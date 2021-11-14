Real estate transactions for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lees, James D. and Jeffrey S., to DeLoose, Chadwick J. and Michelle, and Mama and Pappa LLC, 6834 N. 900 Avenue, Lynn Center; $191,500.
DeConte, Claire, and Karstens, Nicholas, to Rivera, Pedro, 7 Timber Ridge Road, Coal Valley; $15,000.
Trujillo, Louis G. Jr. and Breana, to Harper, Chantyl M., 922 7th Street, Colona; $80,000.
Mosher, Paul R. and Theresa S., to Illichmann, Mark A., 6 Oak Grove Road, Geneseo; $275,000.
Humphrey, Nicholas J. and Randi J., to Roginski, Christopher, 23437 N. 650 Avenue, Kewanee; $135,000.
Cantwell, Danny L. and Vicky J., to Biddix, Mykala Reah Elizabeth, 1512 Lake Street, Kewanee; $89,000.
Johnson, Anne M., to Flesher, John; Rambo, Jennifer; Flesher, John Phillip, 335 and 369 W. 2nd Avenue, Woodhull; $143,000.
Conway, Kyle T. and Kabel, Donald R., to Washburn, Toby J., 200 Aspen Drive, Andover; $55,000.
Thompson, William E. and Gail M., to Clevenger, Melisa and Plumb, Terry E., 103 N. 1st Avenue, Colona; $232,000.
Nurmi, Barbara J., to Drouin, Jenna Lynn, 403 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $153,500.
Puent, Natalie, to Thacker, Jennifer L., 225 W.. South Street, Geneseo; $148,000.
Kahley, Lauren N./ Kahley, Lauren, to Nelson, Marcy M., 111 4th Avenue, Colona; $90,000.
Newcomb, Chad E. and Shelley A., to Favri, William A. and Teresa A., 307 W. Good Street, Cambridge; $265,000.
Ruhl, Bonnie L. and Donald C., to Steward, Brennan S. and Haley M., 770 S.E. 1st Street, Galva; $160,000.
Owens, John; Owens, John III and Jennifer A., to Leslie, Grace E. and Leslie, Julie M., 68 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $139,000.
Hoffman, Scott and Beth, to Smutzer, Darrin, 1201 6th Street, Orion; $137,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Covault, Ryan T. and Emma G., Davenport, to Sherrard, David, Rock Island; 2366 39th St., Rock Island; $160,000.
Stout, Ronald and Sara, Pekin, Ill., to Davis, Dianne Faye, East Moline; 179 40th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.
Jerzyk, Philip M. and Anna M., Bettendorf, to Pfaff, Jonathan and Jennifer, Taylor Ridge; 10303 136th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $325,000.
Olds, Robert J., and Bottcher, Kenneth E., Silvis, to Niguita, Pulcherie, and Bagna, Moutarou, East Moline; 4710 9th St., East Moline; $150,000.
McQuestion, William, Jr., Ft. Myers, Fla., to Swenson, Kathy A., Rock Island; 2041 28th St., Rock Island; $107,000.
The Village at Deer Meadows, Moline, to Schneider, Dave and Peggy, Silvis; land/lot only, Silvis; $8,000.
Newman, Michael, Walcott, to Eis, Dakota C., and Williams, Ladeja L., East Moline; 4324 8th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Gillan, Dale M., estate, East Moline, to Valladares, Jaime, and Propps, Stacey F., East Moline; 424 & 428 37th St., East Moline; $40,000.
Wolff, Daniel J. and Julie, Dubuque, to LCMW, Bettendorf; 5302 Avenue of the Cities and 4307 61st St. Dr., Moline, car wash; $2,375,000.
Johnson, Shirley J., trust, Sun City Center, Fla., to Maroney, LeArta, Milan; 412 5th St. E., Milan; $99,900.
Frommelt, Stacy, Silvis, to Bessert, Amanda, Moline; 1305 49th St., Moline; $113,000.
Grunewald, Thomas J., Ava, Mo., to Gunter, Corrine, F., Milan; 1509 3rd Ave. A., Moline, office building; $250,000.
Gunter, Corinne F., Milan, to Storm Recovery Roofing & Siding, Moline; 1509 3rd Ave. A., Moline; $320,000.
