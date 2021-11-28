Real estate transactions for Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Coffman, Melvin L. and Marcia E. and Melvin L. and Marcia E. Coffman Living Trust, to Ranney, Janet L. and Thomas R., 15 Deer Hollow Drive, Coal Valley; $315,000.
Willits, Logan W. and Claire, to Titlow, Andrew J. and Sydney P., 237 Birch Place, Kewanee; $212,500.
Fillman, Dale K., to Stumphy, Todd A. and Anderson, Anne E., 618 Rock Point Road, Colona; $270,000.
Loveland, Milagros and Rodney, to King, Jason J. and Webster, Mindy M., 917 Cypress Drive, Colona; $220,000.
Leaman, Jody L./ Swanson, Jody L., to Wyffels, Alissa J., 418 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $105,500.
Miller, Craig and Doreen, to Michels, Megan and Gustafson, Kevin, 104 S. Henry St., Annawan; $95,000.
Boucher, William J. and Cassandra L., to Stephenson, Jennifer and Cox, Justin, 6347 E. 400th St., Lynn Center; $170,000.
Sharp, Jessica Diane Pena and Reyes, Juan Samuel, to Edens, Donna and David, the west 120 feet of the south 145 feet of Lot 15 in Block 1 of McMullen's 3rd Addition to the city of Kewanee; $8,000.
Martin, Clayton and Danielle, to Brooks, James and Brown, Katelyn R., 302 National Court, Cambridge; $175,000.
Yenor, Christopher D. and Katie A., to Cocquit, Jullie and Scott, 10151 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $5,000.
Vannatta, David N. and Brenda K., to Bringolf, Robert F. and Arisa B., 28633 E. 2400 St., Prophetstown; $225,000.
HEB, to Ramos, Jose de Jesus and Ciria, 1712 N. Main St., Kewanee; $66,000.
Kyser, Enemancio N. and Tiny D., to Hamann, Shawna M. and Lucas, 108 4th St., Colona; $128,000.
Doeckel, Raymond T./ Raymond T. Jr. and Maria L., to Russell, Christopher J. and Bridget A., 4 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $55,000.
Henderson, Danette Renee and Ryan Mathew, to Johnson, Matthew W. and Andrea M., 21 Quail Hollow, Geneseo; $295,000.
Luxmore, Steven T. and Christina L., to Lundell, Shannon, 37 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $172,000.
Hobbs, Janet L., to Myers, David and Chelsey, 206 Cleveland Road, Colona; $5,500.
Calef, Jeremiah A., to Calef, Jewel P., 504 Franklin St., Kewanee; $38,000.
Titlow, Andrew J. and Sydney, to Currie, Teresa E., 410 E. Garfield St., Kewanee; $92,500.
Anderson, Duane E. and Ann C., to Hardy, Sarah A., and Ensley, Holly, 717 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; $68,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lian, Van Bawi, and No, Dim, Antioch, Tenn., to Leslie, Michael S. and Wilma Balili, Moline; 1126 39th St., Moline; $90,000.
Lane, Terry L., Rock Island, to Keim, John and Denise, Coal Valley; 714 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $279,000.
White, Aaron P., Crown Point, Ind., to McNealey, Cheri L., Rock Island; 4017 11th St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Schwartz, Ivis B., Moline, to Blaser, Ted Jr., Moline; 3727 11th Ave., Moline; $94,500.
Delf, Brian M. and Erin S., Milan, to Gladfelter, Donald L. and Victoria L., Milan; 3618 Avian Ct., Milan; $25,000.
Rice, Justin O., Irving, Texas, to Sterine, Sikujua, and Alex, Niyikiza, Rock Island; 4527 9th Ave., Rock Island; $142,000.
VandeVoorde, Daniel L. and Mary Jane, trust, Vincent, Ala., to Morin, Jason E., East Moline; 3902 179th St. N., East Moline; $174,900.
Swanson, David G., Sheboygan, Wis., to DeVrieze, Adrien S. and Tara, Coal Valley; 509 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $230,000.
