Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

VanEarwage, Phillip N. and Leona M., to Brown, Marcus Clair and Molly Diane, 201 Maple Street, Cambridge; $225,000.

Arcos, Karina, to Morehouse, Clinton O., and Love, Michelle Marie, 617 4th Street, Colona; $160,000.

Fairman, William W. and Darlene B., to Sowers, Robert L. and Judith A. and Sowers Trust No. 2021-1, 614 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $146,000.

Exner, Nancy L. and David A., to Claus, Justin and Chelsea, 812 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $230,000.

Maas, Jennifer K.L./ Cox, Jennifer K.L., Maas, Adam, to Triece, Alexander J. and Linnea, 201 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $190,000.

Welborn, Ryan A. and Holly M., to Serra, Luke C. and Jenni M., 704 13th Street, Orion; $221,000.