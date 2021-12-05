Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Anderson, Wayne R. and Shelley S., to Francis, Heather L., 297 N. Stewart St., Geneseo; $180,000.
Hampton, Jeffrey A. and Lisa A., to Stodgel, Martin A., 111 N.W. 4th Ave., Galva; $82,000.
Koenke, Jeffrey A. and Elizabeth M., to Bowles, Thomas C., 218 U.S. Hwy 150, Alpha; $154,500.
Swanson, Dustin S., and Wulf, Autumn A., to Salmon, Colby and Ashley, 108 N. Poplar St., Cambridge; $115,000.
Cauwels, John E., to Wakeland, Michael D. and Darla J., 12251 E. 1900 St., Cambridge; $62,000.
Ruzas, Ethel L. and Kevin D. to Valencia, Danielle, 1112 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $42,000.
Carey, Payton to Morse, Joshua T. and Mariah D., 429 1st St., Andover; $135,000.
Dowdal, Mark L. and Mary, and Robert L. Jr. and Stephanie, and VonMaur, Debra L., to Santucci, Austin, 505 3rd St., Colona; $116,000.
RAJVRAJ, to Somnath Hospitality, 2021, 400 S. Main St., Kewanee; $475,000.
GKM Investments to Cocquit, Scott and Julie L., farm land, Osco; $1,026,000.
Collis, Linda S. and Jolene M. Vincent Trust and Vincent, Jolene M., to GKM Investments, N. 1400th Ave., Osco; $2,106,000.
Dahlberg, Roger Merrill; Dahlberg, Douglas Carl; Taylor, David H., to Brotherton, Samantha Jo, 301 S. West St., Cambridge; $113,500.
Sonam Corporation, to Divy and Nick LLC, 765 W. Main St., Geneseo; $900,000.
Genil Group to Divy and Nick LLC, 1375 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $3,350,000.
Schnowske, Larry R. and Travis W. and Deyonne R., to Martin, Clayton and Danielle M., 13532 Hwy. 81, Cambridge; $210,000.
Eaton, Jacob D. and Courtney R., to Mixon, Zachary L. and Kelly A., 5 Ponderosa Court, Colona; $340,000.
Wilson, Thomas and Julie A., to Stickle, Karen S., 801 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $57,500.
Holmes, Katie Ann, to Fontana, June V., 632 N. Russell, Geneseo; $137,500.
Dhabalt, Susan, to Marshall, Bruce R. and Jason and Sara, 1313 4th St. #5, Orion; $80,000.
Pepping, Debra J., to Pepping, Joshua M.; Joshua and Anna K., 601 10th Ave., Colona; $145,000.
Pepping, Joshua M. and Anna K., to Pepping, Debra J., 538 Green Court, Colona; $85,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Norton Real Estate Holdings, East Moline, to NexGen Development Corp., Port Byron; 1524 6th Ave., Moline; $85,000.
DePaepe, Todd J., Rock Island, to DePaepe, William F., Milan; 435 E. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $76,000.
Ratti, Anthony, Davenport, to Emser, Ian and Sofia, Hampton; 607 14th Ave., Hampton; $88,900.
Johnson, Robert C., and Reyes-Johnson, Julia K., Moline, to Neville, Kayla N., Moline; 3806 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $105,000.
Kennedy, Ashley C. and Seth D., LeClaire, to Lucas, Ashley, Rock Island; 2207 44th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Wilson, Michael Thad, Fort Myers, Fla., to Jahn, Lucas E., Moline; 3500 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $180,950.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Dillon, Antoinette F., and Monson, Jeramy Conan, Moline; 1809 9th St., Moline; $89,000.
Schricker, Richard and Marina, East Moline, to Pool, Doyle, Milan; 1003 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $43,000.
Dengler, Kenneth L., Jr., East Moline, to Jones, George and Sanabelle, Moline; 3215 69th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Lawson, Eric, Andalusia, to Byrne, Jeffrey S., and Cope, Brandy B., Andalusia; 215 8th St., W., Andalusia; $167,500.
Pancrazio, James and Dixie, Stockton, Calif., to Hovinga, Troy M., Moline; 2425 2nd St., Moline; $129,900.
Fisher, Patricia, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 109 16th Ave., East Moline; $10,000.