Harris, Marcus A., Moline, to Deaton, Steven, Moline; 640 32nd Ave., Moline; $156,000.
Batey, Collin C. and Evelyn J., Moline, to Tucker, Charles L., and Lee-Tucker, Linda M., Rapids City; 803 12th St., Rapids City; $131,000.
Smith, David J. and Chantal, Coal Valley, to Fagla, Comlavi G., and Kwasi, Atsoufui D., East Moline; 531 31st Ave., East Moline; $125,010.
Moskowitz, Andrew G. and Amy L., Moline, to Loney, Crystal and Brandon, Rock Island; 4132 27th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.
Wesselman, Joseph, and DuBurg, Jennifer, Cocoa Beach, Fla., to Isaacson, James, Hampton; 90 Kennelworth Circle, Hampton; $369,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Medrano, Maricela, Rock Island; 839 20th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.
Sobocinski, Matt, Franklin, Wis., to Tournear, David, Jr., Moline; 2369 28th St., Moline; $113,000.
Guyot Properties, LLC., and Castrigno, Thomas and Kathleen B., Frisco, Colo., to Mojica, Karla, Moline; 730 14th St. and 736 14th St., Moline; $85,000.
New Life Fellowship, Assembly of God, Moline, to Russell, Shane A., Moline; 2319 18th St. C, Moline; $85,000.
Goldsberry, Keith L., estate, Rock Island, to Lopez, Theresa, Rock Island; 3143 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $82,300.
Albracht, Nicholas L., Davenport, to Schnerre, Kayla, East Moline; 3629 Archer Drive, East Moline; $124,900.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Tavita, Kara, and Iosefo, Kapolei, Hawaii; 1635 37th St., Rock Island; $96,000.
Ramsdale, William N. and Wendy S., Davenport, to Brodnax, Woodtoneyo D., Rock Island; 1346 26th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Mathews, Carroll D. and Emma J., Davenport, to Stack, David J. and Sharon L., Coal Valley; 704 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $230,000.
Livermore, Danielle E., Moline, to Johnson, David A., Moline; 1814 53rd St., Moline; $56,000.
Kio, Cung Hrin, and Cer, Kip, Silvis, to Plo, Gaw Baw, East Moline; 3521 3rd St. B, East Moline; $135,000.
Rowe, Brandon and Morgan, Rock Island, to Chandler, Kelly, Rock Island; 2914 31st St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Elston Trust, Rock Island, to Jett & Droste Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 1268 40th St., Rock Island; $89,500.
Klauer, Michael W. and Beth A., Coal Valley, to Alley, Brady and Samantha, Coal Valley; 106 E. 4th Ave., Coal Valley; $228,000.
Martin, Curtis and Darla, Hartwell, Ga., to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 564 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $170,500.
Powell, Debra, Raleigh, N.C., to Brandner, Beth, Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 605, Rock Island; $124,900.
Brozovich, Jerry, Coal Valley, to Michel, Larry, Rock Island; 1426 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $84,000.
Buyck, Gerald W., Moline, to VanPelt, Julie L., East Moline; 109 36th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $185,000.
Kirby, Terry L., Davenport, to Midwest Homebuyers, Moline; 4108 33rd Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, to Village of Reynolds, Reynolds, Ill.; 310 W. Main St., Reynolds; $6,000.
Lorah, Michael, East Moline, to Bush, Christopher J. and Kim M., Moline; 1105 36th St., Ct., Moline; $245,900.
Kelly, Julie, administrator of Daly, Florence, estate, Kewanee, to Grudzinski, Tully J., East Moline; 4107 4th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Arvesen, Malinda, Dallas, Texas, to Snowden, John C., Rock Island; 2803 20th Ave., Rock Island; $34,630.
Lassuy, Loran L., Coal Valley, to Sanders, Doug, Colona; 8918 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $195,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to BriCinLinz, Moline; 1213 53rd St., Moline; $65,000.
