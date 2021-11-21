Real estate transactions for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Maple Leaf Farm, to Marshall, Samuel H. and Erin O., 122 W. Gooseberry Drive, Geneseo; $65,000.
Johnston, Duane C., to Kapacinskas, Justin, 420 N. Rice St., Kewanee; $43,000.
Turner, Patricia R., to Rust, Darrell D. and Melanie, 104 New St., Cambridge; $120,000.
Magnuson, Beth Ann, to Light, Patrick J. and Amelia, 508 W. Main St., Bishop Hill; $100,000.
Bailleu, Robert, to Bretado, Amador and Cabada, Eva, 502 and 508 Whitney Ave., Kewanee; $133,000.
Bealer, Bryan L. and Elizabeth A., to Arnold, Brian C. and Brin H., 6 Pinehurst Court, Coal Valley; $525,000.
Conway, Kyle and Haley, to Nelson, Zachary and Amanda, 229 Aspen Drive, Andover; $174,500.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to Perryman, Jacob and Perez, Autumn, 916 Cypress Drive, Colona; $172,500.
Meza, Silvia, to Brokaw, Matthew A. and Jennifer L., 909 Rose St., Kewanee; $50,000.
Stebbins, Brandon, and Wolf, Hannah, to Ristau, Ayden J., 303 N. State St., Atkinson; $100,000.
Krolik, Judi A., to Burger, Nicholas, 200 E. Court St., Cambridge; $135,000.
Domain Mining Corporation, to DeValkenaere, Marian, 826 Franklin St., Kewanee; $52,000.
Johnson, Nathan P. and Megan, to Fristad, Julie, 541 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $75,000.
Reinstadtler, George W. and Sheri M., to Stahler, James D. and Cassie A., 11696 County Hwy. 19, Cambridge; $230,000.
Stahler, James D. and Cassie A., to Humphrey, Nathaniel Mark, 302 N. Main St., Cambridge; $145,000.
Ramos, David B. and Jeannette A., to Johnson, Jeffery M. and Brittany R., 708 Chestnut Drive, Colona; $261,000.
Mathew, Akshay and Jennifer, to Billington, Bradley and Huisman, April, Lot 6 in Block 3 of McFarlane's Addition to the town, now city of Geneseo; $186,000.
Wilson, Jo Ann/ Stang, Jo Ann, and Stock, Toni L., to Putnam, Grant R. and Willis, Garrett L., U.S. Hwy 6, Coal Valley; $41,500.
West, John G. and Emily J. and Jane Lawson, to Gamboa, Raul M. and Alma L., 311 W. Oak St., Kewanee; $38,000.
Mack, Christopher R. and Gail F., to Crumpler, Wanda and Tammy, 401 N.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $79,500.
Johnson, Debbie Marie, and Riggs, Jane Marie, and Nigh, Donna Kristine, to Ruhl, Donald C. and Bonnie L., 28 N.E. 7th St., Galva; $88,000.
VanWassenhove, Daniel R., to E.A. Real Estate, 509 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $17,000.
Barton, Evelyn and Gary, to Schultz, Edward H., 715 N. 1st St., Alpha; $135,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Pagliuzza, Gregory, Jr. and Cynthia Alma, Chicago, to Roberts, Katherine; 2809 12th Ave, #603, Rock Island; $113,500.
McDonnell, Roy, East Moline, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 424 14th St., Silvis; $101,000.
Garczynski, Nicole M. and Dooley, Elizabeth, East Moline, to Soliz, Anthony C., East Moline; 933 39th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
Fisher, Holly J., East Moline, to Courson, Adam, Rock Island; 1824 46th St., Rock Island; $142,500.
Anderson, Zachery, Redmund, Wash., to Hart, Amber, East Moline; 4321 5th St., East Moline; $104,900.
Dzekunskas III, John P. and Gloria R., Colona, to Ortiz Guerrero, Juan Manuel, and Moreno, Maria Esther, Silvis; 813 10th St., Silvis; $165,475.
Fussell, Marvin L., Moline, to Newell, Michael L., and Arp Newell, Mary, Davenport; 17520 River Road N., Cordova; $180,000.
Beaird, Scott and Erin A., Port Isabel, Texas, to Clifton, Courtney, Silvis; 116 5th St., Silvis; $93,000.
Fues, Gary, Taylor Ridge, to Webster, Tabitha, Taylor Ridge; 6328 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $221,000.
Melin Agencies, LLC & Vecina, Inc., Moline, to Hubbard, Carl, and Strayhall, Erin, Milan; 11510 15th St. Ct., Milan; $119,500.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Byrge, Angela M., Moline; 5003 10th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Youell, Blade and Haley, Prophetstown, to Mendoza, Andrea; Mendoza, Hortencia, and Mendoza, Oliverio, East Moline; 2536 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $90,000.