Pollock, Adam J., Elkader, Iowa, to Vanderkooi, Michael and Nanette, Firestone, Colo.; 2920 24th St. & 3000 24th St., Rock Island, 26 & 10 unit apartment building; $1,420,000.
Curtis, Melvin L. and Eleanor, trust, Reynolds, to Grees, Bradley T., trust, Reynolds, land/lot only, Reynolds; $80,000.
Horton, Magdelene M., Rock Island, to Mander-Fiser, Donna, Rock Island; 3626 38th St. #25, Rock Island; $187,500.
Spaulding, Joshua C. and Brooke, Rock Island, to Almanza, Nathanael S., Moline; 1502 36th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Stohlmeyer, Elizabeth J. trust, Eden Prairie, Minn., to Schwieder, Robert and Ann, East Moline; 4515 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $347,500.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Celada, Allan A., Moline; 307 7th Ave., Silvis; $26,500.
Thoureen, James E., estate, Lake Worth, Fla., to Meza, Enrique and Anna, Moline; 3709 35th St., Unit 4, Moline; $73,000.
Cady, Nathan T., Milan, to Cady, Ryan, Milan; 607 E. 6th Ave., Milan; $120,000.
Finley, Justin L., Davenport, to Cain, Branson, and Taylor, Brandi, Port Byron; 1612 N. High St., Port Byron; $158,515.
Anderson, Robert W. and Joanne T., West Kingston. R.I., to Kabala, Seth A., and Amy, Moline; 2937 16th Ave., Moline; $225,000.
Hernandez, Wanda, estate, Moline, to Horton, Jack and Heather, Silvis; 2315 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $20,000.
Wilson, Lynette Rae, and Palmer, Juliana K., Urbandale, Iowa and Moline, to Warner, Keith, Moline; 5318 12th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Keag, Brian A. and Shea, Moline, to Akakpo, Kossi Yaro, Moline; 917 54th St., Moline; $113,000.
Sansenaugher, Evan, Minneapolis, Minn., to Mares, Ascension, Rock Island; 3740 30th St., Rock Island; $184,500.
Hill, Ruth A., trust, Davenport, to Spaulding, Joshua A. and Brook Marie, Rock Island; 2536 28th St., Rock Island; $245,000.
Edmund, Jaime, and Tero, Mark, Sonoma, Calif., to Hamm, G. Steven and Francine M., Moline; 4032 River Drive, Unit 2D, Moline; $245,000.
Stotts, James R., Mesa, Ariz., to Delp, Jordan L. and Megan L., Rock Island; 2507 45th St., Rock Island; $257,500.
Underwood, Cassandra, Colona, to McDonald, Karri, Milan; 1906 W. Third St., Milan; $110,000.
Hultgren, Don E., estate, Rock Island, to Johnson, Jennifer L., Rock Island; 3325 26th Ave., Rock Island; $69,500.
Fuhr, Fayetta, Taylor Ridge, to Rowe, Brandon and Morgan, Taylor Ridge; 13502 138th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $170,000.
Schultz, A. Christine, Moline, to Holliday, Anna, Rock Island; 2417 12th St., Rock Island; $84,000.
Farrar, Ben D. III, Rock Island, to JL Real Estate Holdings, Davenport; 1712 18th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Carton, Kevin P., Moline, to Webb, Andrea, Moline; 315 32nd Ave., Moline; $145,111.
Harder, Diane L., trustee of Crownover Ray A., trust, East Moline, to Klauer, Michael W. and Beth, Coal Valley; 1713 1st St., Coal Valley; $195,000.
SCG and RG, trust, Bettendorf, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 4362 7th St., Moline; $225,000.
Blondell Family Revocable Trust, Moline, to Cardiovascular Properties, Rock Island; 1150 36th Ave., Lot #5, Moline, 1.5 acres land/lot only, parking lot; $420,000.
Clark, Donna M., trust, East Moline, to DeJaegher, Toni, Hampton; 1902 14th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Rind, William E., Woodhull, to Crawford, Michael H., Moline; 420-422 54th St., Moline; $132,000.