Mang, Kap Cung, and Chin, Fom, East Moline, to Fuller, Ash Lee M., Moline; 1828 37th St., Moline; $119,000.
Parer, Virginia F., trust, Rock Island, to Vergane, Dustin S. and Tricia, East Moline; 815 21st Ave. A, East Moline; $166,750.
Swift, Melissa, Colona, to Schatteman, Jeffery, East Moline; 876 48th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.
Seybold, Stephen A., East Moline, to Dennis, Taylor and Herb, East Moline; 17009 10th Ave. N., East Moline; $38,000.
Dennis, Taylor, East Moline, to Mooney, Gunner and Steve, East Moline; 17009 10th Ave. N., East Moline; $40,000.
DeBo, Daniel J., estate, Rock Island, to Calderon, Uvaldo and Leonor, East Moline; 3431 Archer Drive, East Moline; $60,000.
Crawford, Debra A., Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 936 25th St., Moline; $35,000.
Vergane, Dustin S., East Moline, to Goodman, Cody A, Silvis; 334 5th St. Ct., Silvis; $110,000.
Horsey, Koren, Hackensack, N.J., to K & S Rentals, East Moline; 1021-1023 11th St., Silvis; $139,000.
Naftzger Properties, Prophetstown, to Differenced Living, Rock Island; 2203 & 2209 6th Ave., Moline; $128,500.
Snyder, Timothy E. and Heather, Davenport, to Griffith, Jarrid, Carbon Cliff; 122 5th St., Carbon Cliff; $125,000.
Schoonover, Johnetta Kathryn, trust, Carlsbad, Calif., to Marrari, Rocco P. and Rebecca S., Davenport; 4202 10th Ave., Moline; $117,000.
Wag's Auto Center, Orion, to Bolt Motors, Davenport; 513-513 1/2 30th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Gonzalez, Andrea, Moline, to Bryant, Drew, Silvis; 304 8th St., Silvis; $86,500.
Glasgow, Nicholas W., Milan, to Quick, Megan, Moline; 1901 15th St. A, Moline; $109,500.
Jackson, Felicia S., Muscatine, to Regenski, Steven, Moline; 1031 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $22,000.
Campos-Flores, Alberto, Moline, to Dowell, Darien, Moline; 3910 32nd Ave., Moline; $181,000.
McCready, Wanda L., trust, Moline, to Cabrales, Araceli R., East Moline; 483 32nd Ave., East Moline; $165,000.
Dempsey-Rohr, Erin C., Milan, to Blagden, Cody, Milan; 813 E. 4th Ave., Milan; $89,900.
River Country Enterprises, Cordova, to Denzer, Norbert and Patricia A., Port Byron; 8601 318th St. N., $270,000.
VandeWalle, Gwenith M., trust, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1422 11th St., Moline; $85,000.
Bourdeaux, Cheryl, Rock Island, to Parks, Krystal, Rock Island; 1015 17th St., Rock Island; 1015 17th St., Rock Island; $145,000.
Jackson, James J., and Amerine-Jackson, Sarah J., Bettendorf, to Bultler, Steven R. and Jennelle, E., East Moline; 3805 178th St. N., East Moline; $238,000.
Jenkins, David R. and Donna M., Coal Valley, to Gutierrez, Jose M., Moline; 1809 13th St., Moline; $22,000.
Gale, Jeanne N., Rock Island, to Petersen, Jonathan and Lauren, Moline; Lot #1 of Homewood 5th Addition, land/lot only, Moline; $10,000.
Mack, Eric, Colona, to Nowinski, Steven T., Moline; 3143 4th St., Moline; $81,000.
McCallum Real Estate, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 450 30th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Bergheger, Jerry L., Rock Island, to Norrie, Harley, Rock Island; 4530 24th Ave., Rock Island; $92,000.
Choutupalli, Siva Sai Prasad, and Tanneeru, Ashwini, Bettendorf, to Harris, Danielle Janea, Moline; 3606 44th St., Moline; $200,000.
