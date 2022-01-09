Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Meirhaeghe, Alphonse, and McVietty, Victoria, to Hannabarger, Linda S., 249 E. 6th St., Woodhull; $85,000.
Brooks, James T., to Miller, Tanner S., 202 S. Scandia St., Alpha; $88,000.
Elbus, Mark and Rose, to Swearingen, Jed C., and Lams, Thomas P., 406 E. Garfield St., Kewanee; $90,000.
Dickerson, Barbara J., to Ryan, Randy A. and Pamela J., 1008 12th Ave., Orion; $95,000.
Buck Ridge Farm, to Barman, Kurt W. and Denise J., 3754 N. 500 Ave., Alpha; $441,000.
Duffek, Matthew R. and Teresa L./ Hamlin, Teresa L., to Farinacci, Robin, 25 Woodcrest Drive, Geneseo; $216,000.
Larson, Joseph A., to Hutchinson, Darren F., 207 Depot St., Cambridge; $100,000.
Leek, Dana M., to Martinez, Isidro, 405 N. Adams, Kewanee; $37,000.
Causemaker, Kale S. and Elizabeth A., to Snyder, Regina V., 810 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo; $365,000.
Hazelwood Development, to Kintigh, Mary M; Kintigh, Mary M. Living Trust, 850 East St., Geneseo; $50,000.
Swanson, Noah, and Noble, Sasha, to Larson, Sarah and Jerod, 108 East D St., Alpha; $160,000.
Kelsall, Patricia Jo, to James, Colin, 708 11th Ave., Orion; $108,000.
Ash, Nathan J. and Michelle D., to Carter, Ricky, 228 Longview Court, Geneseo; $225,000.
Butler, Laura E., to Humphrey, Randi and Nicholas J., 920 W. South St., Kewanee; $36,000.
Griffith Investment Group, to Macias, Felipe, 713 Willow St., Kewanee; $25,000.
Fristad, Kirk and Susan; Hansen, Scott and Kandice, to Angelcyk, Daisy F. and Frank E., 1019 Madison St., Kewanee; $32,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
House, Melinda J., Plover, Wis., to Phillips, Bruce and Sharon, Reynolds; 508 W. Main St., Reynolds; $38,500.
Corkery, Daniel S., trust, Urbana, Ill., to Jacobs, Eric, Moline; 1903 46th St., Moline; $151,500.
McKinney, Brent, Davenport, to Young, Travis and Rondelle, Moline; land/lot only, Taylor Ridge; $110,000.
Mohr, Janice L, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 236 E. 5th St., Milan; $50,000.
Mohr, Janice L, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 240 E. 5th St., Milan; $20,000.
Jawoisz, Nick J., Moline, to Dehalva Properties, Milan; 3049 37th St., Rock Island; $55,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to ACT Now Properties, Milan; 607-609 43rd St., 809 44th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to ACT Now Properties, Milan; 2316-2318 9th Ave., Rock Island; $5,000.
Duncan, Joshua, Port Byron, to Jewell, Michael C., East Moline; 327 22nd St., East Moline; $95,000.
Christensen, Carol M., estate, Waukesha, Wis., to Htoo, Lay, and Wah, Day, Rock Island; 3831 29th St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Houser, Nona S., Erie, to Vasquez, Michael, Bettendorf; 17108 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff, land/lot only; $5,000.
DevPro Land Development, Rapids City, to Saunders, Charles F. and Amy J., Rapids City; 1303 9th Ave., Rapids City; $22,000.
Mindock, Robert C., Sr., estate, Muscatine, to Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard; 25.55 acre farmland, Milan; $160,000.
Reed, Gerald L. and Dean L., Moline, to Gedye, Kaile, Moline; 1919 23rd St. A, Moline; $125,000.
Keim, John, Coal Valley, to Larvenz, Jeana R., Moline; 1002 25th St., Moline; $145,000.
Gomez, Juana and Racquel, East Moline, to Rostenbach, Alissa A., Moline; 2530 4th St., Moline; $105,654.
