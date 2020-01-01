You are the owner of this article.
Recently retired Davenport police office arrested in Bettendorf
Recently retired Davenport police office arrested in Bettendorf

A recently retired Davenport police officer faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts after Bettendorf police arrested him Tuesday night.

Rickey Dale Chase, 66, of Davenport, who retired this past fall, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. New Year's Eve in the 1500 block of Middle Road, Bettendorf, after officers were called to a party where an assault occurred between neighbors.

Chase was preparing to get into the driver's seat of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, according to the arrest affidavit, which describes him as "staggering and tripping and appeared to be intoxicated."

Officers warned Chase he would be "processed for OWI (operating while intoxicated) if he started the engine."

Chase stopped getting into the vehicle and his girlfriend tried to convince him to leave with her.

"The defendant became argumentative with officers," the document says. "Officers then told him several times to walk away and return to the residence." Otherwise, officers told him he would be charged with public intoxication.

Chase continued to argue and would not place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

"Officers had to pin the defendant against a vehicle and pull on his arms to get them secured," the affidavit says.

He refused a breath test.

Chase was released on $600 bond from Scott County Jail.

