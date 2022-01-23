Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Iowa Jard Corporation, to DeSutter, Randall R. and Suzanne K., a part of the west half of Section 18, Township 14 N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $1,270,000.
Blumenshein, Kandra and Kirk, to Sallee, Jeff, a tract of land being the north 5 acres of the west 60 acres of the southwest quarter of Sect. 36, Township 15 N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $40,000.
Snyder, Regina V., to Kane, Daniel Brian and Teresa Lynn, 5 Carlynn Court, Geneseo; $461,000.
Lewis, John and Cheri, to SCQC Building Company, 229 Misty Lane, Colona; $175,000.
Barrera, Pedro, to Xtreme Properties, Lot 16 and the south 20 ft. of Lot 15 in Block 1 of Reese Gardens, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 10, Township 17 N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian and situated in the city of Green Rock; $62,500.
Francis, Muriel K., to Ward, Heather F. and Richard J., 246 E. 3rd Avenue, Woodhull; $110,000.
Corgan, Jesse M. and Katrina L., to Molander, Don B. and Anita M., 440 Avon Court, Colona; $210,000.
Luallen, Larry, to Garrett, Hannah, 351 E. Park Street, Woodhull; $65,000.
Iowa Jard Corporation, to Calmer Farms, a part of the west half of Sect. 7, Township 14N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $1,313,500.
Porter, Paul E. Jr., to Jagers, Teresa A., 1014 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $59,500.
Tully, Joshua S. and Elizabeth K., to Anderson, Jonathan W. and Sarah M., 429 W. 1st Street, Geneseo; $294,000.
Basfield, Delois and Daniel, and Delois, Archie, to Williams, Billy, 700 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $23,000.
Guerrero, Noe Cavada, to Moran, Placido, 632 E. 9th Street, Kewanee; $13,500.
Mehaffy, Mitchell A. and Jennifer R., to Ford, Debra A. and Russell D., 202 Maple Street, Cambridge; $240,000.
Deer Valley Properties, to Ernst, William and Weeks, Stacy, 7 Cottonwood Lane, Colona; $175,.000.
VerHeecke, Richard C., to Junis, Hilary A. and Tyler, 31 acres, Edford Township; $210,000.
McGarvey, Stephen S., to Collins, Natalie, 832 David Street, Kewanee; $119,000.
Yaklich, Robert A. and Kimberly J., to Kropf, Doyle L. and Kaylene R., 119 acres farm ground; $1,036,500.
Carton, Steven L., to Fareway Stores, Pritchard Drive, Geneseo; $500,000.
Parsons, Matthew R., to Coutts, Victoria, 9322 Quarry Road, Colona; $25,000.
Stewardship Homes Midwest, to Pena, Francisco J., 318 Warren Street, Colona; $95,000.
Fickling Family, to DeDecker, Karen E. and Mark L., Mark DeDecker Trust, Karen DeDecker Trust, rural route, Cambridge; $177,000.
Duburg, Barbara J. and Jeffrey L., to Gore, William Zebedee, 421 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $345,000.
Noyd, Linda L. and Michael A., to Hutchinson, Kayleigh A., 104 N. 2nd St., Cambridge; $122,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Elliott, Rita A., Moline, to Isaacson, Chris and Teresa, Milan; 8210 47th St., Milan; $350,000.
MidAmerican Energy, Davenport, to Tallman, Troy, Rock Island; 2319 37th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,150.
Johnson, Benjamin A., Chicago, to Perez, Oscar, and Velazquez, Nory, Moline; 2016 11th St. Place, East Moline; $179,250.
Breedlove, William, Coal Valley, to Epping, Jason, Moline; 3628 19th Ave., Moline; $188,500.
Duckett, Dixie L., East Moline, to Willits, Erica, East Moline; 2938 Archer Drive, Unit 14, East Moline; $105,000.
Browning, David L., Sherrard, to Rohwer, Kevin, Moline; 1638 24th St., Moline; $156,000.
Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Daffara, Tristan, Rock Island; 1025 22nd St., Rock Island; $121,500.
Marquis, Timothy and Kathleen, Milan, to Borkgren, Karly and Lori, Milan; 3005 53rd Ave. W., Milan; $144,900.
Ni, Bingcheng, and Han, Xiaorong, Omaha, Nebr., to Oakley, Vicky L., trust, Omaha, Neb.; 1005 31st Ave., Silvis; $242,000.
Oakley, Vicky L., trust, Omaha, Neb., to Hlawn, Zung, and Thluai, Hniang, Silvis; 1005 31st Ave., Silvis; $242,000.
Fox, Amber D. and Tanner J., Orion, to Wetteland, Sage, Coal Valley; 10705 104th St., Coal Valley; $195,000.
Freeman, Nathan J. and Andrea K., Silvis, to Terrance, Heather, Moline; 307 13th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Svitak, Tylor and Victoia, and Svitak, Mark and Kelly, Davenport, to Drumm, Kayleigh, East Moline; 3527 3rd St. C, East Moline; $126,000.
Hoye, Phyllis J., Bettendorf, to LaCamera, April, Milan; 1625 116th Ave., Milan; $90,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Van Jaarsveld, Michael W., Moline; 936 25th St., Moline; $54,500.
Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Freeman, Andrea Krystine and Nathan Job, Silvis; 608 17th Ave., Silvis; $305,506.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 1323 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.
VanVoltenburg, John R. and Savanna, Moline, to Loane, Arik and Elizabeth, Moline; 1826 45th St., Moline; $192,000.
