Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Barrett, Karen E., to Raschke, Amanda and Bren, 101 Lakeview Drive, Colona; $330,000.
Mapes, Andrew F., to Kowitz, Alexander A., 403 Margaret St., Atkinson; $120,000.
Rusk, Clarence R. and Diane L., to Connelly, Ryan and Kendra, 615 E. Park St., Geneseo; $162,000.
Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., to Charlet, Heather D., 216 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $110,000.
Trent, Katie/Griffin, Katie, to Timmerman, Thomas J. and Kristie A., 315 Elm St., Colona; $48,500.
Crandall, James A., to Carlson, Christina M., 208 N. 1st St., Alpha; $76,000.
GKM Investments, to Sieghartner, Robert, farm land, Colona; $999,500.
VandeVelde, Timothy L., to Brandt, Luke, 404 S.W. 5th Ave., Galva; $60,000.
Rural Renovation, to Golwitzer, Benjamin D. and Lisa M., 122 E. North St., Geneseo; $175,000.
Chaffee, Cynthia A. Panicucci/ Panicucci, Cynthia A. Chaffee, and Panicucci, Joseph, to Panicucci, Corey Anne, 502 E. North St., Geneseo; $61,000.
Johnson, Eric M. and Kimberly N., to Cartus Financial, 28 Quail Hollow Estates, Geneseo; $320,000.
Cartus Financial, to Werner, Jesse J. and Mindy A., 28 Quail Hollow Estates, Geneseo; $320,000.
Lees, Gerald S., to Bruckman, Nichole M., 509 13th Ave., Orion; $75,000.
Murray Brothers Construction, to Chamberlain, Tina M., 813 & 815 E. 3rd St., Kewanee & 814 E. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $134,000.
Landwehr, Elija to Ludin, Janet M., 54 Lynwood Ave., Geneseo; $121,000.
VanDaele, Ronald E., to Johnson, Greg M. and Kimberly A., 813 N Tremont St., Kewanee; $5,000.
Claeys, Mona Marie, to Manion, Jordan and Mary, 11945 N. 1975 Ave., Geneseo; $336,000.
Brock, Travis, to Evans, David, 1517 Bunn Ave., Kewanee; $8,000.
Park, Darrell R. Jr., to Barreto, Carlos A. and Michelle L., 811 2nd St., Colona; $135,000.
Terrance, Blake J. and Heather B., to Sullivan, Preston C., 308 Portage Way, Colona; $264,000.
Marcias, Jorge A. and Maria, to LNBGR, 713 George St., Kewanee; $38,000.
Wiles, Wendell R. and Debra J., to BankORION, 108 S. West St., Cambridge; $100,000.
Werner, Jesse Jo and Mindy, to Walker, Philip and Krista, 215 S. 1st St., Alpha; $29,000.
Breeden, Kippy C., to Glenn H. Nelson Limited Partnership, 12382 N. 1200 Ave., Cambridge; $457,000.
Scranton, Ellen M., to Motisi, Carol Joy, 521 N. Meadow, Geneseo; $72,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Anderson, Charles R. Jr. and Donna M., Gainesville, Ga., to Atnip, Mark A., Moline; 507-513 28th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Cordova International Raceway, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Saddle Club Farms Corp., Cordova; 19485 IL 84, 40.08 acre farm, Cordova; $310,000.
Stephenson, Sandra K., Davenport, to Holloway, Cory and Kristin, Rock Island; 8505 17th St. W., Rock Island; $191,500.
Septer, Clyde M. and Teresa L., Taylor Ridge, to Wall, Rosemarie and Larry, Moline; 3904 15th St., Moline; $131,000.
Lockheart, Terry R. and Kathy, Rock Island, to Nimmers, Tarisita, Rock Island; 2017 32nd St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Royal Property Management, Richton Park, Ill., to Altahrawe, Omar, Chicago; 2007 11th St., Rock Island; $7,000.
