Rebulding Together Henry County

The saying that “good things come to those who wait,” does hold true for the Rebuilding Together Henry County organization. After three years of planning and fundraising, RTHC staff volunteers moved into their new home, a newly-constructed building in Atkinson.

Sarah Snyder, executive director of RTHC, is at home in her new office in the building, located at the corner of Church Street and U.S. Route 6. The Atkinson site was chosen for the location of the new building for its location in the Geneseo School District and its proximity to the ret of Henry County.

“We raised approximately $500,000 in cash and in-kind donations in just under a year,” Snyder said. “We are grateful that our fundraising ended just as Covid -19 shut down our community. It took a bit longer to build due to supply shortages and personnel shortages, but the new facility is currently up and running.”

The new facility replaces six to seven other locations where RTHC has had office, storage, and workshop areas, some donated space and some rental space, Snyder said.