Kopel, Allen J., East Moline, to McMeekan, Zachary A., Rock Island; 2007 28th St., Rock Island; $144,000.
Rusch, Randell O., Kiowa, Colo., to Sparks, Neil E., East Moline; 1857 18th St., East Moline; $165,000.
Reagan, Thomas G. and Jennifer B., Moline, to VanVoltenburg, John R., Moline; 1802 55th St. Place, Moline; $244,000.
Palm, Rebecca, Pueblo, Colo., to McDaniel, Barbara Marie, Hidden Valley Lake, Calif.; 5310 12th Ave., Moline; $140,000.
Kernan, Frederick B., Aledo, to Pluister, Chris, Rock Island; 2722 30th Ave., Rock Island; $150,700.
VanBlaricome, Stephanie K., Bettendorf, to Malin, Russell E. and Cynthia K., Rock Island; 8021 8th St. W., Rock Island; $144,900.
Van Ackers, Inc., Bettendorf, to Hafner's, LLC, Moline; 2316-2320 16th St., Moline; $125,000.
Wahe, Martha E., Grayslake, Ill., to JP2 Properties, Moline; 1205 35th St. Drive, Moline; $73,000.
Caughlan, Cody, Santa Cruz, Calif., to Kerr, Elizabeth, Rock Island; 2203 16th St., Rock Island; $76,500.
Brandmeyer, John R., Rock Island, to Allan, Fadi M., Rock Island; 2845 11 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Daniels, Thomas Richard, Milan, to Zimmerman, Clinton, Sherrard; 2605 106th Ave. W., Milan, land/lot only; $60,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1518 15th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Mattson, Vernon, Moline; 951 33rd Ave., Moline; $72,320.
Mattson, Vernon, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 951 33rd Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Find N Homes, Eldridge, to Enterprises, Blue Grass; 3512 14th Ave., Rock Island; 3135 Archer Drive, East Moline, and 404 9th Ave., Silvis; $155,000.
Emerson, Theodore, Tomball, Texas, to Sizemore, Kelly, Silvis; 1018 10th St., Silvis; $89,000.
Rogers, Mary Ellen, Rock Island, to Miller, Danisha E., Geneseo; 2728 6th Ave., Rock Island; $32,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Ledesma, Jose, Moline; 1312 34th Ave. A, Moline; $167,000.
Nelson, Martha, Grand Park, N.Y., to Wright, Kolton, Rock Falls; vacant land, East Moline; $70,000.
McNeal Coder, Beverly, Hampton, to Wright, Kolton, Rock Falls; vacant land, East Moline; $70,000.
Staes, Kaitlin Maureen, Bettendorf, to Staes, Trevor James, Rock Island; 2519 27th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Lian, Ram D., and Par, Sarah, Davenport, to Bahar, Amel Gumaa, East Moline; 2613 5th St. Court, East Moline; $120,000.
Banker, Chris, Moline, to The Cage & Properties, Moline; 403 48th St., Moline; $65,000.
QCPM, LLC, Moline, to Jones, Steve and Joella, Moline; 1452 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $136,000.
Senna Property Investments, Davenport, to AACE Real Estate, Coal Valley; 1135 11th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Jackson, Mary L., trust, Port Byron, to Gehn, Kurt Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $75,000.
Pratt, Wilma J., trust, Long Grove, to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $75,000.
Hayes, Kenneth L. and George L., Erie, to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $75,000.
Hanrahan, Edward, West Chicago, to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $25,000.
Hanrahn, Jeff, Lombard, Ill., to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $25,000.
Doherty, Susan, Elmhurst, Ill., to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $25,000.
Hayes, Donald S., Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $75,000.
Raynor, Margaret L., New Bern, N.C., to Gehn, Kurt, Geneseo; 149 acre farm, Hillsdale; $75,000.
Klauer, Darrin R., estate, Keithsburg, to Anderson, Cleat V., Milan; 2428 W. 62nd Ave., Milan; $67,500.
R & D Holdings, Milan, to QC Dirtworx, Rock Island; 8100 31st St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $350,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Harris, Mathew, Moline; 1103 3rd St., Moline; $59,900.
Stenger, Dean R. and Penny L., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Dibbin, Jacob Lance and Kate, East Moline; 4074 47th St. B., East Moline; $207,000.
Franks, Cleburn E., trust, Manchester, Mich., to Jarrin, Mikael, and Denton, Haley, Silvis; 1509 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $163,000.
Wisdom, Dawna M., Springfield, Mo., to Elsbury, Catherine A., and Terry L., Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., #701, Rock Island; $165,000.
DeJonghe, Timothy K. and Judith H., Moline, to Watkins, Seth and Annalea, Moline; 1845 27th St., Moline; $89,400.
Wenzel, Craig, and Aguiar, Neide Alves De, St. Petersburg, Fla., to O'Connor, Shelly, Silvis; 1201 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $159,900.
Miller, Alyssa R., Hampton, to Bessler, Jerry and Chantelle, Hillsdale; 28720 94th Ave. North, Hillsdale; $162,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Sola Fide Management, Coal Valley; 329 23rd Ave., Moline; $72,000.
Schaffter, Barry, Spring Hill, Kan., to Henry, Adrian and Stephanie, Silvis; 1364 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $355,000.
Hubbard, Lisle E. and Carol J., Rock Island, to Killian, Carl D. and Ellie Jo, Rock Island; 2425 40th St., Rock Island; $149,900.