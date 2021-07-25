Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
VanEarwage, Phillip N. and Leona M., to Brown, Marcus Clair and Molly Diane, 201 Maple Street, Cambridge; $225,000.
Arcos, Karina, to Morehouse, Clinton O., and Love, Michelle Marie, 617 4th Street, Colona; $160,000.
Fairman, William W. and Darlene B., to Sowers, Robert L. and Judith A. and Sowers Trust No. 2021-1, 614 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $146,000.
Exner, Nancy L. and David A., to Claus, Justin and Chelsea, 812 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $230,000.
Maas, Jennifer K.L./ Cox, Jennifer K.L., Maas, Adam, to Triece, Alexander J. and Linnea, 201 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $190,000.
Welborn, Ryan A. and Holly M., to Serra, Luke C. and Jenni M., 704 13th Street, Orion; $221,000.
Lilly, Jason A. and Bethanie J., to Jones, James Franklin, 332 Locust Street, Andover; $160,000.
Ford, Craig A. and Dayna L., to DeVolder, Anthony C., 20 Quail Hollow Estates, Geneseo; $335,000.
Martinez, Miguel, to Herrera, Margarito and Guadalupe A., 309 N. East Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Storm, Cory E. and Maureen E., Lot 5 and Lot 6 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $180,000.
RBH Resources, to Hetzel, Gaige M., 929 Ash Drive, Colona; $120,000.
Rogers, Darlene, to Larrison, Brittney N. and Painter, Chase A., 1141 Oak Drive, Colona; $240,000.
Grafton, Matthew T. and Teresa L., to Meckley, Andrew J. and Laura M., 11958 W. County Road, Orion; $585,000.
Kuffel, Scott and Jennifer L., to Murray, Michael and Angela, 316 W. First Street, Geneseo; $335,000.
Childs, Brian J.; Rachel A.; Bradley W.; Melissa A., to Grimes, David L. and Laura A., a tract of land being a part of the southeast quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $21,000.
Price, Timothy, to Nimrick, Dalton J., 416 N. Center Avenue, Galva; $65,000.
Shake, Rex L. and Julianne, to Schuler, Steven J. and Theresa A., 1002 9th Street, Orion; $200,000.
Hitchcock, Kayla and Justin / Tatge, Kayla, to Durbin, Scott W., 469 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $169,500.
Timmerman, Jonathan F. and Tabitha, to Fitzco Properties, 403 4th Street, Colona; $53,000.
Mejia, Santos M. and Shelley A., to Friend, Charles K. and Pammy S., 113 E. 7th Avenue, Colona; $130,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Peterson, Todd, Riverside, Iowa, to Gray, Hunter, Moline; 3402 11th Ave. A, Moline; $119,000.
Colley Properties, Rock Island, to Lewis-Bey I, Darrell E., Moline; 428 15th Ave., East Moline; $69,900.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Coleman, Christopher P., East Moline; 1018 172nd St. N., East Moline; $20,501.
House, Thomas W. and Calesia, Coal Valley, to Frommelt, Stacy, Moline; 1305 49th St., Moline; $130,000.
Welch, Mary L., trustee, of Welch, Dona D., Sugar Grove, Ill., to Bonnett, Shirley M., Moline; 2627 1st St. Ct., Moline; $165,000.
Angel, Phyllis L., Milan, to Angel, Tramere R., Rock Island; 1515 6th St., Rock Island; $62,500.
VanEchaute, Kathleen A.; Rogers, Paula J., and Woodburn, Judy L., Moline, to Vann, Rebecca J., Moline; 2401 3rd St., Moline; $179,500.
Marvin, Trevor J., and Schauer, Bobbi J., Elcho, Wis., to Clark, Jama, Rock Island; 21 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $186,300.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Tosh, Eileen and Sarah, Rock Island; 1019 16th St., Rock Island; $43,800.
Premier Rentals, Blue Grass, to SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo.; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Bradley, Hannah and Micheal, Sherrard, to Rangel, Alfonso Gandara, Moline; 2403 11th Ave. A, Moline; $119,900.
ACE Illinois Investments, Erie, Colo., to 600 7th St. Rock Island Trust, Bettendorf; 600 7th St., Rock Island; $36,510.
Arya, Rock Island, to Teshak, Mathew and Jessica, Milan; 1225 4th St. W., Milan; $178,000.
Wierenga, Jeffrey B., trustee, of Wierenga, Joan D., trust, Port Byron, to Rivera, Jhonnattan T., Moline; 2906 25th Ave., Moline; $195,500.
Carroll, Timothy W., Waterford, Wis., to Hoepfner, Larry, East Moline; 15507 River Rd., East Moline; $18,000.
Bassford Construction, Davenport, to Kilker, David C., and Kilburg, Peggy, Rock Island; 1225 38th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $282,500.
