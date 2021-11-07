Real estate transactions for Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stephan, Dennis D. and Elin M., to Huffman, Katelyn A., 826 E. Division St., Galva; $170,000.
Larson, Zachary L. and Elise A., to Tran, Rochelle Marie and Vinh Ba, 1508 8th St. Court, Orion; $306,500.
Owens, Justin B. and Chelcee M., to Hampton, Jeffrey A. and Lisa A., 820 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $192,500.
Deahl, Sharon L., to Olson, Anna M. and Whitney S., 16 N.W. 3rd St., Galva; $137,000.
Carlson, Paul L. and Toni L., to Keifer, Edith, and Hamilton, Richard, 17 Lake Lynwood, Lynn Center; $343,000.
Hawk, Sarah E., and Wetzell, Michael J., to Tighe, David Alan Sr., and Krueger, Terry Ann, 29656 Ropp Road, Geneseo; $95,000.
Murphy, Sarah R., and Smith, Robert W., to VanDaele, Collin J., 605 W. Division St., Kewanee; $75,000.
Olson, Whitney S. and Anna, and Bergen, Whitney S., to Johnson, Brenton M. and Brenda G., 417 N.W. 5th St., Galva; $130,000.
Fowler, Carol, to Dunn Property Management, 611 N.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $27,000.
Bayer, Joanne C., to Dunn Property Management, 19 S.E. 1st St., Galva; $43,500.
Bayer, Joanne C., and Wood, Joanne Christine, to Dunn Property Management, 116 N. W. 3rd St., Galva; $50,500.
Anderson, Zachary and Lisa, to Dunn Property Management, 310 N.W. 6th Ave., Galva; $60,500.
Reffett, Jeremy J. and Cydney L., to Dunn Property Management, 710 N.W. 1st St., Galva; $97,500.
VanDamme, Thomas E. Jr. and Dawn M., to Johnson, Kordell Thomas, 603 Pleasant St., Kewanee; $50,000.
Robleto, Victor M. and Sujey R., to Alfaro, Eduardo Morado, and Mota, Lourdes Mendoza/ Mendoza, Lourdes Mota, 718 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $90,000.
Wexell, Larry and Elizabeth, to Reul, Donald T. and Renee C., 314 S.E. 7th Ave., Galva; $28,000.
Wood, Susan Lasala, to Vincent, Stephen, and Nelson, Virginia M., vacant farmland; $514,000.
Genisio, Charles E. and Janice M., to Smith, Charles R., 364 W. 5th Ave., Woodhull; $40,000.
VanWassenhove, Todd E. and Tiphanie, to Bier, Connie, 8770 IL Hwy 81, Cambridge; $178,500.
DeBaene, John E. and Mickale L., to Krolik, Judi A., and Patronagio, Jill, 1249 U.S. Hwy 6, Coal Valley; $245,000.
Miguez, Alberto and Ruth, to Baxter, Robin L., 229 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $179,000.
McGee, Michelle L., to Twitchel, Chastity, 291 W. 2nd Ave., Woodhull; $68,000.
Leonhardt, Eugenia M., to Jarvis, Jason R., 12292 Indian Trail Road, Geneseo; $320,000.
Popejoy, Mary L., to Perez, Gustavo Girmaldo, and Reyes, Maricela Ochoa, 1101 Holiday Lane, Kewanee; $69,000.
DeSmit, Mark W. and Nancy L., to Hallett, Jerry W. III, 228 Goodrich St., Kewanee; $80,500.
Haptonstall, Michael G. and Rochelle A., to VanDamme, Dawn M. and Thomas E., Lots 17, 18, 19 & 20 in Block 1 of Simpson's 4th Addition to the city of Kewanee; $30,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Torres, Cristian Ivan, East Moline, to Smith, Timothy L., and Berthoud, Samantha A., Hillsdale; 438 Jackson St., Hillsdale; $130,000.
Tarulis Properties, Naperville, Ill., to Hearn, Shawn T., and Bell, Kimberly A., Rock Island; 1927 10th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Peterson, Marvin C., Silvis, to Amble, Gary and Jean, Milan; 619 9th Ave. W., Milan; $27,000.
The Village at Deer Meadows, Moline, to McIntosh, Paul and Deb, Silvis; vacant lot, Silvis; $20,000.