Bergman, Janice H., Seminole, Fla., to EZ Housing Concepts, Coal Valley; 1425-1427 43rd St., Rock Island; $55,000.
QCPM LLC Series, 1110 W. 8th Ave., Moline, to EZ Housing Concepts, Coal Valley; 1110 W. 8th Ave., Milan; 1030 E. 3rd St., Milan; 4426 14th Ave, Rock Island; 1430-32 44th St., Rock Island; 4200 18th Ave., Rock Island; 2602 16th St., Moline; 2520 13th Ave., Moline; 1841 5th St., Moline, 1151 14th Ave., Moline; $620,000.
Preston, Jared R., Taylor Ridge, to Elliott, Sarah, Taylor Ridge; 7112 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $140,000.
Cortezz, Northlake, Ill., to De-Lewis-Bey Properties, Moline; 374 21st St., East Moline; $15,000.
Voltroubek, Pamela S. and Robert M., trust, Rock Island, to P&G Real Estate Investments Series 10, Rock Island; 3908 14th St., Moline, storage unit building; $290,000.
Cromer, Sandra S., Rock Island, to Rasheed, Amir, Rock Island; 2405 5th St., Rock Island, industrial building; $76,500.
Derry, Shannon, East Moline, to Schneider, Noah, Rock Island; 2318 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $143,000.
Broadway Presbyterian Church of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Quilted Paws, Rock Island; 701-703 and 707 23rd St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $65,000.
Lohf, Kristen, Davenport, to Harder, Diane, East Moline; 1800 7th St., East Moline; $86,000.
Egan, Thomas and Debra, Milan, to Day, Michael and Cheri, Milan; 409 Bruce Ave., Milan; $232,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Ventura, Maria E., Silvis; 417 9th St., Silvis; $82,000.
Lester, Bradley E. and Cheryl A., trust, Moline, to Yadav, Ravindra, Moline; 3619 73rd St., Moline; $322,000.
Tepaske, Lori, Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Palmer, Rex, Moline; 2614 17th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Clemmons, Joyce B., trust, Milan, to Turner, Timothy and Jennifer, Moline; 709 22nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $94,496.
Jones, Darla R., Bettendorf, to Hayes, Jared, Moline; 3503 53rd St., Moline; $300,500.
Shoemaker, Thomas W., Rock Island, to Cruz, Jonathan and Carmen, Moline; 5317 12th Ave., Moline; $99,000.
O'Keeffe, Daniel J., and Maureen E., Moline, to Hines, Anthony Jr., and Amy M., East Moline; 433 36th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $359,500.
Squires, Mary E., trust, Aurora, Ill., to Fuentes, Carmen, Davenport; 922 4th Ave., Moline; $77,500.
Johnston, David P., trustee of Johnston, Joyce R., trust, Tampa, Fla., to Lane, Terry, Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit H, Rock Island; $145,000.
Dasso, Fred and Joy, Rock Island, to Johnson Bros Realty, Moline; 1857 3rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Jackson, Aaron M., Davenport, to Gallardo, Adrian, Moline; 525 19th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Nunez-Sotomayor, Mairobys R., and Brizuela, Damaris, Miami, Fla., to Shesky, Nathan, Rock Island; 532 21st St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Senatra, Logan and Paige, Moline, to QCPM LLC Series 1110 W. 8th Ave., Moline; 1452 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $135,000.
Scott, Lincoln T., Hampton, to Shappard, Jonathan L., Coal Valley; 609 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $286,500.
Tipple, Dorothy, Stillwater, Minn., to Simmons, Shane, Rock Island; 3817 28th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Elston Trust, Rock Island, to Harris, Shawn and Rachel, Rock Island; 2215 25th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $10,500.
Seggebruch, Nancy L., trust, Thornton, Colo., to Thompson, Diane M., Moline; 7105 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $340,000.
Haskins, Jack, estate, East Moline, to Brown, David and Jennifer, Hampton; 215 8th St., Hampton; $90,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Rosas, Armando Jr., Moline; 1417 26th St., Moline; $69,900.
Laugheed, Donald, Moline, to Trovato, Teresa, Moline; 2160 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $125,000.
