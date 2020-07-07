Rebuilding Together Henry County breaks ground for new building

ATKINSON, Ill. — If construction goes as planned, Rebuilding Together Henry County will move into its new home early in 2021.
A groundbreaking was held recently for the organization’s permanent home at the corner of Church St. and U.S. Route 6 in Atkinson.
“We are hoping to move in by early next year,” Sarah Snyder, executive director of Rebuilding Together, said.
“The new facility will replace the six or seven other locations where we have office, storage and work space, some donated space and some rental space,” Snyder said. “Imagine running a business out of six different locations. That’s what Rebuilding Together has been doing for many years. In order to serve our growing mission, we need to be more efficient. This building will allow all of our operations to be in a single location.”
The 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot proposed building will include office and conference room space, a workshop and a storage room for materials.
“The workshop area in particular is needed to pre-build wheelchair ramp modules,” Snyder said
The Rebuilding Together organization is serving as its own general contractor with the shell of the building being completed by Greiner Buildings.
The building project is expected to cost approximately $500,000, and Snyder said $480,000 of that total has been raised.
“When 70 percent of the $500,000 was met, we received a matching grant of $125,000 from the Geneseo Foundation,” she said. “We also had decided that when we reached 90 percent of our $500,000 goal, we would begin the building process. We started raising money for our building project in June of last year and it has taken us a solid eight months to raise $480,000. Our $480,000 includes the matching grant from the Geneseo Foundation as well as $118,000 in-kind donations from businesses and individuals.
“We need an additional $20,000, and I believe that amount will help with any unexpected costs that happen whenever you building something,” Snyder said.
Rebuilding Together Henry County has been working in Geneseo and other communities in Henry County for 26 years.
Snyder shared some statistics about RTHC and said,
“Beginning in 1994 as a nonprofit, at that time called ‘Christmas in April–Geneseo,’ our organization has made home repairs with a market value of over $1.8 million. We have installed over 200 ramps for our Henry County neighbors who have limited ability to access their homes — once again at no charge to the recipients.”
“Our new fire home safety program has installed smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers in over 100 homes,” she said. “Once the new building is complete, a new durable medical equipment loan program will be implemented.”
Rebuilding Together Henry County has received in-kind contributions from Wirth, Inc., Village Home Stores, Hazelwood Homes, Durian Builders, Jacob and Hefner Assoc., Chicago Street Decorating, Greiner Buildings, Tom Greiner, Cory Junior, DeDecker Plumbing, VO Excavating, Two Brothers, Specht Construction, Edwards RediMix, Verstraete Electric, Steve Durian, Greg Wiles, project manager; and Rebuilding Together volunteers.
For more information about the organization, visit www.rebuildingtogether-hc.org or call Snyder, executive director, at 309-944-6442, or email her at ssnyder@rebuildingtogether-hc.org. Anyone interested in donating to RTHC’s building fund may mail contributions to Rebuilding Together Henry County, Post Office Box 254, Geneseo, IL 61254.