Adams, Jack C. and Patricia J., trust, Cordova, to Hart, Jerry and Debra, Cordova; vacant land, Cordova; $25,000.
Beals, Nicole C., Belvidere, Ill., to Warren, Bryan, Moline; 1815 36th St., Moline; $152,000.
Finch, Walter A., Phoenix, Ariz., to Ford, Matt, Moline; 5226 11th Ave. C., Moline; $136,000.
McCullough, Melissa, LeClaire, to Mills, Musah and Marie, Moline; 2946 12th Ave., Moline; $89,500.
Anderson, Mark and Linda, Clearwater, Fla., to Lange, Caroline, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 6D, Rock Island; $65,000.
VanHyfte, Rose M., Annawan, to Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline; 1926 15th St. A, Moline; $60,000.
Brill, Cindy E. and Brett C., East Moline, to McIntosh, Meredith, Silvis; 601 10th St., Silvis; $136,000.
Koehler, Steven P. and Melody A., Moline, to Luder, Miranda, Moline; 5321 11th Ave. A, Moline; $97,500.
Blondell, Walter R. and Patricia R., Moline, to Blondell, Steven C. and Kelly L., Moline; 1150 36th Ave., Lot #4, Moline, plumbing commercial building; $297,500.
Blondell, Steven C. and Kelly L., Moline, to MDT Real Estate, Moline; 1150 36th Ave., Lot #4, Moline; $395,000.
Lage, Samuel J., Pleasant Valley, to Cruz Bonilla, Elvin E., Moline; 1859 16th Ave., Moline; $222,500.
Benner, Sheryl E. and Melodee L., Rock Island, to Maring, Donald and Leah, Moline; 8509 147th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $61,000.
Matter, Wesley A., estate, Rock Island, to Matter, Eric J., Milan; 513 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $68,000.
Natarajan, Aishwarya, and Murali, Agastheesh, Waco, Texas, to Simpson, James J. and Cherie L., Silvis; 2217 8th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Schierholz, Ruth Ann, estate, Albany, Ill., to Mac Homes, Moline; 4811 12th Ave., Moline; $65,500.
Procore, Bettendorf, to Galloway, Wendy, Moline; 7438 35th Ave., Moline; $335,836.
Van-Wall Equipment, Perry, Iowa, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 2419 47th Ave. and 2425 47th Ave., Rock Island, office building and vacant lot; $90,000.
Van-Wall Equipment, Perry, Iowa, to Vipond, Richard and Pamela, Rock Island; 2425 47th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $15,000.
Sneed Living Trust, Nashville, Tenn., to Armstrong, Charles A. and Barbara C., Moline; 3529 49th St., Moline; $183,900.
Yuskis, Kevin K., estate, Tucson, Ariz., to Wallarab, Cammi M., Moline; 1510 33rd St., Moline; $113,000.
Countryman Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Dixon, Ill., to Buck, Lesa, Moline; 1218 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $82,900.
Cem, Van Tha, and Pen, Hniar, East Moline, to Skalla, Daniel F., East Moline; 3208 Archer Drive, East Moline; $115,000.
Estes, Hanna Grace and Phillip Andrew, Moline, to Vasquez, Serena, Moline; 5214 11th Ave., Moline; $99,900.
Hancock, Taryn J., East Moline, to Green, Billy, Moline; 3205 11th Ave. C, Moline; $100,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Hall, Michael K, Rock Island; 4202 30th St., Rock Island; $119,000.
Hansen, Catherine I., trust, Rock Island, to Niemi, Andrew, Rock Island; 2726 36th St., Rock Island; $250,000.
Grocery Saver, Bettendorf, to Stylehome Properties, Orlando, Fla.; 905 4th St. W., Milan, retail establishment; $570,000.
Bateman, William S. and Lana F., Colona, to Ross, David and Vallerie, Silvis; 2107 10th St., Silvis; $98,500.
Wingler, Gretchen, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2313 12th St., Silvis; $35,000.
Douglas, Kiana and Micah, Whitesands Missle Range, N.M., to Soto, Linda, Moline; 2245 35th St. Ct., Moline; $143,000.
