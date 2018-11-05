It was a record rainfall Sunday with 1.14 inches of rain in the Quad-City metro area. And with the rain area streams and rivers are on the rise. This brings flood warnings from the National Weather Service.
A flood warning is in effect until Thursday morning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Thursday morning.
Early today the Wapsi was 10.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 12 feet Tuesday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
A flood warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until further notice. Early today the Iowa was 19 feet and rising. Flood stage is 20 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 21.1 feet Thursday morning. At 20 feet, agricultural land near the river is flooded and water covers most islands. Water starts rising onto secondary roads in Wapello Bottoms.