North Shore Homes, Davenport, to Dowd, Greg L. and Rebecca F., Rock Island; 1406-1408 11th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Crous III, Robert Owen, San Antonio, Texas, to McFate, Amee, Rock Island; 2111 16th St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Bermes Properties, Bettendorf, to Sommers, Zachary, and Poillet, Brian, Rock Island; 2601 34th St., Rock Island; $163,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Golden Helm Realty, Roanoke, Texas; 5414 3rd Ave., Moline; $73,500.
Dokolas, Patricia M., Silvis, to Waters, Katie, East Moline; 2129 8th St., East Moline; $93,000.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Milan, Milan, to Gotthardt, Alex, Milan; 509 Bruce Ave., Milan; $190,000.
Mahlo, John P., Rock Island, to Edmondson, Jay, Rock Island; 3016 43rd St., Rock Island; $121,000.
Robb, William D. and Lisa A., Phoenix, Ariz., to Long, Dylan, Moline; 1167 26th St., Moline; $134,900.
Wendell, Amy and Evan, Moline, to Nordeen, Darien A., Moline; 914 39th St. Ct., Moline; $80,500.
Cochran, Mark T. and Lisa, Davenport, to Chase, Jenifer; Lerschen, Patrick, and Vercautren, Jeremy, Rock Island; 2043 36th St., Rock Island; $125,500.
Wren, Carl L., Jr., San Benito, Texas, to Segura, Melinda Lee, and Segura II, Robert George, East Moline; 1318 172nd St., East Moline; $88,500.
Cardoso, Victor A., and Patricia A., Rock Island, to Mendoza, Miranda, Rock Island; 2710 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $206,000.
Copeland, Timothy, Davenport, to Cardoso, Victor A. and Patricia A., Rock Island; 2019 43rd St., Rock Island; $140,000.
O'Keeffe, Gerald L. and Doris L., trust, Moline, to O'Keeffe, Daniel J. ad Maureen L., Moline; 3551 8th St., Moline; $240,000.
Cheng, Margaretta, Rock Island, to Latif, Javed, Moline; 1317 C. 9th St., Moline; $40,000.
Metzger, Timothy A., Rock Island, to Scheife, Grace, Rock Island; 1621 29th St., Rock Island; $170,500.
Wilkerson, Rollie B. and Mary C., Moline, to Morales, Robert A., Moline; 3808 11th Ave., Moline; $119,500.
The Baecke Family Limited Partnership, East Moline, to Hess, Michael E. Port Byron; 4514 214th St. N., Port Byron, 50.60 acre farm; $430,000.
Arnold, Brenda E., Altoona, Iowa, to Ziegenhorn, Jeffrey S., Illinois City; 16026 284th St. W., Illinois City; $180,000.
Whitcanack, Daniel S., East Moline, to Smith, David J., Coal Valley; 318 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $255,000.
Burns, Robert and Julie, East Moline, to Ickes, Karen, Milan; 1128 6th St. W., Milan; $147,000.
Mabe, Lynn, East Moline, to Gathings, Kelvin, Silvis; 125 5th St., Silvis; $122,500.
Shelton, Edwin and Rose, Davenport, to Baker, Dakota and Irlen, East Moline; 3515 3rd St. A, East Moline; $255,000.
Schwigen, Chase and Cole, Annawan, to Andalusia Fire Protection District, Andalusia; 78th Ave. & 101 St. W., vacant land, 2.08 acres, Andalusia; $52,000.
Hess, Kari, executor of Docherty, Melonee K., estate, East Moline, to Caras, Matthew and Justine, Illinois City; 20700 90th Ave. Ct. W., Illinois City; $170,000.
Key, Gregory C., Benton, Ariz., to Butterfield, Christine, East Moline; 4522 5th St. A, East Moline; $123,400.
Taylor, Thomas A., Rock Island, to Lawson, Eric, Andalusia; 210-212 8th St. W., Andalusia; $130,000.
Miller, Richard Arland, estate, Illinois City, to Miller, Neil C. and Kenlyn L., Coal Valley; 6514 100th Ave., Coal Valley; $185,000.
Rohwer, Kevin and Autumn, Moline, to Gomez, Adela, Moline; 1184 24th St., Moline; $29,900.
