Record high temperatures to recede over the weekend

After three straight days of record-high daytime and nighttime temperatures, the Quad-Cities could see the heat recede by Sunday.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms during the nighttime hours.

The record temperature for May 13 is 91 degrees set in 1915. The overnight low Friday into Saturday is expected to fall into the lower 60s.

"There is a cold front off to our west that finally gets to shift east," meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities said Thursday. "That will give us a little bit of a drink, which we need."

There is a 30% chance of storms and showers Saturday with a high of 82 degrees and a low Saturday into Sunday of 57.

Ervin said Sunday would be a day to throw the windows open as the high was expected to be 73 degrees with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low into Monday of 53 degrees.

Monday is looking to be sunny with a high of 73 degrees.

Ervin said the record high temperatures were caused by an abnormally strong ridge of high pressure.

"When they’re big they tend not to move fast," he said.

That allowed for very warm air to come up from Texas and New Mexico, "where there’s plenty of heat," he said. There also was some smoke in the area from the forest fires in New Mexico, he added.

Tuesday’s high reached 93 degrees, which tied the record set in 2011. The low was 73 degrees, which broke the record for warmest low of 68 degrees set in 1896.

Wednesday’s high reached 95 degrees, which broke the record of 91, also set in 1987 and 2011. The low was 72 degrees, which broke the record for the warmest low of 70 degrees set in 1881.

Thursday’s high also hit 95 degrees, which broke the record of 94 degrees set in 1956. The low temperature of 75 broke the record of warmest low of 72 degrees set in 1879.

The normal highs for this time of year is about 73 degrees with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

"We kind of went from March-like weather to the peak of summer heat," Ervin said.

Up until this week, temperatures for the Quad-Cities have been below normal, according to National Weather Service statistics.

With an average monthly temperature of 18.2 degrees, January was 5.1 degrees below normal. February was 1.6 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 26.1 degrees. March was seven-tenths of a degree above normal with an average temperature of 40.4 degrees. However, April was 3.3 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 48.1 degrees.

Through the sixth, May has been 6.9 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 51.3 degrees. That all changed this week as by Wednesday the average temperature was 60.3 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal.

So far in May the area has received .97 of an inch of rain, which is about .63 of an inch short. However, between March and April, the Quad-City area received 6.82 inches of rain. That amounts to .39 of an inch above normal and moved the Quad-City region out of a moderate drought and into abnormally dry.

Most of those abnormally dry conditions are just about gone, which is why Ervin said it would be nice for the area to receive rain Friday and Saturday after having such hot dry days.

Just two months ago, all of east-central Iowa was in the midst of moderate drought, and most of Iowa was either abnormally dry or suffering moderate drought.

As of Thursday, the worst drought conditions were in far west Iowa, while the Quad-City region had areas that were abnormally dry.

Prime planting weather is on the way, Ervin said.

Up until now, it has been too wet and the ground too cold.

As of May 8, Illinois farmers had planted 15% of the state’s corn crop, and 11% of the state’s soybean crop, according to the latest Illinois crop and condition report issued by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS. Last year at this time, Illinois farmers had planted 71% of the corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop.

In Iowa, as of May 8, farmers had planted 14% of the state’s corn crop and 7% of the soybean crop, according to the latest NASS crop and condition report. Last year at this time, farmers had planted 84% of Iowa’s corn crop and 64% of the soybean crop.