Gibbs, John, Moline, to Spicer, Toby and Shelley, Coal Valley; 602 E. 13th Ave. Ct., $315,000.
Mathis, Vera, estate, Alexandria, Minn., to Cotton, Tom C., Rock Island; 2051 44th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Borgren, Leah, Duluth, Minn., to Roete, Dave, and Clark, Jean, LeClaire; vacant land, Barstow; $8,000.
Faley Family Realty Company, Dubuque, to Faley Properites, Dubuque; 4000 46th Ave., Moline, auto parts building; $675,000.
Swan, Andrew D. and Valerie, Moline, to Knudsen, Lewis P. and Alexey K., Moline; 1507 Maple Lane, Moline; $135,000.
Pappas, Paula L., trust, Moline, to Hodgerson, Mike and Kris, trust, Carbon Cliff; 2031 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $222,000.
Shepherd, Tracy, Lynn Center, to Moody, Patrick, Andalusia; vacant land, Andalusia; $7,000.
Price, Mary, Elkhart, Ind., to Blais, James K. and Kimberly K., Milan; 324 2nd St. W., Milan; $212,000.
Coopman, Sandra L., trust, Moline, to Kern, Brian L. and Carmae M., Moline; 1711 55th St. Place, Moline; $235,000.
Broadus Properties, Moline, to Luna, Jessenia, Moline; 1627 24th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Trevarthan, Cynthia D., executor of Siegenthaler, Linda L., estate, Muscatine, to Mosher, Ryan E.; Mosher, Bradly J., and Mosher, Janice V., Illinois City; 13711 238th St. W., Illinois City; $250,000.
Morris, John W., Bettendorf, to Porter, Gordon, Port Byron; 2302 Timberlane Drive, Port Byron; $285,300.
Riley, Raymond F., The Villages, Fla., to Mora, Shaye, Rock Island; 3024 35th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Ewert, Cassandra, and Decrane, Derek D. E., Moline, to Steiner, Clifford A., Moline; 2345 31st St., Moline; $140,000.
Wendland, Sarah E., Davenport, to Nesbitt, Hunter L., Rock Island; 2137 22nd St., Rock Island; $135,000.
Hogbin, Ellen A., Moline, to DeWitte, Jessica L., Moline; 1127 25th St., Moline; $134,900.
Myers, Teresa, Bettendorf, to Tysma, Jacob, Hampton; 406 12th Ave., Hampton; $185,500.
Verhaeghe, Cindy R., Moline, to Ratkiewicz, Paul and Katherine, Coal Valley; 1302 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $215,000.
Stockdale, Joan E., Rock Island, to Durham, Amber N., Rock Island; 2047 32nd St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Schaeffer, Lois A., trust, Davenport, to Lytle, Cynthia, Moline; 1114 2nd St., Moline; $197,500.
Hoftender, Heather Carlson, Davenport, to Kennedy Square Properties, East Moline; 1321 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $220,000.
T&D Real Estate, Moline, to JTBR Holdings, Moline; 1514 46th Ave., Unit 1, Moline, office building; $545,000.
Leib, David, Rock Island, to Williams, Ariel, Rock Island; 1827 23rd St., Rock Island; $97,000.
Kraus, Jonathan A., Bettendorf, to Carden, Jerry, Rock Island; 1432 33rd St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Niles, Sandra, estate, Morrison, to Baldwin, Travis M., Port Byron; 102 Prairie St., Port Byron; $100,000.
Wilson, Kathleen M., trust, Geneseo, to Morris, John W. and Debra W., Port Byron; 604 S. High St., Port Byron; $325,000.
Naert, Victoria L., Moline, to Winterbottom, Robert, and Paxton, Shelby, Hampton; 413 3rd Ave. A, Hampton; $165,000.
Hack, Joseph H., Henderson, N.V., to Wickwire, James, Moline; 4830 6th Ave. Drive, Moline; $150,000.
Bruchmann, Roseanna, executor of Murray, Anna M., estate, Moline, to Peters, Michael R. and Nancy A., Rock Island; 1422 34th Ave., Rock Island; $123,900.
