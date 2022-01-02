Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ward, Richard J. and Heather F., to Maynard, Adam L., 260 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $125,000.
Spicher, John H. and Wanda Kay, to Cooper, Mary M. & David M., 169 S. Division, Woodhull; $130,000.
Cole, Steven; Cole, John E.; Cole, Mitcheal L.; Drawyer, Donald D; Oneata M. Stringer Estate, to Leafgreen, Andrea; 411 Elliott St., Kewanee; $65,000.
German, James A. and Brenda, to Dilley, David, 606 Elliott St., Kewanee; $70,000.
Bickers, Edd D., to Reed, James Jr., 814 May St., Kewanee; $5,500.
Cathcart, Lance, to Fuqua, Jonathan E. and Denise H., 252 W. 4th Ave., Woodhull; $55,000.
Mizlo, Brandon Sean and Kell, Hannah Rose, to Charlet, Heather D., 318 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $87,500.
Meyers, Matthew R. and Brittany N., to Denney, Allen R. and Brooklyn, 209 East St., Lynn Center; $115,000.
Johnson, Brian, to Ibragimova, Shahnoza, 823 Meadowlawn Drive, Geneseo; $72,500.
Callison, Danny L. and Kelly P., to Seibel, Jordan and Paige, 456 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $200,000.
Gainey, Bruce D. and Heather A., to Newcomb, Chad E. and Shelley A., 204 Oak St., Cambridge; $250,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gerischer, Jennifer, Moline, to Kissack, Frederick and Tracey, Milan; 18111 42nd St. W., Milan; $211,000.
Johnson, David A., Moline, to Padazopoulos, Fotios D., Moline; 1816 53rd St., Moline; $75,000.
Hilger, James B., and Noland, Sally, trust, Amarillo, Texas, to Fortin, David; Fortin, Debra, and Ingold, Dan, Moline; 5315 17th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Hindle, Jacob, DeKalb, Ill., to Mama, Hamissou, and Ibrahim, Meliratou, Silvis; 909 14th St., Silvis; $215,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Vichare, Pravin, Riverwoods, Ill.; 2833 8th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.
DeFrance, Robert G. and Rhonda J., Hampton, to Tossou, Daruce Hovo, East Moline; 363 34th Ave., East Moline; $154,900.
Nightingale, Marilyn J., Colona, to Alyass, Khalid M., and Ahmed, Nasra, East Moline; 1249 48th Ave., Apt. 20, East Moline; $56,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Richard, Marie, Silvis; 1130 20th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Johanson, Nicholas D., Coal Valley, to Surratt, Kailea, Moline; 5039 48th St. A, Moline; $149,900.
Norgaard, Roger William, estate, Delavan, Ill., to Cornejo, Gilberto, Hanover Park, Ill.; 3541 41st St., Moline; $60,000.
Liggett, Chelsea, Silvis, to Diaz, Amadeo and Esther, Moline; 432 22nd Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Miller, Debra M., trust, Davenport, to Su, Paw S., Rock Island; 1600 24th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $139,050.
Camlin, Wade W., Rock Island, to Moore, Tonia and Rian, Rock Island; 3920 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $82,500.
Tyson, Bryon G. and Rexie L., Winter Haven, Fla., to Pulliam, Charleszene, Rock Island; 623, 625, 631 - 17th St., Rock Island, restaurant; $37,510.
Budeliert, Daniel L. and Diane H., Rock Island, to Busse, Julia L. Rock Island; 3210 25th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Petersen, Ashleigh N. and Joshua R., Milan, to Franks, Jordan D., Carbon Cliff; 901 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $90,000.
Frere, Rick and Deb, trust, Milan, to Frere, Nickolas K. and Shayla R.K., Taylor Ridge; 7012 133rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.
Smith, Harrison, Colona, to Nekou, Komivi, Moline; 1141 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $165,000.
Ross, Cynthia A., and Carlson, Dean C., Monmouth, to Draminski, Stephen, Moline; 3211 7th St., Moline; $226,000.
