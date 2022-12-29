Record high temperature set on Thursday thanks to lack of snow pack, fog and cloud cover

A lack of snow on the ground coupled with less anticipated fog and clouds created the right conditions for the high temperature to rise to record-breaking levels Thursday.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the high Thursday reached 67 degrees, defeating the old record for the day of 65 that was set in 1984.

Gibbs said weather models earlier in the week that predicted highs in the middle to upper 50s were taking a possible snow pack into account. Drizzle also was possible with the melting snow allowing for more fog and clouds.

Without a snow pack and clouds, he said, “the ingredients were there for a warm-up. When we didn’t get those things it was off to the races to see how warm we could get with that warm air moving in from the south.”

A cold front was expected to push through Thursday night into Friday, dropping high temperatures into the 30s and 40s the next few days. Friday’s high is expected to reach 36 degrees. The high for New Year’s Eve is expected to be around 43 degrees while the high for Sunday, New Year’s Day, is expected to be about 46 degrees.