Thompson, Christopher, Geneseo, to Daeron, LLC, Davenport; 1355 11th Ave., East Moline; $31,500.
Leppo, Joseph, Jr., East Moline, to Diaz, Hermenegildo Sierra, East Moline; 1328 12th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Lindbeck, Corey and Krista, Piedmont, Ala., to Steagall, Darron, Moline; 1002 34th Ave. Drive, Moline; $375,000.
J & M Thompson Bros, Davenport, to Racom Corporation, Marshalltown, Iowa; 4871-73 41st St., Moline, emergency response technology commercial building; $875,000.
Bragg, Bre and Mickel, Taylor Ridge, to Ochoa, Isaiah M., Moline; 1819 34th St., Moline; $107,500.
Brown, Zachary and Christine, Moline, to Nsougan, Mohamed and Dambe, Moline; 5505 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $320,000.
Etter, Angela M., Davenport, to Banks, Karen R., Milan; 1810 W. 2nd St., Milan; $135,000.
Edmonds, Case B. and Michael S., Davenport, to Sherouse, Marvin, Rock Island; 1220 25th Ave., Rock Island; $129,000.
Hurty, Kathleen S., Oakand, Calif., to Wakeland, Thomas, Rock Island; 1337 21st St. #6A, Rock Island; $82,500.
Gustafson, Asta, Rock Island, to Bishop, Dylan, Rock Island; 821 21st St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Campbell, William L., Jr., Andalusia, to Hays, Frances V., trust, Aledo; 409 5th St. W., Andalusia, land/lot only; $110.
Hays, Frances V., trust, Aledo, to Campbell, William L., Jr.; Andalusia; 415 5th St. W., Andalusia, land/lot only; $110.
Hays, Frances V., trust, Aledo, to Roger, Gary Steven and Sharon Jean, Andalusia; 415 5th St., Andalusia; $151,000.
Bryant, Willis J., Geneseo, to Roberts, Lee R., Jr., East Moline; 2609 18th St., East Moline; $53,150.
JPH Rentals, Moline, to Fornal, Scott, Rock Island; 752 30th St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Ellis, W. Bradley and Patricia N., Milan, to Zamudio-Gomez, Ivan Angel, Milan; 3013 3rd St. W., Milan; $148,700.
Secretary of VA, Washington, D.C., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1212 22nd St., Rock Island; $40,100.
Mill Creek Manor, Moline, to Sheffey, John J. and Sandra S., Milan; 1415 Jondre Drive, Milan, land/lot only; $22,000.
Beaird, Anthony D. and Khloe M., Moline, to Edwards, Alissa, Moline; 3605 37th St., Moline; $180,000.
Mayberry, Kevin K., Moline, to Ross, Marissa, Milan; 301 W. 30th Ave., Milan; $131,000.
Schulte, Jason and Stephanie, Rock Island, to Santillan, Francisco, East Moline, vacant lot; $20,000.
Hawes, Robert T. and Carol L., Crystal Lake, Ill., to Myers, Jeremy, Rock Island; 4040 25th Ave., Rock Island; $225,000.
Roberts, Susan, and Turner, Jeffrey, Taylor Ridge, to Wendland, Scott, Taylor Ridge; 14027 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $226,900.
Foster, Cora, trust, Moline, to Fernandez, Samuel, Rock Island; 2038 38th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Adams, Clinton L., Port Byron, to Gonzalez, Casey J., Port Byron; 1001 16th St., Port Byron; $150,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Perkins, Ruby, Rock Island; 1919 9th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $815.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Marty, Lucas and Grace, East Moline; 155 6th St., Silvis; $48,000.
Hanson, Janaan I., Moline, to Wilson, Edward, East Moline; 466 Ridge Road, East Moline; $125,000.
Parker, Carol L., Iowa City, to Parker, Mitchell J., Silvis; 1337 22nd Ave., Silvis; $67,500.
Raymac Properties, Rock Island, to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 459 32nd Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Brady, Bic T., Trent Woods, N.C., to Proulx, Hugo and Heather, Rock Island; 2025 32st St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Porter, Michael, River View, Fla., to Phillips, Melissa, Coal Valley; 1519 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $299,000.
Fleming, Alison M., Kewanee, to Marin, Dianna, Moline; 3103 15th St. A, Moline; $175,000.