Anton, Jason, Cordova, to Owen, Jimmy R., East Moline; 15513 34th Ave., East Moline; $47,000.
Village of Coal Valley, Coal Valley, to Mississippi Mud, Coal Valley; 2203 1st St., Coal Valley, land/lot only; $7,000.
Davis, Gary, Moline, to Hawkins, Jason, Hillsdale; 224 Main St., Hillsdale; $35,000.
Reynolds Investors, Moline, to TJP Holding Company, Milan; 325 1st Ave. E., Milan, car dealership; $5,220,000.
DAF Carpentry & Painting, Alton, Mo., to Hampton L & R Associates, Hampton; 1101 26th St., Moline; $160,000.
Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, to Tipoh, Eugene, Silvis; 612 17th Ave., Silvis; $244,583.
Virdi, Manisha S., Davenport, to Guo, Xinbin, Rock Island; 2040 38th St., Rock Island; $111,400.
Devadas, Shine and Beena, Bettendorf, to Gibbs, John, Moline; 3705 76th St. Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Leach, Lexis, Milan, to Carothers, Connor D., Milan; 2809 79th Ave. Ct., Milan; $187,500.
Evans, Lori A., Springdale, Ariz., to Key, Amy L. and Christina R., Coal Valley; 705 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $249,900.
Flosi, Carole Ruth, and Jackson, Charles A., Rock Island, to Brand, Emiley, Rock Island; 1204 45th St., Rock Island; $155,000.
McCarthy, Darlene, estate, Preemption, to Gale, Andrew and Brandi, Milan; 8709 Knoxville Road, Milan; $175,000.
Brooks, Edward F., Erie, to Wiseley, Timothy H., trust, Hillsdale; 416 Docia St., Hillsdale; $13,500.
Arnold, Brian C. and Brin H., Coal Valley, to Smith, Katherine J., and Dorsey, Jeremy A., Rock Island; 3222 29th Ave., Rock Island; $265,000.
Agan, Jonathan, East Moline, to Schwigen, Chase, Andalusia; 101-103 1st St., Andalusia; $60,000.
Spaulding, Betty J., estate, Davenport, to Aguilera, Gabriel, Moline; 1520 35th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Kincaid, Keith, Colona, to Haney, Cathleen A., Moline; 1924 34th St., Moline; $75,000.
Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf, to Gerischer, Cameron, and Finley, Samantha, Moline; 215 6th St. Ct., Andalusia; $125,000.
Pauley, Patricia, Milan, to Rasso, Cassandra, Moline; 2934 11th Ave. C., Moline; $145,000.
Peterson, Jakeub, Milan, to Kisner, Tim and Nancy, Milan; vacant lot, 7th Ave. W. 10th St., Milan; $5,500.
Khamidov, Komiljon, Aurora, Ill., to The Arc of the Quad City Area, Rock Island; 3609 37th St., Moline; $185,000.
Happy Happy Illinois Homes, Bettendorf, to Soe, Kpaw M., Rock Island; 1061 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Vyncke, David Michael, Moline, to Schmidt, Gregory F. and Rita J., Rock Island; 2405 34th Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.
Smith, Adrian, trust, Davenport, to Albrecht, Timothy Charles, Rapids City; 1912 1st Ave., Rapids City; $320,000.
Link, Jeanne K.; Sawyer, Lane R., and Nelson, Heidi L., Sarasota, Fla., to Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff; vacant lot, $3,500.
Harrington, Brett, East Moline, to Wilson, Abraham, East Moline; 421 40th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $8,000.
Long, Barbara, Doylestown, Pa., to Smeltzly, Gary and Christine, trust, and Smeltzly, Michael and Marla, trust, Hillsdale; 13.33 acre farmland/vacant, Cordova; $33,250.
Cook, Storn, Newfield, N.Y., to Smeltzly, Gary and Christine, trust, and Smeltzly, Michael and Marla, trust, Hillsdale; 13.33 acre farmland/vacant, Cordova; $66,500.
