Jr., East Moline; 1615 18th Ave., East Moline, auto repair commercial building; $67,500.

Vroman, Michael E. and Bonnie K., Taylor Ridge, to Rice, Victoria, Milan; 8005 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $35,000.