Martin, Dianna Kay, Moline, to Deschinckel, Alan and JoAnn, Moline; 401 29th Ave. Drive, Moline; $134,900.
Zumaris, Ashley J., Hillsdale, to Martin, Bradley and Ashley, Silvis; 153 15th St., Silvis; $145,000.
Townzen, Robert A., Rock Island, to Mojica, Jaime, Rock Island; 1536 25th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ala. , to Sierra, Jose, Jr., Colona; 944 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Wally's Holdings, Hampton, to Lack, Tyler J. and Marisa C., East Moline; 19100 Hubbard Rd., East Moline, land/lot only; $130,000.
Velasquez, Dawn and Jose, Cape Coral, Fla., to Ketner, Scott Michael, Coal Valley; 604 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $310,000.
Gotthardt, Lisa D., Rock Island, to Cassatt, Angela M., and Thomas, Cole D., Moline; 712 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $15,400.
Axnix Lower, Elizabeth J., and Lower, Francis, Pamell, Iowa, to Axnix, Eugene J. Jr., trust, Moline; 3507 56th St. Place, Moline; $180,000.
CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf, to Slonecker, Joseph R., Rock Island; 2204 32nd St., Rock Island; $105,000.
McCune, James M., Sheffield, Ill., to Paula L. Cox Family Trust, Mount Pleasant, Iowa; 21304 River Rd. N., Cordova; $345,000.
DeRudder, Peggy L. and Ryan, Colona, to Myers, Jeffrey, Moline; 307 17th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Andrew, Nicole M., Des Moines, to Lapacz, Heather, Milan; 1124 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $94,900.
Kiyoshi Mino, Alexander, and Lincoln, Emma S., Chicago, to Tatro, Douglas and Mary, Rock Island; 2020 31st St., Rock Island; $145,000.
Rasnick, Kim, Steeleville, Ill., to Slater, Zachary and Lauren, Milan; 2806 W. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $155,000.
Pretty Girl Properties, Davenport, to Andersen, Justin, Moline; 1920 32nd St., Moline; $125,000.
Davidson, Ernest and Diane, Franklin, Texas, to Kiss, Lucas G., Moline; 2723 24th Ave., Moline; $176,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Life and Property Holdings, LeClaire; 1316 14th St., Moline; 1314 14th St., Moline; 1004 40th St., Moline; 1903 33rd St., Moline; $255,000.
Chhoun, Khan L. and Phoracsy, Hiram, Ga., to Nehring, Walter August, and ZeZotte, Annette Marie, Moline; 1521 27th St., Moline; $682,000.
Ramos Family Revocable Trust, East Moline, to AA Property Investors, Bettendorf; 3258 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $29,000.
Roach, Colin and Alethea, Bettendorf, to Acosta, Tara, Moline; 5316 34th Ave., Moline; $305,000.
Keimig, Cynthia Marie, Silvis, to Smothers, Lynn, Andalusia; Part E 1/2 of NE 1/4 and E 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Sec. 29 Township, Milan, 79.828 acres land/lot only; $420,000.
Eddelman, John W., estate, Moline, to Barton, Andrew, East Moline; 942 35th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Bassford, Richard S., trust, Coal Valley, to Brown, Christine S. and Zachary J., Moline; 5405 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $400,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Truong, Todd, San Jose, Calif.; 320 E. 8th St., Milan; $110,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Larsen, Christopher and Ashley, Rock Island; Lot 57 Holly Hills, vacant/land lot; Milan; $21,000.
Winchester, Mark and Caroline, Patterson, Calif., to Marion, Dennis, Moline; 2318 15th St., Moline; $71,000.
Hill, Freddie M., Loganville, Ga., to Lewis Michael and Jessica, Port Byron; 22221 57th Ave. N., Port Byron; $370,000.
Poling, Norma J., estate, East Moline, to Kerres, Kyle and Bobbi Jo, Rock Island; 8305 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $195,000.
Ortiz, Kimberly S. and Steven A., Acworth, Ga., to Frazee, Marjorie, Milan; 749 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $130,000.
Soliz, Sylvia, Silvis, to Santilli, Austin, Moline; 2502 23rd Ave. Ct., Moline; $87,500.