Roman, Sean, Buffalo, Iowa, to Leech, Robert and Wanda, Andalusia; 13610 138th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $137,000.
Tallon, Daniel and Kimberly, Des Moines, to Aldridge, Travon, Bettendorf; 917-919 14th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Assagando, Aissatou, and Alabani, Sondjalim Aminou, East Moline; 117 21st St., East Moline; $108,000.
Heffeman, Sue, Moline, to Bradford, Gregg, Moline; 3405 39th St., Moline; $90,000.
Voelkers, Katrina, Median, Tenn., to Camargo, Violeta, East Moline; 2101 7th St., East Moline; $73,000.
Hauman, Betty J., Moline, to Althiser, Mandy, Silvis; 1309 11th St., Silvis; $138,000.
Amidon, Jeffry, Rock Island, to Jalloh, Omar, Rock Island; 832 30th St., Rock Island; $92,500.
Port Byron Congregational Church, Hampton, to The Group, Moline; 200 S. High St. and lot, Port Byron, church; $65,000.
Wolford, William J. and A. Jane, Muscatine, to Sweat, Jason and Edward, Illinois City; 31010 190th Ave. W., Illinois City; $450,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Raya, Eric, Moline; 3433 14th St., Moline; $215,000.
Tanji, Aziz and Amal, East Moline, to Kler, Tha, Rock Island; 2335 39th St., Rock Island; $165,500.
Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Hartman, Rod C. and Amber L., Matherville; 1619 Jondre Drive, Milan; $25,900.
DP Jackson Realty Holdings, Rapids City, to Fernandez, Juan, Silvis; 309 8th Ave., Silvis; $83,000.
Fratzke, Martin J. and Janelle L., Milan, to Stice, Donald J. and Betty Jo, Taylor Ridge; 42.76 acres vacant land, New Boston; $172,500.
Martin, Sarah, Reynolds, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1537 41st St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Rock Solid Real Estate Ventures, Rock Island, to Garba, Sanoussi, East Moline; 2525 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $170,000.
Johnston, Matthew and Amanda L., Carbon Cliff, to Fuller, Logan M., Carbon Cliff; 125 1st St., Carbon Cliff; $85,000.
Ashcraft, Cheryl A. and Joe E., East Moline, to Swanson, Jacob C., East Moline; 2732 4th St. A, East Moline; $82,500.
Franich, Karen L., Moline, to Sierra, Edgar A., and Martinez, Carmen, East Moline; 647 Island Ave., East Moline; $128,000.
Bonjour, Kyle, Bettendorf, to Vroman, Cody, and Graham, Autumn, Silvis; 2109 10th St., Silvis; $95,000.
Brereton, Samuel and Janet, Moline, to Gomez, Silvestre Mendoza, East Moline; 1231 18th Ave., East Moline; $38,000.
Deaton, Charles K., Moline, to Smith, Michael R. and Rhonda K., Rock Island; 2531 29 12 St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Bebber, Douglas A. and Lori J., Rock Island, to Pearson, Elizabeth K., Moline; 2460 32nd St., Moline; $107,000.
Jackson, Shanika L. and Miranda Lee, Moline, to Sulouff, Autumn, Rock Island; 4424 17th Ave., Rock Island; $101,000.
Cason, Christopher S. and Tina M., Moline, to Elder, Jill, and Foley, Anthony, Rock Island; 1541 41st St., Rock Island; $119,500.
Luebbe, Trina, Taylor Ridge, to Lower, Emily A., Taylor Ridge; 14010 140th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $112,500.
Patterson, Jeffery and Sheri, Moline, to King, William Michael, Moline; 3820 32nd Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Larry A. VanErt Family Limited Partnership, Moline, to VanDerGinst Law, Moline; 4950 38th Ave., Moline; $450,000.
Romanowski Family Limited Partnership, Iowa City, to VanDerGinst Law, Moline; 4950 38th Ave., Moline; $450,000.