Big Oak Enterprises, Taylor Ridge, to Hodgey Enterprises, Andalusia; 309 6th Ave. W., Andalusia, ice cream-coffee shop; $200,000.
JF Holdings, Bettendorf, to Salinas, Arturo, Rock Island; 3201 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $140,000.
Head, Phebe and Richard, Jr., trustees of Parker, Darrell, trust, Moline, to Plutz, Virginia K., Moline; 2607 1st St. Ct., Unit 6-1, Moline; $165,000.
Leonard, William R. and Eileen L., Rock Island, to Kadri, Nassirou Abdould, East Moline; 469 29th Ave., East Moline; $119,000.
Reed, Donald R. and Marsha K., trust, Silvis, to Reed, Ryan S., Silvis; 356 16th St., Silvis; $107,000.
Watermark, Geneseo, to Carman Properties, Davenport; townhomes and vacant lot located at 3351 Serenity Place, Rock Island; $7,525,000.
Montague, Jacob and Carrie, Moline, to Kiel, Cameron T. and Taylor M., Moline; 2348 18th St. B., Moline; $194,000.
Curtis, Maggie M., and McCullough, Cynthia Ann, Davenport, to Beuseling, Layne, Silvis; 707 11th Ave. B Court, Silvis; $125,000.
Mrosko, Andrea D. and Adam, Wood Dale, Ill., to Adams, Barbara L., Silvis; 224 5th St., Silvis; $62,500.
Bradley, Rondle C. and Hongli, East Moline, to Schlotfeldt, Russell W. and Sarah M., East Moline; 2721 4th St. Ct., East Moline; $275,000.
DeCook, Thomas M. and Janelle R., Taylor Ridge, to Gudlewski, Lawrence and Debra, Port Byron; 4419 230th St. N., Port Byron; $398,900.
Bell, Bruce L., Springfield, Ill., to Nettles, Major A., Davenport; 515-517 26th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Tipton, Richard F., and Margaret C., Moline, to Anderson, Heather, Moline; 306 17th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Searl, Delbert D., Rev., trust, Bettendorf, to Searl, Scott A., Rev., trust, Port Byron; 26907 122nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $248,000.
Krekotnev, Maxim, Alexandria, Va., to Sabb, Elric, Rock Island; 2461 28th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $169,900.
Searl, Kari L., trust, Port Byron, to Orr, Josh and Erica, Hillsdale; 26907 Route 2 North, Hillsdale; $655,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Voss, Anthony, Rock Island; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $31,123.
Kupresin, Nick M. and Sherry D., Bettendorf, to Schnowske, Travis and Deyonne, Port Bryon; 22313 66th Ave. N., Port Bryon; $465,000.
Lang, Adam C., Rock Island, to Reason, Ross, Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit 9, Moline; $58,000.
HIC MHPI, LLC, Des Plaines, Ill., to Yes High Cliff, Denver, Colo.; 1701 2nd St. E., Milan, mobile home park; $8,000,000.
The Law Centre, Ltd., Rock Island, to Centennial Centre, Rock Island; 329 18th St., Rock Island; $200,000.
Sunset Park Properties, Rock Island, to STORE Master Funding XIV, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 690 Mill St., Rock Island, commercial building, packing plant; $7,881,000.
Saucedo, Crystal A., Sherrard, to Kabore, Tene, Milan; 303 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $102,000.
Heaton, Roger K. and Diane F., East Moline, to Joseph, Rick and Aida, Moline; 1815 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $120,000.
Fisher Family Properties, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 620 40th St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Wulgaert, Teresa R., Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1715 17th St., Moline; $67,000.
Tronnes, Mark, Long Grove, to Meirhaeghe, Linda, Orion; 3207 Second St., East Moline; $75,000.