Milan Developers, Andalusia, to Clayrton, Deborah, East Moline; 161 Sunshine Lane, lot, Milan; $6,600.
Mattan, Richard B. and Joyce L., trust, Geneseo, to ARNMAT Enterprises, 611 158th St., Silvis, junkyard; East Moline; $49,022.
Arnold, James E. and Joyce A., Port Byron, to ARNMAT Enterprises, Silvis; 611 158th St., East Moline, junkyard; $49,022.
Hicks, Shawn R., Milan, to Vanderkooi, Michael and Nanette, Firestone, Colo.; 3221 - 3225 18th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Eleftheropoulos, George and Georgia, East Moline, to Paulsen, Andrew W., East Moline; 3503 3rd St. C, East Moline; $110,000.
Boyles, Perry Mitchell, and Teresa Jean, Belton, S.C., to McGee, Renae, Illinois City; 13625 238th St. W., Illinois City; $314,900.
Ahmad, Shehla, Rock Island, to CRA Holdings, Milan; 3061 7th St., Moline, medical office building; $370,000.
Carlson, Eric D. and Samantha M., Moline, to Engholm, Michael R., Moline; 2951 11th Ave. B., Moline; $110,000.
Welch, Cody D. and Christa A., Milan, to Castaneda, Christopher, Coal Valley; 12 Hilltop Dr., Coal Valley; $145,000.
Foley, Rebecca L., Ankeny, Iowa, to Cherry, Julie A., Rock Island; 20 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $170,000.
ICC Realty, Rock Island, to KJQC Properties, Coal Valley; 841 18th Ave., Moline, 17 unit apartment building; $718,000.
Integrity Investment REO Holdings, Chicago, to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 600 42nd St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Kirwa, Sarah L., Bettendorf, to Dusch, Connor W., Rock Island; 2441 McMillan Ct., Rock Island; $103,000.
Zmuda, Mark, Moline, to Diaz, Ronald, East Moline; 411 34th Ave., East Moline; $262,000.
Bennett, Janet Elaine, estate, Davenport, to Fry Property Development, Colona; 3224 11th St., Moline; $100,000.
Rausch, Sr., Timothy K., Carbon Cliff, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 115 State St., Carbon Cliff; $7,516.
Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Bettendorf; Milan Beltway, retail establishment, Milan; $300,000.
Whitehall, Ralph F., Moline, to Wanek, Wayne G., Andalusia; 215 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $9,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Olson, Anne, Rock Island; 4112 35th St., Rock Island; $133,700.
Permantier, Richard J., Green Cove Springs, Fla., to Sandau, Melissa, Rock Island; 4501 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $210,630.
DePorter, Daniel J., Reynolds, to Bickle, Michael and Lynn, Reynolds; 226 W. Main St., Reynolds; $35,000.
Patrizi, Elizabeth, Rock Island, to DePorter, Daniel J., Reynolds; 226 W. Main St., Reynolds; $35,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Rolax, Louisa A., Davenport; 2345 26th St., Rock Island; $15,500.
Gibson, Russell, St. Paul, Minn., to Perez, Jason and Lori, Moline; 3531 51st St., Moline; $265,000.
Kelley, Larry, East Moline, to Raya, Luis and Maribel, East Moline; 1218 49th St., Moline; $67,500.
Winter, Matthew G. and Cari L., Coal Valley, to Saffar, Adnan, East Moline; 2305 Merry Oaks LN, East Moline; $159,900.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Pulfrey-Gavarrete, Donella, Rock Island; 1211 45th Ave., Rock Island; $55,500.
Foht, Ronald and Elaine, trust, Bettendorf, to Reyes, Anthony, Milan; 1241 E. 32nd Ave., Milan; $282,900.
Wales, Ronald D. and Tammy L., Charlotte, N.C., to Selman, Ethan and Ashley, Milan; 230 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $128,400.
Casper, Brett and Janice, Rock Island, to Tworek, John, Rock Island; 3223 9th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Hannelore Hulsman, James, Rock Island, to Mathis, Jacqueline, Rock Island; 950 21st St., Rock Island; $122,000.
Stephens, Carla, estate, Davenport, to Jacobsen, Victoria, Moline; 1002 53rd St., Moline; $86,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Gerace, Jr., Thomas A. and Leslie R., Rapids City; 909 14th St., Rapids City; $284,900.
Tyler, Bobbi Lynn, estate, Bettendorf, to Rossitto, Jacob, Rock Island; 9132 1st Ave., Rock Island; $49,500.
Reilly, Ellen B., Eau Claire, Wis., to Rodl, Elizabeth A., Moline; 2714 13th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Phelps, Timothy A., Colona, to Mueting, David K. and Caleb, Colona; 920 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $120,000.
Anderson, Jamie, Moline, to Anderson, Robert W., Moline; 4519 11th Ave. A, Moline; $104,500.