VanDerGinst, Dennis, as president of VanDerGinst Law, P.C., Moline, to 4950 VL LLC, Moline; 4950 38th Ave., office, Moline; $964,000.
VanDerGinst, Dennis, individually, Moline, to 4950 VL LLC, Moline; 4950 38th Ave., office, Moline; $321,000.
Boston, Elliott and Martie G., Moline, to Sedlock, Jason and Carmen, Colona; 1617-1619 29th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $110,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Estella, Rock Island; 2452 21st Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.
River City Investment Group, Eldridge, to Henderson, Susan Kay, East Moline; 1810 27th Ave., East Moline; $72,000.
Blair, Bruce L., Ind., executor of Bruce, Rebecca S., estate, Coal Valley, to Blair, Matthew R., Moline; 3020 54th St., Moline; $144,900.
Perisho, Anthony J., Moline, to Williams, Dawn, Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 1-J, Rock Island; $59,000.
Dane Capital Holdings, Deway, Ariz., to Linder, Trevor, Moline; 705 25th St., Moline; $65,000.
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; 7323 35th Ave., Moline; $30,000.
GBL, LLC, Cottrell, Steven R., trust, Milan, to Luciani, Anthony, Milan; 7717 25th St., Milan; $101,400.
Wilson, Jerry S. and Crystal, Silvis, to Or, Thla Tin, and Par, Simi, Silvis; 1517 13th St., Silvis; $161,900.
Stoefen, Matthew A., Moline, to Griffiths, Rebecca, Rock Island; 1717 21st St., Rock Island; $200,000.
Schweska, Trisha, Moline, to Allen, Elizabeth, Moline; 1715 16th St., Moline; $120,000.
Green, Tina M. and Donna M., Middlesburg, Fla., to Sackett, Elisha D., Moline; 438 49th St., Moline; $127,000.
Peterson, John and Janice, Plainfield, Ill., to Rogers, Jennifer, Moline; 1212 27th St., Moline; $88,000.
Moore, Margaret E., Romeoville, Ill., to Decrane, Derek, and Ewert, Cassandra, Moline; 3414 32nd St., Moline; $226,500.
Glogowski, Jerry M.; Clark-Glogowski, Elizabeth, and Glogowski, Christina E., Hampton; 4616 11th Ave. D, Moline; $158,000.
LONWAR, LLC, Steamboat Springs, Colo., to Maple Cove Real Estate Holdings, Solon, Iowa; 2818 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $39,525.
Francesckina, Antoninette, trust, Joelton, Tenn., to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 1729 2nd St., Moline; $60,000.
VanHook, Jennifer and David, Moline, to Schilling, William L. and Nancy A., Moline; 1800 46th St., Moline; $189,900.
Parochetti, David A., trust, to PC Investments, New Hope, Minn.; 4125 24th Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Anderson, Verna M., St. Louis, Mo., to Land, Dawn M., Moline; 1122 3rd St. A, Moline; $123,500.
Hewitt, Melvin B., Walcott, to Washington, Alonte, and Galvin, Myesha, Rock Island; 90114 34th St. Ct. W., Rock Island; $190,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Reyes, Seth, Omaha, Nebr.; Lots 52 & 53 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $63,000.
JKZ, LLC, Moline, to Sergesketter, Randal A., Bettendorf; 1514 46th Ave., Moline; $625,000.
Surratt, Kailea R., Moline, to Yukiah Naab, James Christian, Rock Island; 1860 46th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Webster, Kevin D. and Tabitha R., Taylor Ridge, to Bennett, Tyler, East Moline; 3323 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $92,500.
Harrmann, Timothy J. and Belinda M., Mesa, Ariz., to Liggett, Chelsea, Silvis; 527 14th St., Silvis; $120,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Cline, Ricky L., East Moline; 2433 3rd St., East Moline; $109,000.
Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Spence, Sandra S., Silvis; 604 17th Ave., Silvis; $241,641.
Wilson, Jayne, estate, Rock Island, to Anderson, Robert N., Moline; 5103 11th Ave., A, Moline; $115,000.