Ballard, Naomi, executor of Glockhoff, Paul R., estate, Moline, to Laermans, John E., Port Byron; 222 6th St., Silvis; $15,000.
Covault, Ryan T. and Emma G., Davenport, to Sherrard, David, Rock Island; 2366 39th St., Rock Island; $160,000.
Stout, Ronald and Sara, Pekin, Ill., to Davis, Dianne Faye, East Moline; 179 40th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.
Jerzyk, Philip M. and Anna M., Bettendorf, to Pfaff, Jonathan and Jennifer, Taylor Ridge; 10303 136th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $325,000.
Olds, Robert J., and Bottcher, Kenneth E., Silvis, to Niguita, Pulcherie, and Bagna, Moutarou, East Moline; 4710 9th St., East Moline; $150,000.
McQuestion, William, Jr., Ft. Myers, Fla., to Swenson, Kathy A., Rock Island; 2041 28th St., Rock Island; $107,000.
The Village at Deer Meadows, Moline, to Schneider, Dave and Peggy, Silvis; land/lot only, Silvis; $8,000.
Newman, Michael, Walcott, to Eis, Dakota C., and Williams, Ladeja L., East Moline; 4324 8th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Gillan, Dale M., estate, East Moline, to Valladares, Jaime, and Propps, Stacey F., East Moline; 424 & 428 37th St., East Moline; $40,000.
Wolff, Daniel J. and Julie, Dubuque, to LCMW, Bettendorf; 5302 Avenue of the Cities and 4307 61st St. Dr., Moline, car wash; $2,375,000.
Johnson, Shirley J., trust, Sun City Center, Fla., to Maroney, LeArta, Milan; 412 5th St. E., Milan; $99,900.
Frommelt, Stacy, Silvis, to Bessert, Amanda, Moline; 1305 49th St., Moline; $113,000.
Grunewald, Thomas J., Ava, Mo., to Gunter, Corrine, F., Milan; 1509 3rd Ave. A., Moline, office building; $250,000.
Gunter, Corinne F., Milan, to Storm Recovery Roofing & Siding, Moline; 1509 3rd Ave. A., Moline; $320,000.
Pollock, Adam J., Elkader, Iowa, to Vanderkooi, Michael and Nanette, Firestone, Colo.; 2920 24th St. & 3000 24th St., Rock Island, 26 & 10 unit apartment building; $1,420,000.
Curtis, Melvin L. and Eleanor, trust, Reynolds, to Grees, Bradley T., trust, Reynolds, land/lot only, Reynolds; $80,000.
Horton, Magdelene M., Rock Island, to Mander-Fiser, Donna, Rock Island; 3626 38th St. #25, Rock Island; $187,500.
Spaulding, Joshua C. and Brooke, Rock Island, to Almanza, Nathanael S., Moline; 1502 36th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Stohlmeyer, Elizabeth J. trust, Eden Prairie, Minn., to Schwieder, Robert and Ann, East Moline; 4515 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $347,500.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Celada, Allan A., Moline; 307 7th Ave., Silvis; $26,500.
Thoureen, James E., estate, Lake Worth, Fla., to Meza, Enrique and Anna, Moline; 3709 35th St., Unit 4, Moline; $73,000.
Cady, Nathan T., Milan, to Cady, Ryan, Milan; 607 E. 6th Ave., Milan; $120,000.
Finley, Justin L., Davenport, to Cain, Branson, and Taylor, Brandi, Port Byron; 1612 N. High St., Port Byron; $158,515.
Anderson, Robert W. and Joanne T., West Kingston. R.I., to Kabala, Seth A., and Amy, Moline; 2937 16th Ave., Moline; $225,000.
Hernandez, Wanda, estate, Moline, to Horton, Jack and Heather, Silvis; 2315 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $20,000.
Wilson, Lynette Rae, and Palmer, Juliana K., Urbandale, Iowa and Moline, to Warner, Keith, Moline; 5318 12th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Keag, Brian A. and Shea, Moline, to Akakpo, Kossi Yaro, Moline; 917 54th St., Moline; $113,000.
Sansenaugher, Evan, Minneapolis, Minn., to Mares, Ascension, Rock Island; 3740 30th St., Rock Island; $184,500.