Larvenz, Mark S. and Julie, trust, Moline, to Maland, Jennifer L., Moline; 2345 31st St. A, Moline; $153,000.
Paulsgrove III, Lyle J. and Valeria P., Andalusia, to Engeland, Russell, Rock Island; 4621 11th St., Rock Island; $183,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Torres, Andrea, Silvis; vacant land, Silvis; $5,000.
Saddle Club Farms, Cordova, to Dornfeld, Charles F., Cordova; 9.076 acres farmland, Cordova; $93,936.
Palmer, Rocky J. and Carey D., Rock Island, to Masengarb, Kamden, and Mital, Taylor G., Rock Island; 2321 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $150,100.
Holland, Sheri C., Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey and Allison, Milan; 3522 Meadow Circle W., Milan; $30,000.
Thomas, Benjamin and Aaron, Rock Island, to Moon, Darlene, Rock Island; 2135 32nd St., Rock Island; $95,900.
Dadson Properties, Rock Island, to Thomas, Aaron and Benjamin, Rock Island; 2001 30th St., Rock Island; $154,000.
Wales, Colleen M, estate, Scappoose, Ore., to Sullivan, Elyse and Paul, Milan; 320 E. 4th Ave., Milan; $120,000.
Sullivan, Kristie D., Sherrard, to Sweeney, Carissa L., Moline; 5601 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $244,500.
Ullemeyer, Louisa Jane, trust, Rock Island, to Hartog, Terrance M. and Bonnie L., Rock Island; 3637 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $137,000.
Hallene, Phyllis W., trust, Chicago, to Loss, Timothy and Nora, Moline; 1903 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $290,000.
SJS Capital Group, Moline, to 10/4 Investment Properties, Rock Island; 1514-16-18-20 5th Ave., Moline, retail, office, storage building; $1,850,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; 8 vacant lots, Lots number 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 of Porter Farms first addition to the city of Silvis, Rock Island County, Silvis; $80,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 60x105 lot size, Lot number 4, Silvis; $48,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 46x95.5 lot size, Lot number 8, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 9, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 10, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 11, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 12, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 13, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 14, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 15, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 16, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 39x95.5 lot size, Lot number 17, Silvis; $35,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill.; vacant lot, 50x95.5 lot size, Lot number 18, Silvis; $35,000.
Waeyaert, Linda D., Rush Spring, Okla., to Vroman, Chad, East Moline; 1303 207th St. N., East Moline; $112,000.
Jackson, Rich L., Rock Island, to Dengler, Kenneth Lee, East Moline; 1115 35th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $189,900.
Lihou, Harry G., trust, Port Byron, to Pridemore, Scott M., and Amy R., Port Byron; 2018 Deerwood Lane, Port Byron; $285,500.
Rentfro, Jessica A., Eldridge, to Vasquez, Keith A., East Moline; 336 40th Ave., East Moline; $135,000.
Haynes, Janet, East Moline, to Homes35, Moline; 2230 11th Ave. A, Moline; $27,000.
Leoff, Fredrick M. and Denise J., Mesa, Ariz., to Dobroski, Paul and Cindy, Port Byron; 1321 N. Shore Drive, Port Byron; $425,000.
Lincoln, Charles, Bettendorf, to Ryckeghem, Addison and Cara, Milan; 11721 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $20,000.
Beauchamp, Lisa, Rock Island, to Davis, William R. and Kelly J., Moline; 831 41st St., Rock Island; $7,500.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Pena, Federico and Robin, East Moline; 709 41st Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Frus, Bonnie J., Naples, Fla., to Foster, Jacqualine I., East Moline; 1151 48th Ave., Unit 26, East Moline; $60,000.
RM Farm Properties, Port Byron, to Land Services, Bettendorf; 27420/27421 135th Ave. N., Cordova, land/lot only; $500,000.
Proffitt, Sharon S., Rock Island, to Mejia, Isaias and Elizabeth, Rock Island; 1215 17th St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Webb, Andrea L., Moline, to Rivers, Michelle, Moline; 126 6th Ave., Moline; $79,900.
Wainwright Living Trust, Port Byron, to Morgan, Jeffrey G. and Lori A., Port Byron; vacant land, Port Byron; $79,000.