DeWitte, Paul R,. and Sonya L., Rock Island, to Burns, Jesse and Megan, Rock Island; 4521 41st Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $299,900.
Cintron, William A. and Laura E., Tampa, Fla., to Robinson, Travis L. and Emily M., Rock Island; 9 Deer Run, Rock Island; $285,000.
Kerres, Kyle Joseph and Bobbi Jo, Rock Island, to Pullman, Vanessa, Rock Island; 1504 41st St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Allgood, Jacqueline, Rock Island, to Weston, William P., Rock Island; 1413 8th St., Rock Island; $52,000.
Carey, Joyce E., trust, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Peters, Brennen, and Mayes, Kaitlyn, Moline; 1829 33rd St., Moline; $152,900.
McAdam, Rollin and Tamara, Coal Valley, to Zelaya, Katie, Moline; 3210 67th Ave., Moline; $68,000.
Dwyer, Richard D., Moline, to Strahl, Catherine A., Silvis; 1231 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $160,000.
O'Hern, Connie, Cornelius, N.C., to McDaniel, Callahan, Rock Island; vacant land, Taylor Ridge; $37,400.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Jones, Ladarius, Moline; 2415 45th St., Moline; $116,000.
Dreher, Sheila, Bettendorf, to Hart, Jordan P., Rapids City, Ill.; 903 18th St., Rapids City, Ill.; $189,000.
Wilson, Kathleen B., trust, Manitowish Waters, Wis., to Werning, Kathleen H., trust, Moline; 3634 70th St. Ct., Moline; $390,000.
Shappard, Jonathan L. and Margaret A., Coal Valley, to Reed, Milo G.., Rock Island; 3800 25th St., Rock Island; $229,000.
Hess, Michael E., Port Byron, to Broline, Eric, Port Byron; 23423 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $206,000.
Wild, Benny R. and Brenda D., Rock Island, to McHugh, Megan, Rock Island; 1716 26th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Perkowitz, Thomas A., Round Lake, Ill., to Hernandez, Yarimar, Rock Island; 1557 40th St., Rock Island; $133,000.
Pfeil, Cameron and Kelly, Rock Island, to Gradert, Derek, Rock Island; 2409 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $121,500.
Gonzalez, Noe, Rock Island, to Gonzalez, Eduardo, Rock Island; 1521 40th St., Rock Island; $79,500.
Lang, Mary S., Rock Island, to Thieme, Tiffany, Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit 8, Rock Island; $100,000.
Mander-Fiser, Donna K., Rock Island, to Pugh, Janet L., Milan; #10 Hawthorne Rd., Rock Island; $218,000.
Flanagan, Michael E., Moreford, Ariz., to Matheis, Stephen E., Silvis; 325 16th Ave., Silvis; $120,000.
Terronez, Cecelia C., estate, Rock Island, to Watson, Kimberly Sue, Silvis; 143 6th St., Silvis; $79,900.
Schwarz, Debra, Aledo, to Raya, Raul Lule, East Moline; 1811 172nd St. N., East Moline; $77,000.
McCaulley, Grant O., Bettendorf, to Colona Homes, Bettendorf; 1000 78th Ave. W., Rock Island, storage units; $85,000.
Colby, Ann, Clinton, to Kozlowski, Synthia Rock Island; 1330 20th St., Rock Island; $185,000.
Deisenroth, John, Rock Island, to Mosenfelder, Jerry and Renee, Rock Island; 3000 47th Ave., Rock Island; $32,000.
Nations, Douglas L. and Connie L., Sherrard, to Liard, Justin, Moline; 1407 28th Ave., Moline; $147,900.
Lee, Ann M., trust, Alpha, to Gengler, Cynthia A., Silvis; 3141 11th St., Silvis; $225,000.
Pfister, Ben J., Rock Island, to Crandall, Barbara J., Moline; 1125 46th Ave., Rock Island, retail commercial building; $120,000.
Ferguson, Amanda M., and Andrew P., East Moline, to Cady, Nathan and Chelsy, Milan; 15316 28th St. W., Milan; $300,000.
Fulkerson, Jaianne and John, Coal Valley, to Harker, Kristen, Moline; 3309 69th Ave., Moline; $79,900.
Sheriff, Doris I., Reynolds, to Brotherton, Steven, Reynolds; 410 N. Williams St., Reynolds; $185,000.
Terrace Park Properties, Coal Valley, to Jackson, Logan C., Moline; 3315 40th St., Moline; $82,000.
Ketner, Scott M., Coal Valley, to Lough, Donna Sue, Rock Island; 3448 15th St., Rock Island; $224,900.
Worden, Katherine D., Phoenix, Ariz., to Bermes Properties, Bettendorf; 5302 27th St. W., Milan; $40,000.