Ebalo, Elsie M., trust, East Moline, to Jackson, Sam R. and Moya A., East Moline; 720 N. 21st St., East Moline; $185,000.
McGrath, Megan; Brewer, Michael, and Brewer, Kimberly, Escondido, Calif., to Hooker, David and Sherry, Hampton; 621 12th Ave., Hampton; $37,000.
Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Carlson, Nicholas, Silvis; 610 17th Ave., Silvis; $321,801.
Raya, Eric, and Mercado, Jessica Ocano, Moline, to Moore, Richard, Moline; 2207 18th St. C, Moline; $110,000.
Wolf, Chelsey, Moline, to Moton, John, Davenport; 3015 2nd St., East Moline; $25,000.
Tin, Mu, Rock Island, to Tway, Hla, Rock Island; 573 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $92,700.
Wietting, Jonathan C. and Amy J., Cape Coral, Fla., to Bassford Construction, Moline; 3546 3rd St. A, East Moline; $128,500.
Beam, Matthew H., and Seaba, Taylor D., Rock Island, to Anders, Linda, Rock Island; 2230 15th St., Rock Island; $154,000.
Waymack, Theodore W., and Abby L., Rock Island, to Beam, Matthew, and Seaba, Taylor, Rock Island; 2243 31st St., Rock Island; $185,000.
Lindbeck, Corey and Krista, Piedmont, Ala., to Sant Amour, Christian and Tracy, Moline; 3710 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $150,000.
Olson, David A., and Jackie R., Two Harbors, Minn., to Flowers, Raheem, Rock Island; 4500 27th Ave., Rock Island; $208,000.
Pettifer, Kevin H. and Shanan K., East Moline, to Devlin, John D., East Moline; 4069 4th St. A, East Moline; $230,000.
McCracken, Robyn L., Peoria, to Reid, Ann W., Rock Island; 1148 45th St., Rock Island; $117,000.
Living Quarters for Dollars, Moline, to Nordrum, Tyler and Rebecca, Rock Island; 4630 34th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Mills, Brandon and Ashley, trust, Milan; 1601 Jondre Drive, Milan, land/lot only; $26,900.
Nguyen, Trong X., and Deo, Huong, Moline, to Birch Properties, Moline; 1227-1229 12th St., Moline; $136,000.
Hansen, Earl, Moline, to Hernandez, Riley, Moline; 4711 27th Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Kupferschmid, Stephen M. and Hannah, Bloomington, Ill., to Lyons, Kourtney, East Moline; 4132 4th Ave. A, East Moline; $137,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Steelandt, Kimberly, and Rodriguez, Laura, Moline; land/lot only, Moline; $28,000.
Savala, Yvonne S., East Moline, to Lundquist, Lorena K., East Moline; 3653 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $123,000.
Danielson, Walter Eddis, Rock Island, to Mendoza, Jolene, Rock Island; 2033 37th St., Rock Island; $126,000.
Pearson, Keith and Kay, Taylor Ridge, to Johnson, Katherine E., trust, Taylor Ridge; 12224 123rd St. W., Taylor Ridge; $166,000.
JL Real Estate Holdings, Davenport, to Inman, Brian, and Abbott, Felicia, Rock Island; 925 19th St., Rock Island; $99,000.
Poterack, Thomas E. and Judy A., trust, Moline, to Nunez Cruz, Lucia, Moline; 2410 14th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Kargl, Austin J., Milan, to Lawrence, Hunter C., Moline; 8205 10th St. W., Rock Island; $115,000.
Anderson, Gary L., estate, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Garrity, Ellen, Moline; 2391 29th St., Moline; $138,000.
Epperly, James D., Davenport, to Braid, Gregory, and Wiklund, Shirley, Rock Island; 2205 31st Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.
GP Southeast, Greensboro, N.C., to Stork, Angela K., Bettendorf; 1022 21st St., Rock Island; $230,000.