Spence, Sandra S., Silvis, to Rothschild, Alfred F., San Marino, Calif.; 2413 10th St., Silvis; $126,000.
Nau, Stephen and Jean, Rock Island, to Milan License and Title, Milan; 420 1st St. W., Milan; $117,000.
Peiper, Bruce H., estate, to Tinney, James, Rock Island; 2112 21st St., Rock Island; $155,000.
Marquis, Timothy and Kathleen, Milan, to Marquis, Michelle R., Rock Island; 1606 Big Island Parkway, Rock Island; $80,000.
Wahlheim, Daniel J., Rock Island, to Garcia-Hartman, Skylar J., Moline; 1418 9th St., Moline; $112,000.
McCormick, Doreen J., Jefferson City, Mo., to Barnes Properties Inc., Bettendorf; 1327 7th Ave., Moline; $40,000.
Drish, Marlene A., Moline, to Drish, Jason J., Milan; 17300 28th St. W., Milan; $300,000.
Cleary, Christine, East Moline, to Huston, Annastacia, East Moline; 15602 34th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Howze, Marc A., trust, Brenham, Texas, to Carberry, Andrez, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 12A, Rock Island; $300,000.
Bickford, Timothy L., Colona, to Taylor, Donald, Rock Islad; 2432 5th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Yash Properties, East Moline, to Hlah Thun, LLC, East Moline; 921-945 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, 24-unit apartment building; $1,700,000.
Schwab, Leslie M. and Connie S., Milan, to Kpaw, Mah, Milan; 3209 6th St. W., Milan; $135,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Healy, William and Debra, Rock Island; vacant land, Rock Island; $658.
Kyaw, Kyaw, Rock Island, to Lawson, Randie, Rock Island; 541 24th Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.
Koberstein, David A. and Molly M., Rock Island, to Simmons, Frederick, Rock Island; 2029 33rd St., Rock Island; $116,000.
Correll, Benjamin, Moline, to Criswell, Esther R., Moline; 1925 23rd St. A, Moline; $117,000.
Berberich, Carol E., Santa Cruz, Calif., to Lu, Yunying, Rock Island; 4206 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
REJD, LLC, Port Byron, to ECT Enterprise Properties, Cordova; 1506 N. High St., Port Byron; $186,000.
Haertjens, Daniel and Kelly, Taylor Ridge, to Gates, McKenna, Milan; 315 14th Ave. East, Milan; $89,900.
Keppy, Dale, trust, Coal Valley, to Barr, Gary D. and Lori J., East Moline; vacant lot, Coal Valley; $79,000.
Cunningham, Phyllis A., Tyler, Texas, to Lissa, Koffi, Silvis; 603 2nd Ave. C., Silvis; $179,000.
Baugher, Steven and Michelle, Moline, to Illinois Domus, Davenport; 1202 6th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Myers, Charles Lee., East Moline, to Tanji, Aziz, East Moline; 327 43rd Ave., East Moline; $223,000.
Alvarado, Carlos, Conroe, Texas, to Ousley, Richard Lee, Jr., East Moline; 524 16th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Avitt, Margaret J., Carbon Cliff, to Stenger, Dean and Penny, Carbon Cliff; 2037 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $172,000.
Reyna, Pablo and Cathy, Moline, to Reyna, Edwin and Beatrice, Moline; 532 4th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Lewton, Van S., estate, Davenport, to Depoorter, Christopher, Moline; 1838 25th St., Moline; $88,500.
Dykema, William and Theresa, Silvis, to Camp, Terry R., Silvis; 1114 17th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Reamy, Larry and Suzanne, Hampton, to Kilker, Kevin, Hampton; 401 8th St., Hampton; $179,900.
Stiles, Craig S., and Malito, Gina A., Bettendorf, to Thompson, Chenette, Moline; 2404 18th Ave., Moline; $149,900.
Romo, Brayan Vega, Rock Island, to Hines, Noah, Moline; 1721 31st St. A, Moline; $68,000.