Henry, Jeffrey S., and Danielle R., Milan, to Jeffers, Victoria, Milan; 2607 116th Ave. W., Milan; $200,000.
Zimmerman, Mark A., Davenport, to YWCA Quad Cities Title Holding Company, Rock Island; parking lot/land only, Rock Island; $200,000.
Salabert, Paul, and Champion, Catherine R., Iowa City, to Griffith Jennings, Kathryn, Moline; 2709 16th Ave., Moline; $305,000.
CS Loan Pool II LLC, Park Ridge, Ill., to NS Retail Holdings, LLC, Dallas, Texas; 3601 16th St., Moline, retail establishment; $5,156,492.
Alexander, Jackie, trust, San Diego, Calif., to Kilby, Christopher, Silvis; 513 9th Ave., Silvis; $102,000.
K & L Properties, Moline, to Specht, William M., Moline; 1921 10th St., Moline; $80,000.
Vanopdorp, Terrie, Walcott, to Moyers, Nancy and Daniel, East Moline; 1800 7th St., 10C, East Moline; $136,000.
Green, Georgann, Lynn Center, to Alston, Jessie L., Jr., Rock Island; 1504 26th Ave., Rock Island; $185,000.
Sawmill H. Properties and Sawmill W. Properties, trust, Rapids City, Ill., to Morris, Blaise, Rapids City, Ill.; 1718 5th Ave., Rapids City, Ill.; $109,000.
Klyman, Richard A., and Linda A., East Moline, to Lorenz, Brandon, Rock Island; 3214 13th Ave., Rock Island; $123,500.
Roberts, Katherine, Rock Island, to Wesa, Jay Richard and Andrea, Rock Island; 2427 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $122,900.
Ruiz-Raya, Valentin and Angie, Rock Island, to Blackden, Emily, Rock Island; 2736 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.
Countryman Family Trust, Dixon, Ill., to Wendt Properties, Moline; 1219 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $80,500.
Kapacinskas, Mary Ann, Moline, to Leuck, Theodore, Rock Island; 4206 13th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $75,000.
Barth, Johnny L. & Kaci B., La Forge, Wis., to Kain, Hannah R., Rock Island; 3140 36th St., Rock Island; $135,815.
Chen, Chen Li, Las Vegas, N.V., to Reamy, Eric, East Moline; 1815 28th Ave., East Moline; $139,000.
Randall, Jill, and Doran, Clint, trust, Denver, Colo., to Doran, Carla M., Rock Island; 2315 20th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Zumbahlen, Rick J., and Sarah K., Le Claire, to Reilly, Stephen Grant and Allison Joy, Coal Valley; 1103 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $294,900.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Kenas, Itabelo, and Misa, Charlotte, Des Moines; 1553-1555 8th Ave., East Moline; $62,280.
Stechalin, Tim, Moline, to Attoh, Ayite Folly, Moline; 4105 22nd Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Hanson, Diane L., Colona, to Zaleski, Marc and Bryce, Rock Island; 3809 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
J & K Housing, Moline, to VanOpdorp, Terry, Silvis; Lot 33 Park Place Villas, 2321 13th St., Silvis; $36,000.
McCallum, Brandon, Moline, to Morrissey, Justin, Moline; 4817 52nd Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Zimmermann, Alexander and Sheila, Rochester, Minn., to Vincent, Sara, Moline; 2512 30th St., Moline; $200,000.
Gant, Richard, East Moline, to Baumann, Connie A. and Adam B., Moline; 153 7th Ave., Moline; $20,000.
Parker, Delores J., Hampton, to Nino, Richard and Kathryn S., Hampton; 512 2nd Ave., Hampton; $35,000.
Rose, Floyd S., Jr., Monona, Wis., to Cedeno, Roberto, Rock Island; 1021 13th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Lee-Tucker, Linda M., Port Byron, to Erichsen, Darla, East Moline; 535 Main St., Hillsdale; $48,000.
Tucker, Kelly and Daniel, Geneseo, to Higgins, Matthew D., Coal Valley; 211 1st St., Coal Valley; $114,900.