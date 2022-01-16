Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hanson, Chaon L. and Alexis, to Hughes, Leo P., 917 Birchwood Drive, Colona; $215,000.
RRR Holdings, to Farnsworth, Angelica and Richard D., 101 Carroll St., Colona; $169,500.
VanDeWoestyne, Jerilyn M., to VanDeWoestyne, Brett and Renee, vacant ground, 14.35 acres; $115,000.
Wirth, Ki and WCKJJ, to Ackerman, Tanner G. and Kelsey E., 720 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $46,500.
Janczak, Laura A. Glenzinski, to Brown, Stacy, and Gonnella, Chasidy, 311 W. Henry St., Geneseo; $170,000.
Bulman, Brittany, to Janos, Lori L., 808 2nd St., Colona; $137,500.
Kane, Teresa L. and Daniel B., to Hanson, Chaon and Alexis, 54 Rose Court W., Geneseo; $285,.000.
Morales, Jose F. and Maria I., to Ahles, Mara Iverson, 1105 N. East St., Kewanee; $39,000.
Hipkins, Julie and Phoenix Ballistics, to Whittington, Dalton M., 600 E. Oak St., Cambridge; $40,000.
Hamilton, Cody J., to Humphrey, Caden, 522 Pine St., Kewanee; $68,000.
Donehower, John, and Williams, Janet K., to Brand, Cheryl and Louis, Lot 15 in Block 25 in Ryan Gardens, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Township 17 N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian, lying south of the Illinois and Mississippi Canal in the city of Green Rock; $54,000.
Lippens, Laura, to Duytschaver, Kevin, 533 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $54,000.
Longeville, Blake A., to Justus, Kamille Leann, and Gonzalez, Daniel Marciano, 516 N. W. 7th St., Galva; $74,000.
Dailey, Delores E., to Summy, Gage, 613 S. Grove St., Kewanee; $75,000.
Winans, Barbara L., to Copeland, Dakota W., 7 Whispering Oaks, Kewanee; $215,000.
Ledford, Leland L. Sr. and Frances C., to ES2 Real Estate Holdings, 22611 Hwy. 6, Atkinson; $400,000.
Mitchell, Duane N., to Fritch, Stephanie Rene, Lot 4 of McQuinn's subdivision of Lot 32 of the original village of Wethersfield; $20,000.
Schroeder, Calvin C. and Donna Lee, to Morey, Ashley N. and Kyle A., 864 Meadowlawn Drive, Geneseo; $251,000.
Daugherty, William J., to Wiese, Wendy M., 13139 N. 2550 Ave., Geneseo; $335,000.
DeReu, Luke D. and Michaella J., to Dean, Jessica A. and Nicholas R., 121 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $170,000.
Kleinau, Diane K. and Richard A., to GKM Investments, vacant farmland; $1,321,000.
Thompson, Corlin W., to Rakestraw, Darrell, Lot 6 in Block 2 in the original town of Annawan; $100,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Barth, Johnny L. and Kaci B., La Forge, Wis., to Kain, Hannah R., Rock Island; 3140 36th St., Rock Island; $135,815.
Chen, Chen Li, Las Vegas, N.V., to Reamy, Eric, East Moline; 1815 28th Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Randall, Jill, and Doran, Clint, trust, Denver, Colo., to Doran, Carla M., Rock Island; 2315 20th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Zumbahlen, Rick J., and Sarah K., Le Claire, to Reilly, Stephen Grant and Allison Joy, Coal Valley; 1103 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $294,900.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Kenas, Itabelo, and Misa, Charlotte, Des Moines; 1553-1555 8th Ave., East Moline; $62,280.
Stechalin, Tim, Moline, to Attoh, Ayite Folly, Moline; 4105 22nd Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Hanson, Diane L., Colona, to Zaleski, Marc and Bryce, Rock Island; 3809 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
J & K Housing, Moline, to VanOpdorp, Terry, Silvis; Lot 33 Park Place Villas, 2321 13th St., Silvis; $36,000.
McCallum, Brandon, Moline, to Morrissey, Justin, Moline; 4817 52nd Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Zimmermann, Alexander and Sheila, Rochester, Minn., to Vincent, Sara, Moline; 2512 30th St., Moline; $200,000.
Gant, Richard, East Moline, to Baumann, Connie A. and Adam B., Moline; 153 7th Ave., Moline; $20,000.
Parker, Delores J., Hampton, to Nino, Richard and Kathryn S., Hampton; 512 2nd Ave., Hampton; $35,000.
Rose, Floyd S., Jr., Monona, Wis., to Cedeno, Roberto, Rock Island; 1021 13th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Lee-Tucker, Linda M., Port Byron, to Erichsen, Darla, East Moline; 535 Main St., Hillsdale; $48,000.
Tucker, Kelly and Daniel, Geneseo, to Higgins, Matthew D., Coal Valley; 211 1st St., Coal Valley; $114,900.
Matawin Ventures, trust, Orange, Calif., to Montano, Eduardo, Moline; 2320 18th St. A, Moline; $30,000.
Isert, R.J. Trust, Moline, to Schroeder, Tia, and Viaene, Ryne, Moline; 1834 46th St., Moline; $116,000.