Gotthardt, Joseph K. and Lori S., Coal Valley, to Coal Creek Enterprises, Rock Island; 110 E. 22nd Ave., Coal Valley; $150,000.
Nichols, Edward, Milan, to Schwab, Connie, Milan; 502 Blackhawk Ave., Milan; $229,500.
Velez, Santiago, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Walden, Keith, Silvis; 905 14th St., Silvis; $190,000.
RM Farm Properties, Port Byron, to Kline, Charles and Tamara, Hillsdale; vacant land/lot only, Cordova; $125,000.
VerCautren, Douglas J. and Jeri Lynn, Cordova, to Shelton, Nathan and Angela, Cordova; 102 2nd St. St., Cordova; $260,000.
J & J Realty Investment, Silvis, to Catapult Investments, Davenport; 1015 12th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Moton III, John, Bettendorf, to Tenney, Justin, Savanna; 2439 4th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Pane, Randy E. and Kelly J., Orion, to Sexton, Brian K. and Michele B., Moline; 2520 23rd Ave. Ct., Moline; $145,000.
Swisher, Margaret B., estate, Davenport, to Dehalva Properties, Milan; 3008 43rd St., Rock Island; $67,000.
Norris, Sindy, Donna, Texas, to Hurley, Patrick, Coal Valley; 123 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $160,000.
Catterton, Floyd, Bettendorf, to Johnson, Robert C., and Reyes-Johnson, Julia K., Moline; 3110 46th St., Moline; $173,000.
Fox, Dennis R. and Katherine L., Moline, to Hird, Kevin P. and Leslie P., Rock Island; 32 Chippiannock Place, Rock Island; $36,000.
Bastian, Brian S. and Melissa A., Long Grove, to Winter, Matt, Coal Valley; 1527 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $350,000.
Kirsch, Timothy G., Davenport, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 1411 18th Ave., Moline; $11,000.
ROI Capital, Davenport, to Trujillo, Balentin, Orion; 1411 18th Ave., Moline; $29,900.
Oatis, Chad E. and Tia, Aurora, Ill., to Wexell, Cody, and Dodd, Megan, East Moline; 530 31st Ave., East Moline; $175,500.
Kent, Richard L, estate, Rock Island, to Ross, David L., Rock Island; 8506 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $197,500.
Mushimiyimana, Claudine, Lexington, K.Y., to Mullins, Jason, Moline; 4825 47th Ave., Moline; $133,000.
Finney, Jason R., Rapid City, to Johnsen, Goldie, and West, Dakota, Rapid City; 1602 9th Ave., Rapid City; $158,000.
Cox, Shelly A. and James D., Davenport, to Anthony, Nathan, Moline; 1323 3rd St. A, Moline; $89,900.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Gadiyar, Vignesh Chandrakanth, Bothell, Wash.; 560 19th Ave., Rock Island; $93,500.
Cain, Branson, Port Byron, to Martinez, Eduardo, Jr., East Moline; 2411 3rd St., East Moline; $151,900.
Worner, Keith Q. and Jennifer L., Coal Valley, to Bradley, Kevin and Andrea, Coal Valley; 713 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $200,000.
Williams, Holly C., Deltona, Fla., to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 155.08 acres farmland, 16550 132nd St. and 12250 176th Ave., Reynolds; $1,240,640.
Struck, Jonah G., and Alison B., Bettendorf, to Belise, Pendo, and Anaclet, Ndayikengurukiye, Rock Island; 1527 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $160,000.
Garcia, Gema, Rock Island, to Reedy, Nicholas, Rock Island; 4543 15th Ave., Rock Island; $84,900.
Bennett, Daniel, trust, Milan, to Masengarb, Jason, and Houston, Richard, Colona; 627 8th Ave. W., Milan, industrial building; $160,000.
Monstrey, Nancy Louise, East Moline, to Martin, Anne, East Moline; 458 33rd Ave., East Moline; $145,000.