Ritz, Ethan and Jennifer, Jacksonville, Fla., to Bermes Properties, Bettendorf; 3218 14th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Holland, Paul A. and Rebecca, East Moline, to Gardner, Jennifer, East Moline; 256 15th Ave., East Moline; $124,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Seibert, Steven and Beth Ann, Rock Island; 2730 7th Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.
Keimig, Justinian and Katelyn, Silvis, to Holland, Paul and Rebecca, East Moline; 2639 1st St., East Moline; $215,000.
Moore, Matthew T., Fairfax, Iowa, to Mangelsdorf, Christianna, Rock Island; 1718 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $124,503.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Navarro, Juan, and Martinez, Gabriela, Montebello, Calif.; 1727 13th Ave., Moline; $85,749.
Navarro, Juan, and Martinez, Gabriela, Montebello, Calif., to Furlong, Matthew, Moline; 1727 13th Ave., Moline; $106,900.
Raya, Margarita, Rock Island, to Johnson, Shanika, Rock Island; 718 19th St., Rock Island; $145,000.
M & N Investments of the Quad Cities, Coal Valley, to Rush, Ontario, Rock Island; 914 23rd St., Rock Island, 4 unit apartment; $144,000.
Petty, Steven and Michelle, Silvis, to Gavina Rivera, Maria, and Arollo Gavina, Monica, Silvis; 2402 8th St., Silvis; $87,000.
Staelens, Vernon E. and Anna M., trust, Silvis, to Ross, Timothy, Moline; 2639 40th Ave., Moline; $132,000.
Ransdell, Bill J. and Judith A., trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Mathew, Akshay and Jennifer Lee, Moline; 1405 27th St., Moline; $235,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Etheridge, Maudi M., Moline; 3806 12th St., Moline; $107,000.
Neer, Connie L., LeClaire, to Harris, Jason and Adrianne, Silvis; 917 17th Ave., Silvis; $269,000.
Scott, Christine A., Knoxville, Tenn., to Cook, Brandon, Moline; 5337 30th Ave., Moline; 5337 30th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Pikuza, Henrietta, Moline, to Garrison, Jennifer, Moline; 4420 20th Ave., Moline; $151,000.
Mazzoni, Flavia C., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to McKay, Aaron, Milan; 3725 Avian Ct., Milan; $375,000.
Adams, Gale E., Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Haut, Michael, Coal Valley; 303 W. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Mosley, Dennis, Reynolds, to Axel, Mark C., Illinois City; 23908 121st Ave. W., Illinois City; $89,250.
Demont, Doug and Melissa, Hillsdale, to Hill, George, Erie; 315 Main St., Hillsdale; $9,500.
McGuire, Jacquelyn Ann, Eldridge, to Claude, Matthew, and Bounds, Rachael, Rock Island; 4015 29th Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.
Dare, Robert D. and Mavis M., Moline, to Bey-Buie and Sons, Bettendorf; 1840 10th St., Rock Island; 527 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; 2724 6th Ave., Rock Island; 407 19th Ave., Rock Island; $148,000.
Herman, Mark and Nancy, Moline, to Robison, Charles and Marsha, Moline; 2914 56th St. Ct., Moline; $229,900.
Hoepfner, Larry J. and Katherine R., East Moline, to Seiber, Emilia, East Moline; 308 29th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Nichols, Brandon J. and Kathryn R., Bismarck, Ariz., to Walls, Cathy, Cordova; 2 Sunset Drive, Cordova; $185,000.
Pete, Norman E. and Corinne A., Moline, to Kalhor, Alireza, and Kakhi, Zahra, Rock Island; 4505 39th Ave., Rock Island; $202,000.
Davies, James E., Rock Island, to E. Clark Investments, Rock Island; 3200 8th St., Rock Island, truck repair commercial building; $165,000.
Schilb, David and April, Venice, Fla., to Burns, John R., Moline; 3024 3rd St., Moline; $147,900.
Haronik, Leonette M., Rock Island, to Benoodt, Cheryl A., Silvis; 1042 31st Ave., Silvis; $273,000.
Hernandez, Timothy, Bettendorf, to Harding, Lanae, Moline; 402 27th Ave., Moline; $168,000.