Keith, William R., estate, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Mohammed, Mohammed, Rock Island; 3508 22nd St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Lawson, Lloyd D., estate, Rock Island, to Anderson, Stephen S. and Tiffany A., Coal Valley; 2202 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $221,000.
Suits, Susan M., Davenport, to Glynn, Alicia and Adam, Moline; 1823 18th Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Ryckeghem, Deborah S., Aledo, to Lopez, Juan M., Moline; 3330 8th St., Moline; $226,400.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Rade, Tim and Dalla, Rock Island; 2525 27th St., Rock Island; $57,500.
Verbeke, Craig A., estate, Moline, to Verbeke, Thomas F. and Theresa A., Taylor Ridge; 3718 11th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Holmes, Justin and Kathryn, Davenport, to Posten, Kira Rayann, and Harvey, Shaelee Lyn, Rock Island; 8303 8th St. W., Rock Island; $158,900.
Manuel, Vera Marie, Elgin, Okla., to Aguilera, Jose Pizano, Rock Island; 3012 9th St., Rock Island; $60,500.
Rivera, Ryan and Mellissa, Prairie City, Ill., to Mejia, Elizabeth R., Hampton; 514 14th Ave., Hampton; $181,500.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Daly, Ryan, Rock Island; 1823 24th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Edstrom Properties, DeWitt, to Harris, Zachary Taylor, Moline; 3622 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $140,800.
Duff Family Trust, Surprise, Ariz., to Ortiz, Juan, Silvis; 1411 10th St., Silvis; $160,000.
Meyer, Margaret F., estate, Victoria, Ill., to Hovanec, Richard, Mount Pleasant, Pa.; 4310 78th Ave. W., Milan; $50,000.
Lincoln, Keith and Melissa, New Boston, to Kellogg, Wyatt and Payton, Taylor Ridge; 16825 168th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $220,000.
Olivet Baptist Church of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Taliafero, Masco Eli and Leticia Denise, Davenport; 300 9th St., land only, Rock Island; $4,000.
Martin, Steven P., Cortland, Ill., to Evens, Charles and Carrie, Illinois City; 12806 311st St. W., Illinois City; $168,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 714 27th St., Rock Island; $44,000.
McKenzie, Angela and Carey, Martinsville, Ohio, to Peters, Michael C., Milan; 10312 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $163,000.
Ohl, Kay Ann, and Giles, Nancy A., Silvis, to Witherspoon, Conni J., Moline; 1912 44th St., Moline; $140,000.
Hicks, Shawn, Milan, to Neff, Michelle, Milan; 313 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $124,000.
Tweedy, Kenneth L. and Victoria A., Accokeek, Md., to Swinford, Jeffrey, Moline; 4 Red Oak Court, Moline; $365,000.
Moran, Tomas, and Hernandez, Martha, Moline, to McBride, Kelly, Moline; 5314 12th Ave., Moline; $53,000.
5CL of Illinois, Columbus, Ohio, to QC Hardwoods, Milan; 1130 15th Ave., Milan; $500,000.
Dominguez, Eliseo, Rock Island, to Rebello, Jamie, Moline; 1646 31st St. A, Moline; $105,000.
Terronez, Ashley A., East Moline, to Perez, Mikki, and Olenick, Brandon, Moline; 1923 23rd St. A, Moline; $110,500.
Thompson, Daniel C. and Connie M., Milan, to Donahue, Justine, and Turner, Jacob, Silvis; 605 12th St., Silvis; $190,000.
Steele, Richard and Susan, trust, Taylor Ridge, to Adamson, Ethan and Krista, East Moline; 4.52 vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $40,000.
Johnson, Norma J., Rock Island, to McBride, Derrick, East Moline; 306 25th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Andreu, Jenny L., EPO, AP, to Williams, Shontel L., East Moline; 2330 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $93,600.
Wild, Benny R. and Brenda D., Rock Island, to Vernon, Luke K. and Summer, Bettendorf; 1720 Lincoln Ct., Rock Island; $114,000.
Van Getson, Carmella, Milan, to Miller, Fred R. and Linda M., Davenport; 230 14th St. NE, Milan, storage building; $130,000.
MidAmerican Energy Company, Davenport, to Gay, Robin M., Rock Island; 1401 6th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $750.
