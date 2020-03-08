Rechargeable batteries are fire hazard

On Dec. 19, a second shift worker at the sprawling Scott Area Recycling Center in Davenport noticed smoke coming from a pile of non-recyclables, items that had been pulled out of the stream as trash.
Given the amount of smoke, the fire department was called and the plant was shut down about two hours while fire fighters pulled burning material from surrounding items and put out the fire, Megan Fox, communications and human resources manager, said.
The cause of the fire likely was lithium-ion batteries, such as the ones in your cellphone or laptop computer, she said. They can short-circuit and burst into flame when damaged, something that can happen as they jostle their way to, and through, the recycling center. They also can overheat, causing a condition known as "thermal runaway."
Fires occur weekly at the Scott Area Landfill but generally are put out by staff, Fox said.
Lithium-ion batteries are becoming more pervasive; in addition to cellphones and laptops, they're in fitness trackers, toothbrushes, toys, greeting cards (who would have thought of that?), watches and power tools.
Although not all rechargeable batteries are are lithium-ion, the message from the Scott Area Recycling Center is that NO rechargeable batteries should ever go into your curbside recycling bin OR trash.
To properly dispose of rechargeable batteries — those that go into a docking station and that contain a "rechargeable" chemical — tape both terminals on each battery, seal the batteries in a plastic bag and drop them off at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, Davenport, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport.
The facility accepts items from residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.
In addition to the lithium-ion batteries mentioned above, this also includes:
• AA, AAA, C, D and 9 volt batteries found in rechargeable flashlights or solar products such as yard lights.
• Small sealed lead acid batteries found in battery-powered scooters, remote-controlled cars and many children's toys.
NOTE: The original alkaline AA, AAA, C, D, and 9 volt batteries that are not rechargeable can go in the trash.
Although the fire at the Davenport center was extinguished, there are facilities around the country that have not been so lucky.
In 2016, a recycling center in Plano, Texas, for example, burst into flames because a flame caught quickly, melting plastic bottles, consuming cardboard boxes and incinerating discarded paper, according to theverge.com, a website that reports on technology. The fire burned for 12 hours, destroying the plant.
The number of fires at waste facilities across the United States and Canada increased by 26 percent from 2016 to 2019, and that's only the number of fires reported, theverge.com said.
Unlike other common fire threats to recycling facilities — including propane tanks, aerosol cans and discarded fireworks (none of which should be there in the first place) — lithium-ion batteries are small and often impossible to spot. A lithium-ion battery in a singing greeting card or a discarded e-cigarette pen is enough to spark a flame, according to theverge.com. Among the huge piles of recyclables, they are also virtually invisible.
It's possible to put out flames with water, but the water doesn't stop the thermal runaway and so the flames often return.