Lawson, Suzanne D., trust, Fort Myers, Fla., to Cavins, Michael and Jennifer, Rapids City, Ill.; 12 Eagle Pointe Pass, Rapids City, Ill.; $699,000.
Winters, Mark, Moline, to Chen, Jixin, Moline; 3720 13th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Buchanan, Karen, Brandon, Miss., to Womack, Darrian, Moline; 2530 18th Ave. A., Moline; $100,000.
Felger, Theresa C., Hampton, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1548 29th Ave., Moline; $20,000.
USA Entertainment Ventures, Dover, Del., to Fardi-Turkmani, Safar, Silvis; 520 8th St., Silvis; $250,000.
Strowbridge, Lawrence K. and Cynthia J., Moline, to Callaway, David M., and Diane E., Moline; 1904 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $359,900.
Carlson, Ashley A. and Nicholas, Silvis, to McKinley, Whittni M., Rock Island; 1837 30th St., Rock Island; $116,000.
Bromley, Bruce L. and Brenda K., Farmington, N.M., to Kalinauskas, Andrew and Katherine, Moline; 4802 52nd Ave., Moline; $138,500.
Callaway Homes, Moline, to Saucedo, Alexander, Moline; 1032 27th St., Moline; $92,700.
Johnson, Mark L., Sherrard, to Haskins, Jack, East Moline; 3319 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $37,000.
King, Kimberly D., Chicago, to Brown, Barbara A., East Moline; 4716 9th St., East Moline; $154,000.
Kaalberg, Carol, and Skowronski, Robert, Bettendorf, to Sparbel, Duane L., Rock Island; 2416 28th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Flesher, John P., Woodhull, to Fussell, Marvin, Port Byron; 701 N. High St., Port Byron; $123,000.
Clark, Richard L., and Gibb-Clark, Amy M., St. Peters, Mo., to Leonidas, Kayago, and Beatrice, Niyonizigiye, Moline; 506 50th St. Place, Moline; $172,000.
Alonso, Jose Martinez, Pasadena, Texas, to Herandez, Raul Romero, and Aquino, Jovita Jacinto, Moline; 166-168 Railroad Ave., Moline; $57,000.
Brandstaetter, Kari and Karen, East Moline, to Dinger, Anthony; Gamez, Mariana, and Dinger, Bonita, East Moline; 4349 9th St., East Moline; $60,000.
J & K Housing, Moline, to B. M. Bagby, East Moline; 2322, 2324, 2404, 2406, 2408, 2410 - 13th St., Silvis; $216,000.
Allen, Theodore J., Lees Summit, Mo., to Sampson, Lino and Katherine, Port Byron; 6727 221st St. N., Port Byron; $265,000.
Gerischer, Jennifer, Moline, to Kissack, Frederick and Tracey, Milan; 18111 42nd St. W., Milan; $211,000.
Johnson, David A., Moline, to Padazopoulos, Fotios D., Moline; 1816 53rd St., Moline; $75,000.
Hilger, James B., and Noland, Sally, trust, Amarillo, Texas, to Fortin, David; Fortin, Debra, and Ingold, Dan, Moline; 5315 17th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Hindle, Jacob, DeKalb, Ill., to Mama, Hamissou, and Ibrahim, Meliratou, Silvis; 909 14th St., Silvis; $215,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Vichare, Pravin, Riverwoods, Ill.; 2833 8th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.
DeFrance, Robert G. and Rhonda J., Hampton, to Tossou, Daruce Hovo, East Moline; 363 34th Ave., East Moline; $154,900.
Nightingale, Marilyn J., Colona, to Alyass, Khalid M., and Ahmed, Nasra, East Moline; 1249 48th Ave., Apt. 20, East Moline; $56,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Richard, Marie, Silvis; 1130 20th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Johanson, Nicholas D., Coal Valley, to Surratt, Kailea, Moline; 5039 48th St. A, Moline; $149,900.