Ortiz, Juan, Moline, to Burns, Cathleen Ann, East Moline; 1908 & 1909 13th St., East Moline; $35,000.
Geal Investments, East Moline, to Catana, Adriana, Moline; 1009 40th St., Moline; $105,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Hoaglin, Jerad J., and Massie, Amy, Davenport; Lot 41 Holly Hills, Milan, land/lot only; $25,000.
Hitchcock, Kenneth and Karen, Andalusia, to Petit, Deena M. and John W., Andalusia, vacant land; $8,000.
Bernhardt, Thomas, and Bernhardt, Joan, Normal, Ill., to Francque, Gary C., Moline; 2355 30th St., Moline; $164,900.
Schlapfer, Lolita, Coal Valley, to Richard, Marie, Silvis; 501 10th Ave., Silvis; $95,000.
Kais Properties, Milan, to Hein, Deborah, Rock Island; 3712 Woodland Ct., Milan, land/lot only; $17,500.
Pagliuzza, Gregory, Jr. and Cynthia Alma, Chicago, to Roberts, Katherine; 2809 12th Ave, #603, Rock Island; $113,500.
McDonnell, Roy, East Moline, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 424 14th St., Silvis; $101,000.
Garczynski, Nicole M. and Dooley, Elizabeth, East Moline, to Soliz, Anthony C., East Moline; 933 39th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
Fisher, Holly J., East Moline, to Courson, Adam, Rock Island; 1824 46th St., Rock Island; $142,500.
Anderson, Zachery, Redmund, Wash., to Hart, Amber, East Moline; 4321 5th St., East Moline; $104,900.
Dzekunskas III, John P. and Gloria R., Colona, to Ortiz Guerrero, Juan Manuel, and Moreno, Maria Esther, Silvis; 813 10th St., Silvis; $165,475.
Fussell, Marvin L., Moline, to Newell, Michael L., and Arp Newell, Mary, Davenport; 17520 River Road N., Cordova; $180,000.
Beaird, Scott and Erin A., Port Isabel, Texas, to Clifton, Courtney, Silvis; 116 5th St., Silvis; $93,000.
Fues, Gary, Taylor Ridge, to Webster, Tabitha, Taylor Ridge; 6328 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $221,000.
Melin Agencies, LLC & Vecina, Inc., Moline, to Hubbard, Carl, and Strayhall, Erin, Milan; 11510 15th St. Ct., Milan; $119,500.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Byrge, Angela M., Moline; 5003 10th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Youell, Blade and Haley, Prophetstown, to Mendoza, Andrea; Mendoza, Hortencia, and Mendoza, Oliverio, East Moline; 2536 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $90,000.
DeWitte, Paul R,. and Sonya L., Rock Island, to Burns, Jesse and Megan, Rock Island; 4521 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $299,900.
Cintron, William A. and Laura E., Tampa, Fla., to Robinson, Travis L. and Emily M., Rock Island; 9 Deer Run, Rock Island; $285,000.
Kerres, Kyle Joseph and Bobbi Jo, Rock Island, to Pullman, Vanessa, Rock Island; 1504 41st St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Allgood, Jacqueline, Rock Island, to Weston, William P., Rock Island; 1413 8th St., Rock Island; $52,000.
Carey, Joyce E., trust, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Peters, Brennen, and Mayes, Kaitlyn, Moline; 1829 33rd St., Moline; $152,900.
McAdam, Rollin and Tamara, Coal Valley, to Zelaya, Katie, Moline; 3210 67th Ave., Moline; $68,000.
Dwyer, Richard D., Moline, to Strahl, Catherine A., Silvis; 1231 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $160,000.
O'Hern, Connie, Cornelius, N.C., to McDaniel, Callahan, Rock Island; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $37,400.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Jones, Ladarius, Moline; 2415 45th St., Moline; $116,000.
Dreher, Sheila, Bettendorf, to Hart, Jordan P., Rapids City, Ill.; 903 18th St., Rapids City, Ill.; $189,000.
Wilson, Kathleen B., trust, Manitowish Waters, Wis., to Werning, Kathleen H., trust, Moline; 3634 70th St. Ct., Moline; $390,000.