Dwyer, David W. and Judith L., Rock Island, to Cer, Bawl and Mercy Renting Property, LLC., Rock Island; 5517 34th Ave., Moline, 6 unit apartment building; $300,000.
EDL Investments, Davenport, to Primecorner, LC, Davenport; Part of 4201 44th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $5,700.
Theuninck, Joann, East Moline, to Patrick, James and Carol, East Moline; 4603 11th St., East Moline; $105,000.
Bally, Victor J., Moline, to Saki & Sons Properties, East Moline; 1011 40th St., Moline; $86,000.
Killian, Faith, Moline, to Moon, Sara L., and Grabau, Sue K., Moline; 1531 36th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Miller, Barbara M., trust, Ankeny, Iowa, to Purnell, Denieke, Calumet City, Ill.; 2926 9th St., Rock Island; $51,500.
Flynn, Gloria J., Moline, to Flynn, Angela Jean and Patrick Dean, Moline; 2348 29th St., Moline; $75,000.
High Five Investments, Cordova, to CJ Capital Partners, Downer's Grove, Ill.; 1233 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $25,000.
QC Haven of Hope, Rock Island, to Christian Care, Rock Island; 901 20th St., Rock Island; $41,982.
Terrace Park Properties, Coal Valley, to Bibens, Zachary and Barbara, Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit 7, Moline; $65,000.
Young, Neil C. and Katherine O., Milan, to Cleary, Michael and Dee Anne, Coal Valley; 10220 114th St., Coal Valley; $240,000.
Williams, Tod and Melinda, Bettendorf, to Dowd, Greg; Dowd, Brian, and Dowd, Aaron, Rock Island; 1515 26th Ave., Rock Island; $99,900.
Pratt, Christopher W. and Erica M., Rhineland, Wis., to Butcher, Robert L., Coal Valley; 1703 1st St., Coal Valley; $134,900.
Strohschein, Marcus L. and Linda J., Port Byron, to Simpson, Gary R. and Christine A., trust, Port Byron; 1419 Lakeside Drive, Port Byron; $459,000.
Hmung, Tial L., Fargo, N.D., to Tlem, Lydia, East Moline; 3220 12th St., East Moline; $90,700.
Lopez, Efrain and Monica, Silvis, to Lopez, Jose and Lucia, Moline; 623 42nd St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Hall, Charles W. and Dianne M., St. Augustine, Fla., to Kruse, Adrianne T., Moline; 960 40th St. Ct., Moline; $71,000.
Stewart, Donald G., Sr., estate, DeWitt, to Jones, Benjamin, Hampton; 1006 5th St., Hampton; $142,000.
Bert, Dale Z., Moline, to Daeron, LLC., Davenport; 2519 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $79,000.
Lindbeck, Corey and Krista, Piedmont, Ala., to Cullen, Randall and Jennifer, Verona, Wis.; 3730 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $47,500.
Hicks, Shawn, Milan, to AR & JR Investment, Bettendorf; 109 W. 4th St., Milan; $175,000.
Kernan, Patrick T., Milan, to Raymond, Victoria, Rock Island; 2911 6th Ave., Rock Island; $117,500.
McManus, Marlin and Shavonna, Milan, to Hartman, Josh and Sarah, Milan; 4417 127th Ave., Milan; $530,000.
Hartman, Joshua and Sarah, Moline, to Quackenbush, Nicholas Jay and Andrea Lynn, Milan; 11524 47th St., Milan; $315,000.
Willett, Joseph A., estate, Rock Island, to Love, Brandi and Andrew, Rock Island; 2039 36th St., Rock Island; $70,500.
Hethcote, Cecil, trust, Anniston, Ala., to Johnson, Maggie, Moline; 2916 16th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Randall, Bridget Renee, executor of Randall, Jackie Lee, estate, Moline, to Padro, Pedro, Susan, Moline; 4216 17h Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Kamber, Jonathan, North Hollywood, Calif., to Ash, Demetrius, Hampton; 3813 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $97,000.
