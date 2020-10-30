Realtor asks Aledo to consider tax incentives to build new homes

ALEDO — On Oct. 19, a local realtor approached the city about a lack of housing available in Aledo.

Local Keller Williams realtor Zach Frick broached the subject during a committee of the whole meeting.

“I asked the city council to provide some tax incentives for people to build new homes," he said. "Our housing inventory is dwindling significantly.”

Frick said there are currently only 11 homes for sale in Aledo that aren’t pending or contingent, with no houses in the $150K to $225K range.

“My goal is to get the city and other taxing bodies to give tax incentives to encourage new builds," he said. "With all of the money that is being invested in town right now we are certainly going to be gaining jobs in town, but we don’t have the housing to support that growth.”

Mayor Chris Haloch said the council will discuss the matter further in committee.

“The council talked about moving that to a committee and stirring the conversation and see if there’s some incentives out there maybe the city could provide to new residents or current residents who would like to come to our community," Haloch said. "Residential abatement, or taxes, or something, to get some kind of drive going with residential development.”