Nguyen, Toan Q. and Trang K., Davenport, to Carr, Charles and Alice, Coal Valley; 12905 115th Ave., Coal Valley; $885,000.
McCaulley, Grant, Bettendorf, to Willis, Joshua, Coal Valley; 105 W. 24th Ave., Coal Valley; $90,900.
Brown, Steven J., executor of Brown, Alice M., estate, Moline, to Miller, Hali B., Rock Island; 2453 28th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $110,000.
Huntington, Leonard J. and Mildred I., trust, Moline, to Sims, Shelly and Lee, Moline; 5002 49th St. Ct., Moline; $142,000.
Hammaker, Ronald L., Muscatine, to Lohmeyer, Robert J. and Yvonee E., Illinois City; 17910 266th St. W., Illinois City; $245,000.
Williams Family Trust, Rock Island, to Cem, Tum, and Vana, Zing, East Moline; 4045 4th St. A, East Moline; $292,000.
Geyseens, Jody, Moline, to Rydel, LLC, Davenport; 128 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $69,500.
Cleek, Erma L., Orion, to Cleek, Rodney E. and Penelope J., Coal Valley; 2812 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $140,000.
Sadler, James L., trust, Rio Verde, Ariz., to Schmidt, William D. and Mary Beth, trust, Moline; 3642 71st St. Ct., Moline; $370,000.
Keppy, Dale B., Coal Valley, to Puig, Matthew, Moline; 2384 31st St., Moline; $120,500.
Freeman, Shirley A., estate, Bettendorf, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 906 80th Ave. W., Rock Island; $75,000.
Aldrich Properties, East Moline, to Gomez, Genaro, East Moline; 4116 10th St., East Moline; $75,000.
Cervantes, Helen, estate, Atalissa, Iowa, to Camacho, Fernando, East Moline; 1410 17th St. and 1414 17th St., East Moline; $39,000.
Wright, Jerome, Rock Island, to Jones, Trena, East Moline; 2236 4th St. A, East Moline; $123,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Clark, Kenneth, Rock Island; 721 14th St., Rock Island; $1,000.
McKee, Richard T and Karla J., Louisville, Tenn., to Miranda, Nory Armando Mendoza, Silvis; 1106 2nd Ave., Silvis; $145,000.
Neels, Velma L., estate, Moline, to Manes, Robert D., East Moline; 4112 4th St., East Moline; $25,000.
Norton Real Estate Holdings, East Moline, to NexGen Development Corp., Port Byron; 1524 6th Ave., Moline; $85,000.
DePaepe, Todd J., Rock Island, to DePaepe, William F., Milan; 435 E. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $76,000.
Ratti, Anthony, Davenport, to Emser, Ian and Sofia, Hampton; 607 14th Ave., Hampton; $88,900.
Johnson, Robert C., and Reyes-Johnson, Julia K., Moline, to Neville, Kayla N., Moline; 3806 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $105,000.
Kennedy, Ashley C. and Seth D., LeClaire, to Lucas, Ashley, Rock Island; 2207 44th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Wilson, Michael Thad, Fort Myers, Fla., to Jahn, Lucas E., Moline; 3500 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $180,950.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Dillon, Antoinette F., and Monson, Jeramy Conan, Moline; 1809 9th St., Moline; $89,000.
Schricker, Richard and Marina, East Moline, to Pool, Doyle, Milan; 1003 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $43,000.
Dengler, Kenneth L., Jr., East Moline, to Jones, George and Sanabelle, Moline; 3215 69th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Lawson, Eric, Andalusia, to Byrne, Jeffrey S., and Cope, Brandy B., Andalusia; 215 8th St., W., Andalusia; $167,500.
Pancrazio, James and Dixie, Stockton, Calif., to Hovinga, Troy M., Moline; 2425 2nd St., Moline; $129,900.
Fisher, Patricia, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 109 16th Ave., East Moline; $10,000.
North Shore Homes, Davenport, to Dowd, Greg L. and Rebecca F., Rock Island; 1406-1408 11th St., Silvis; $135,000.