Sauser, Diana L., Littleton, Colo., to Graff, Robert C., and Krista L., Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 504, Rock Island; $150,000.
Grunewqald, Augusta R., trust, Ava, Mo., to Grunewald, Cory J., Moline; 2402 5th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Schroder, Debbie L., trust, Raleigh, N.C., to Keim, Ronald F. and Mary, Moline; 3645 70th St. Ct., Moline; $347,000.
Barnhart, Debra, and Tumlin, Michael, Eldridge, to Fuller, Michael D., Union City, Calif.; 2922 9th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Egley, Angela, Phoenix, Ariz., to Barraza, Esteban, Chicago; 2228 9th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Wille, Bernice F., estate, Aledo, to Sedam, Mike A. and Jessica J., Milan; 15104 28th St., W., Milan; $200,000.
Keim, Ronald F. and Mary L., Moline, to Shoemaker, Thomas W., and Masson, Stephanie, Moline; 5400 17th Ave., Moline; $235,500.
McGehee, Carolyn M., Rock Island, to Morris, Anne M., Rock Island; 3620 38th St., Unit 7, Rock Island; $111,455.
Khim, Van, and Za Thang, Rosemary, East Moline, to Thaw, Aye, East Moline; 443 32nd Ave., East Moline; $135,000.
Hershberger, Thomas and Donna, Milan, to Roots Home Buyers, Davenport; 1409 8th St., Rock Island; $22,000.
Brandstaetter, Kari S., trust, East Moline, to Marquez Acquistitions, East Moline; 234 31st Ave., East Moline; $52,000.
Diedrich, Thomas F., Low Moor, Iowa, to Anderson, David K. and Laura K., Moline; 120 18th Ave., Moline; $122,500.
OFI Properties, East Moline, to Saavon Real Estate, Muscatine; 15509 Route 84 N., Cordova; $850,000.
Woolley, Dustin L., Rock Island, to Richardson, James, Rock Island; 3436 22nd St., Rock Island; $153,000.
Kirk, Connie, estate, Coal Valley, to Varnes, Jessica, Rock Island; 606 43rd St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Daniels, Yolanda, Rock Island, to Verbeke, Cameron, and Larvenz, Julie, Moline; 1116 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $94,500.
Suncrest Properties, Sherrard, to Sherrell, Elyzabeth, East Moline; 3533 3rd St. B, East Moline; $144,000.
Nieto, Martha, Davenport, to Pingilley, Kelly, Moline; 968 40th St., Ct., Moline; $107,500.
Wolber, Gary and Nancy, Rock Island, to Forbes, Tyus, Rock Island; 2424 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $109,000.
Bladel, Edward L., Jr., estate, Coal Valley, to Rivera, Victor Alfonso, Rock Island; 1418 44ath St., Rock Island; $89,900.
Harker, Dennis and Alicia, Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2522-2524 8th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Savage, Susan E., estate, Collerville, Tenn., to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3424 36th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
The Chuck and Jayne DeVolder Trust, Coal Valley, to Thumann, Tracy L., trust, Moline; 2111 13th St., Moline; $131,200.
Broker Solutions, Austin, Texas, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 2309 10th St., Silvis; $39,000.
Jennings, Kathryn, Moline, to Lindauer, Derek and Luann, Moline; 1910 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $238,100.
Pugh, Janet L., trust, Rock Island, to Grissett, William and Joan, Milan; 8201 47th St., Milan; $315,000.
Powell, Sherry M., estate, Lexington, K.Y., to Smith, William C., Jr.; 3009 43rd St., Rock Island; $185,000.
Godfather's Pizza, Omaha, Neb., to Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island; 1347 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $250,000.
Haskins, Barbara S., Port Byron, to Renfro, Nicholas C., Port Byron; 23709 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $205,000.
Pinnacle Polaris, Milan, to Pope Creek Farms, East Moline; vacant land, farm, Milan; $855,500.
Holgate, Kenneth R., Davenport, to Hayes, Brian D. and Erica L., Taylor Ridge; 20.38 acre vacant land, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $62,490.
Dennison, Joshua B., Kansas City, Mo., to Vazquez, Enrique, Moline; 1021 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $100,000.
Salmon, Dustin, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1420 17th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Loete, Glenda J., and Bleeker, Tony, LeClaire, to Wize, Justin R., Rock Island; 4508 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $88,500.
Brody, Thomas G. and Connie E., Hesperia, Calif., to Hamer, Trent, and Glogowski, Christina, Hampton; 300 1st Ave., Hampton; $135,500.
Cole, Brandon M., Lake Ozark, Mo., to McKinney, Jerry, Moline; 3209 48th Ave., Moline; $72,500.
Maro, Nicholas T., Jr. and Judith D., trust, Moline, to Desper, Richard and Linda, Moline; 2351 29th Ave. Ct. Drive, Moline; $120,000.
Yoeckel, Douglas and Mary, Panorama Park, Iowa, to Wakeland, Dandy, Moline; 1925 15th St., A, Moline; $100,000.
Plaza Revolving, trust, Chicago, to Bouzegou, Kamal, Moline; 2014 9th St., Moline; $36,000.
Sabbe, Richard H. and Diana J., trust, Moline, to Jamison, Carl W. and Carol M., Moline; 724 22nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $169,000.