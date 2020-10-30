Realtor asks Aledo to consider tax incentives to build new homes

ALEDO — On Oct. 19, a local realtor approached the city about a lack of housing available in Aledo.
Local Keller Williams realtor Zach Frick broached the subject during a committee of the whole meeting.
“I asked the city council to provide some tax incentives for people to build new homes," he said. "Our housing inventory is dwindling significantly.”
Frick said there are currently only 11 homes for sale in Aledo that aren’t pending or contingent, with no houses in the $150K to $225K range.
“My goal is to get the city and other taxing bodies to give tax incentives to encourage new builds," he said. "With all of the money that is being invested in town right now we are certainly going to be gaining jobs in town, but we don’t have the housing to support that growth.”
Mayor Chris Haloch said the council will discuss the matter further in committee.
“The council talked about moving that to a committee and stirring the conversation and see if there’s some incentives out there maybe the city could provide to new residents or current residents who would like to come to our community," Haloch said. "Residential abatement, or taxes, or something, to get some kind of drive going with residential development.”
The council also approved “Election Day 2020,” a new holiday passed by the Illinois State Legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker as part of changes to Illinois Election Code. City hall will be closed on Nov. 3 to observe the mandatory holiday.
Additionally, work that began in 1994 is now continuing.
When Progress Park 2nd Addition (Industrial Park) was first constructed in ‘94 it included a 320-foot by 480-foot detention pond to be constructed between lots 11 and 15 to handle all the storm water runoff from both the 1st and 2nd addition. The construction of the pond was put off at the time.
As development occurs, new structures are built, the storm water can’t be absorbed by the ground, increasing the flow, according to supporting documents by Public Works Director Justin Blaser. His memorandum said the rainwater flow, “...needs to be slowed to prevent erosion and not adversely affect surrounding properties.”
The council approved $17,580 for Jason Danner Excavating to construct the detention basin. Hutchison Engineering performed the water runoff calculations and designed the basin and grading plan.
In other action the council approved:
- Purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet truck, 3500 with utility box, for the Department of Public Works totaling $47,332 from Essig Motors. The item had been budgeted at $65,000.
- Purchase of a 2021 Trailerman 14-foot dump trailer for $8,100. The purchase eliminates the need for a new box for a 22 year old chassis - a $40,000 savings. According to Public Works Director, Justin Blaser, the dump trailer is a more efficient way to perform the work previously done by the older dump truck.
- Off-street parking resurfacing adjacent to Bowlyou’s Ice Cream and Grill, along SE 3rd Avenue in the amount of $17,280 with Puckett Concrete Construction.
- Sidewalk replacement of 235 feet throughout Aledo for $10,927 with Pucket Concrete Construction. The areas included are NE 4th Ave and NE 2nd Street, SE 2nd Ave and SE 8th Street, and South College Avenue and SE 8th Street for a total of 1,175 square feet. The areas chosen were part of a call center work order, or incident report during the year.
- City sponsorship - Mercer County Better Together in the amount of $4,500.
In personnel news alderman approved:
- Hiring of Kevin Dixon as full-time street division worker.
- Resignation of Emily Lower as water/wastewater worker, and updated the job description to exclude requirements for the water and wastewater certifications and generalize the job requirements for that position.
- Hiring of Tyler Mattson as a full-time police officer for the City of Aledo Police Department.
