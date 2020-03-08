Rechargeable batteries are fire hazard

Although not all rechargeable batteries are are lithium-ion, the message from the Scott Area Recycling Center is that NO rechargeable batteries should ever go into your curbside recycling bin OR trash.

To properly dispose of rechargeable batteries — those that go into a docking station and that contain a "rechargeable" chemical — tape both terminals on each battery, seal the batteries in a plastic bag and drop them off at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, Davenport, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport.

The facility accepts items from residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

In addition to the lithium-ion batteries mentioned above, this also includes:

• AA, AAA, C, D and 9 volt batteries found in rechargeable flashlights or solar products such as yard lights.

• Small sealed lead acid batteries found in battery-powered scooters, remote-controlled cars and many children's toys.

NOTE: The original alkaline AA, AAA, C, D, and 9 volt batteries that are not rechargeable can go in the trash.

Although the fire at the Davenport center was extinguished, there are facilities around the country that have not been so lucky.