Rebuilding Together Henry County breaks ground for new building

“When 70 percent of the $500,000 was met, we received a matching grant of $125,000 from the Geneseo Foundation,” she said. “We also had decided that when we reached 90 percent of our $500,000 goal, we would begin the building process. We started raising money for our building project in June of last year and it has taken us a solid eight months to raise $480,000. Our $480,000 includes the matching grant from the Geneseo Foundation as well as $118,000 in-kind donations from businesses and individuals.

“We need an additional $20,000, and I believe that amount will help with any unexpected costs that happen whenever you building something,” Snyder said.

Rebuilding Together Henry County has been working in Geneseo and other communities in Henry County for 26 years.

Snyder shared some statistics about RTHC and said,

“Beginning in 1994 as a nonprofit, at that time called ‘Christmas in April–Geneseo,’ our organization has made home repairs with a market value of over $1.8 million. We have installed over 200 ramps for our Henry County neighbors who have limited ability to access their homes — once again at no charge to the recipients.”