Recovery grants available to Quad-City nonprofits

And Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the foundation, expects the amount raised to change daily, even hourly, as more individuals make contributions. And she made a plea for the community — individuals, businesses and foundations — to do just that.

"I hope people continue to give," she said. "We need a lot more than $400,000. This isn't just this week. This is long-term. I think everything has changed. We're going to remember this. This is an unprecedented time.

"We're all being impacted. There is not one person in the Quad-Cities that is not being impacted. We're all in this together. I want to inspire and give hope. Giving (financially) is one of the things people can do."

She also noted that within 30 minutes of the news release being posted online Thursday morning, the foundation received three completed applications and six drafts for help.

There is no deadline for submissions; the foundation will judge and fill requests as they come in. "We want to get the money out there," Ristau said. "We don't want to sit on it."

The foundation asks applicants to make requests for what is needed over the next eight weeks from the date of their application.