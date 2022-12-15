Rebellion Brew Haus to offer classic cocktails with a twist for sip & shop event

Last-minute holiday shoppers will have the chance to sip on specialty cocktails or classic craft beers, and find the perfect present from area artists and makers at Rebellion Brew Haus this weekend.

Rebellion Brew Haus, 1529 3rd Ave. A, Moline, will host a "The Nightmare Before Christmas" themed sip & shop event 3-8 p.m. Dec. 18, where customers can try drinks inspired by the Halloween/Christmas movie and purchase items from local vendors.

This is the first sip & shop event hosted by Rebellion, said Tiffany McMillin, marketing and event coordinator for Rebellion Brew Haus and Bad Boyz Pizza. She and the brewery staff wanted to use their space to support small businesses during the holiday season when they have more opportunities to reach new customers.

"We do initiatives to try and give back to different charities, different events, different organizations, and that also includes the people in your community, local artists and makers," McMillin said. "They're still the ones that make up the community — they support us so we support them."

While the Rebellion Brew Haus cocktail specialists are still making last-minute tweaks to the holiday menu, McMillin said guests should expect a lineup of classic drinks with a twist.

Vendors will fill the brew-house with everything from custom flannels to crystals and jewelry to skull and bone art. Quad-Cities staple Boetje's Food Inc. will sell its mustard and other stocking stuffers at the event as well.

Rather than go with a general holidays theme, McMillan decided to use "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as the event inspiration so those who aren't enthusiastic about or uncomfortable with the holidays can still enjoy the party.

"Still celebrating the holidays, but with a perspective that could be more inviting to some," McMillin said.