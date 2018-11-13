INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Reality TV star Chris Soules has pleaded to reduced charges in an April 2017 crash that claimed the life of an Aurora, Iowa, farmer.
Attorneys entered a written plea on Soules’ behalf to a single count of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
Because the charge is a misdemeanor, Soules didn’t have to appear in court, and a hearing that had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday was cancelled.
Sentencing will be in January, and Soules faces up to two years in prison.
Authorities had charged Soules, a 36-year-old rural Arlington, Iowa, resident known for his appearances on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars," with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a Class D felony usually punishable by up to five years behind bars.
According to the accident report, Soules was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Slater Avenue north of Aurora around 8:20 p.m. when he rear ended a John Deere tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.
Soules’ attorneys said Soules called 911 and attended to Mosher until paramedics arrived. Authorities allege he then left the scene in another vehicle and was found at his home.
Following plea negotiations, Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden on Tuesday filed an amended trial information, changing the charge to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.
Under the plea deal, the judge will postpone making a decision on whether or not to accept the agreement until after authorities complete a pre-sentence investigation. If the judge rejects the agreement, Soules will be allowed to withdraw the plea.
On Tuesday, Judge Andrea Dryer ordered the First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services to file a pre-sentence investigation report, which will include a copy of his driving record, and gave Soules until Nov. 20 to report to correctional officials to begin the process.
During sentencing, prosecutors will adopt the punishment recommended by correctional officials in the pre-sentence report, and Soules will be allowed to argue for deferred judgment of probation, according to the plea agreement.
In the agreement, Soules makes the following statement:
“By way of a factual basis, I hereby state that on or about April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County, Iowa, I was driving a vehicle that was involved in an accident resulting in serious injury to another person. I knew the accident occurred, and I knew it resulted in injury to the other person. Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person — including requesting an ambulance and administering CPR while the ambulance was en route — I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement as required by Iowa Code.”