Cullen, Scott A., and Cynthia M., Willard, Wis., to Sager, Jessica, Taylor Ridge; 9115 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $305,000.
Buller, Terry V., Bettendorf, to Jordan, William and Nancy, Moline; 3406 51st St., Moline; $198,500.
Meekan, Joy L., Eldridge, to Weckerly, Dillon, Taylor Ridge; 9200 141st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $305,000.
Gunter, Deborah, Milan, to Quality Equipment, Aledo; 2818 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $60,000.
Patel, Harshad and Sudha, Barrlett, Ill., to Wieck, Scott, and Wixom, Heidi, Moline; 1509 36th Ave., Moline; $194,000.
Rodriguez, Eusebio P. and Yolanda M., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1347 19th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Lopez, Kristin and Travis C., Crossville, Tenn., to Andresen, Eric K. and Denise A., Milan; 3623 Meadow Circle East, Milan; $295,000.
Cosentine, Sherry L., trust, Coal Valley, to Sparbel, Glenn, and Raes, Jennifer, Coal Valley; 8406 55th St., Coal Valley; $185,297.
Taylor, Robert A. and Robin, East Moline, to Kizer, Amanda, East Moline; 3516 3rd St. A, East Moline; $169,000.
Barber, Douglas W., and Margaret J., Moline, to Dickey, Scott, East Moline; 702 51st Ave., East Moline; $134,000.
Deines, Cole J., LeClaire, to Giday, Genet D., Bettendorf; 2948 - 2950 14th Ave., Rock Island; $157,000.
Harper, Chris A. and Lynn M., Lutz, Fla., to Kotiko, Ayaovi, East Moline; 450 33rd Ave., East Moline; $134,500.
Welsh, Lorrie J., Colona, to Sargeant, Charles, Orange, Calif.; 1306 26th St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Davis, Joshua, and Lena Davis, Anna Milan, to Allen, Kirstin M., and Hesselberg, Brett O.L., Milan; 522 W. 29th Ave., Milan; $141,000.
Samberg, James and Beverly, Davenport, to Wernke, Paul B. and Jillian D., Andalusia; 1040 11th Ave. E., Andalusia; $320,000.
DeVrieze, Adrien S. and Tara, Coal Valley, to Zimmer II, Kyle Lewis and Morgan Renee, Moline; 5015 10th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Hodge, David and Leah, Rock Island; 602-604 10th St., & 918-920 6th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.
Elmaazawi, Jacqueline, and Holmes, Katherine, Bourbonnais, Ill., to Porter, Charles, Milan; 835 12th St., Milan; $115,000.
Banyan Trading, Bettendorf, to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 8110 42nd St. W., Rock Island; $250,000.
Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley, to Terstriep, James A. and Jennifer R., Moline; 501 21st Ave., Moline; $167,000.
Gosa, John and Jennifer, Moline, to Kigenyl, Frank, East Moline; 3240 & 3242 5th St., East Moline; $152,000.
Baumunk, Katie, Coal Valley, to Basista, Danika, Morgan Hills, Calif.; 1521 35th St., Rock Island; $49,128.
Hamm, George S., Moline, to Trick, Andrew D., and Curnutte, Thomas Luther, Moline; 2512 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $210,000.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Strickland, William E., Port Byron; 707 N. Main St. and vacant land, Port Byron; $273,900.
Thirtyacre Custom Woodworking, Illinois City, to DePaepe, Dalton, Rock Island; 119 13th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $3,500.
Holland, Jerrin J. and Cindy S., Coal Valley, to Terronez, Ashley, and Sandoval, Alex, East Moline; 2425 Merry Oaks Lane, East Moline; $224,000.
Korthals, Wendy Lou, Davenport, to Edell, Keith and Kimberly, East Moline; 1703 36th Ave., East Moline; $15,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Wilson-Bahoun, Joceline A. Akoele, East Moline; 1516 12th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Galvin, Carol A., Moline, to Welch, Michael T. and Meghan D., Moline; 2717 8th St. Ct., Moline; $326,000.
Day, Michael J. and Cheri K., Milan, to Leatherman, Stacee and Ian, Moline; 1405 23rd Ave., Moline; $142,000.
Suggs, William C., East Moline, to Rhodes, Joshua and Ginger, Milan; 501 Bruce Ave., Milan; $249,900.
Henkel, Kurt and Leslie, Simpsonville, S.C., to Putnam, Justin and Kathryn, Coal Valley; 1705 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $269,900.
Westmorland, JL, trust, Moline, to Kapacinskas, Maryann, Moline; 2915 4th St., Moline; $150,000.
Merritt, Anna, trust, Colona, to Svetlick, Rebecca Sue, Milan; 5103 69th St., Milan; $132,500.
Schneider, Holly T., East Moline, to Thompson, Stephen and Kendra, East Moline; 513 41st Ave., East Moline; $203,000.