Crangle, Barbara J., Rock Island, to Cramer, Christopher and Stephanie, Coal Valley; 955 Arbor Drive, Moline; $195,000.
Riewerts Investments, Port Byron, to Berge, Jayson, Hillsdale; 11204 298th St. N., Hillsdale; $225,000.
REOCO, Inc., Katy, Texas, to Kilker, Kevin, Valley, Nebr.; 817 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $21,500.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Rangel-Kirby, Natalie, Moline; 2513 5th Ave., Moline; $69,875.
Sheldon, Joshua M. and Tami K., Bettendorf, to Swan, Andrew and Valerie, Moline; 1707 55th St. Place, Moline; $248,000.
Robinson, Christopher J. and Monica, Vero Beach, Fla., to Drish, Nathan T., Milan; 9626 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $249,900.
McDonald's Corporation, Chicago, to Illinois Department of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 400 1st St. W., Milan, land/lot only; $300.
Hare Ram, Inc., Milan, to Illinois Department of Transportation, Dixon; 330 W. 10th Ave., Milan, land/lot only; $4,000.
Anderson, James and Cathy S., Rock Island, to Terry, Shaelyn E., Rock Island; 3801 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $91,000.
Clemmons, Joyce B., trust, Milan, to McKee, Shari Turner, Ft. Myers, Fla.; 3839 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $72,000.
Bussert, Thomas H., and Wonderlich, Susan J., East Moline, to Agan, Jonathan, East Moline; 418 38th St., East Moline; $5,700.
Fairlawn Properties, Coal Valley, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1109 15th St. A, Moline; $55,000.
Melaas-Swanson, Wayne D., North St. Paul, Minn., to Villotti, Julina and Anthony, Port Byron; 311 4th Ave. Ct., Port Byron; $277,000.
Henniges, Brian J. and Melissa S., Milan; 13501 28th St. W., Milan; $445,000.
Catour, Joel D., Jr., Moline, to Franks, Gidget, Moline; 3001 38th Ave., Moline; $165,000.
Chintakindhi, Satyanarayan Laxman, Aurora, Ill., to Lloyd, Denise, Moline; 3421 77th St. Ct., Moline; $410,000.
Beck, Matthew R. and Anna C., Holland, Mich., to Kakishita, Andrew and Ariana, Rock Island; 44 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $107,000.
Riddell, Patricia, Davenport, to Moody, Patrick and Melissa, Andalusia; 304 7th St. W., Andalusia; $52,500.
Wynn Real Estate, Andalusia, to Swanson, Robert E., Andalusia; 408 6th Ave. W., Andalusia; $169,000.
Kettelkamp, Steven J. trust, Porter, Texas, to Mann, Jeremie, Moline; 3604 15th St. A, Moline; $125,000.
Paulson, Donald L., Moline, to Pentecom Property, Palestine, Texas; 922 42nd St., Moline; $90,000.
Donaldson, Robert and Lela, Moline, to Arreguin, Pablo Rizo, Moline; 1911 11th St., Moline; $97,500.
Gomez, Juan Carlos, East Moline, to Gomez, Carols F., East Moline; 1328-1332 17th St., East Moline; $92,000.
Parchert, Lucinda A., Illinois City, to Phillips, Bruce and Sharon, Reynolds; 508 W. Main St., Reynolds; $38,500.
House, Melinda J., Plover, Wis., to Phillips, Bruce and Sharon, Reynolds; 508 W. Main St., Reynolds; $38,500.
Corkery, Daniel S., trust, Urbana, Ill., to Jacobs, Eric, Moline; 1903 46th St., Moline; $151,500.
McKinney, Brent, Davenport, to Young, Travis and Rondelle, Moline; land/lot only, Taylor Ridge; $110,000.
Mohr, Janice L, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 236 E. 5th St., Milan; $50,000.
Mohr, Janice L, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 240 E. 5th St., Milan; $20,000.
Jawoisz, Nick J., Moline, to Dehalva Properties, Milan; 3049 37th St., Rock Island; $55,000.