Wilsens, Michael P. and Katie L., Coal Valley, to Johnson, Brett, and Hendricksen, Hunter; 505 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $184,000.
Naylor, Clayton Earl and Jacqueline Ann, Moline, to Lester, Bradley and Cheryl, Moline; 4020 River Drive, Unit 1C, Moline; $299,000.
Klendworth, Pamela, Erie, to Maxey Investments, Moline; Lot 2 Maxey Addition, Port Byron, land/lot only; $71,664.
Davis, Michael L. and JoAnn, trust, Beaufort, S.C., to Senior, Jennifer, Silvis; 1412 11th St., Silvis; $197,500.
Brodnax, Woodtoneyo D., and Angie, Rock Island, to Rosas, Maricela, Moline; 2727 14th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
DeCook, Thomas and Janelle, Port Byron, to Vroman, Thomas J. and Laurie P., Port Byron; 4403 230th St. N., Port Byron; $234,500.
Birley, Richard V. and Nena C., Clermont, Fla., to Bradley, Rondle C. and HongLi, East Moline; 410 38th Ave., East Moline; $345,000.
Robinson, Amanda J., and Driscoll, Shawn, Coal Valley, to Bales, Candy Joann, Rock Island; 1445 41st St., Rock Island; $79,000.
Bopes, Larry L., Rock Island, to St. Clair, Heather M., Rock Island; 4417 9th St., Rock Island; $92,000.
Cox, Abigail N. and Joshua M., Moline, to Nextdoor Investments, Bettendorf; 1836 1st St., East Moline; $44,519.
Rudsell, Jarin E., Taylor Ridge, to Septer, Clyde M., and Teresa L., Taylor Ridge; 8328 102nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $270,000.
Oleander Trust, Fresno, Calif., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 721 21st St. A, Moline; $40,000.
Lian, Van Bawi, and No, Dim, Antioch, Tenn., to Leslie, Michael S. and Wilma Balili, Moline; 1126 39th St., Moline; $90,000.
Lane, Terry L., Rock Island, to Keim, John and Denise, Coal Valley; 714 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $279,000.
White, Aaron P., Crown Point, Ind., to McNealey, Cheri L., Rock Island; 4017 11th St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Schwartz, Ivis B., Moline, to Blaser, Ted, Jr., Moline; 3727 11th Ave., Moline; $94,500.
Delf, Brian M. and Erin S., Milan, to Gladfelter, Donald L. and Victoria L., Milan; 3618 Avian Ct., Milan; $25,000.
Rice, Justin O., Irving, Texas, to Sterine, Sikujua, and Alex, Niyikiza, Rock Island; 4527 9th Ave., Rock Island; $142,000.
VandeVoorde, Daniel L. and Mary Jane, trust, Vincent, Ala., to Morin, Jason E., East Moline; 3902 179th St. N., East Moline; $174,900.
Swanson, David G., Sheboygan, Wis., to DeVrieze, Adrien S. and Tara, Coal Valley; 509 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $230,000.
Harris, Marcus A., Moline, to Deaton, Steven, Moline; 640 32nd Ave., Moline; $156,000.
Batey, Collin C. and Evelyn J., Moline, to Tucker, Charles L., and Lee-Tucker, Linda M., Rapids City; 803 12th St., Rapids City; $131,000.
Smith, David J. and Chantal, Coal Valley, to Fagla, Comlavi G., and Kwasi, Atsoufui D., East Moline; 531 31st Ave., East Moline; $125,010.
Moskowitz, Andrew G. and Amy L., Moline, to Loney, Crystal and Brandon, Rock Island; 4132 27th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.
Wesselman, Joseph, and DuBurg, Jennifer, Cocoa Beach, Fla., to Isaacson, James, Hampton; 90 Kennelworth Circle, Hampton; $369,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Medrano, Maricela, Rock Island; 839 20th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.
Sobocinski, Matt, Franklin, Wis., to Tournear, David, Jr., Moline; 2369 28th St., Moline; $113,000.
Guyot Properties, LLC., and Castrigno, Thomas and Kathleen B., Frisco, Colo., to Mojica, Karla, Moline; 730 14th St. and 736 14th St., Moline; $85,000.
New Life Fellowship, Assembly of God, Moline, to Shane A., Moline; 2319 18th St. C, Moline; $85,000.
Goldsberry, Keith L., estate, Rock Island, to Lopez, Theresa, Rock Island; 3143 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $82,300.
Albracht, Nicholas L., Davenport, to Schnerre, Kayla, East Moline; 3629 Archer Drive, East Moline; $124,900.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Tavita, Kara, and Iosefo, Kapolei, Hawaii; 1635 37th St., Rock Island; $96,000.
Ramsdale, William N. and Wendy S., Davenport, to Brodnax, Woodtoneyo D., Rock Island; 1346 26th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.