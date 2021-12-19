Recycling markets rebound in the Quad-Cities

There’s good news on the recycling front — after years of depressed markets, the amount of money being paid for recycled commodities is up in the Quad-City region and nationwide, with the Scott Area Recycling Center, Davenport, receiving the highest prices for its recyclables in nearly six years.
Recycling efforts all over the country nearly collapsed four years ago when China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables – banned nearly all imported scrap and recyclables, causing a glut of material no one wanted.
Although the Scott center held its own through the darkest days, there were reports from across the country of cities that were forced to landfill what they collected because they had no buyers. Some stopped their recycling programs all together.
At the market’s lowest point in September of 2019, the price the Scott center received for all nine commodities it collects averaged together was $36.73 per ton, compared with $179.48 per ton today, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which oversees the recycling center.
The reason for the current upswing is that in 2018, when China stopped accepting, there were relatively few plants in the United States in the business of making something new out of recycled commodities. So when China dropped out, there were no other markets to sell to. Since then, various companies such as paper mills and plants that deal with plastic have been built and now there is “domestic capacity,” or markets here in the States, Morris explained.
“This is great news,” she said.
According to the Solid Waste Association of North America, “prices and demand for recyclables from municipal curbside recycling programs have rebounded and are at — or close to — record highs in the United States and Canada.”
And “most (recycling programs) that stopped have started up again,” Morris said.
Recycling markets have always cycled up and down, but for the foreseeable future, they are expected to remain up, with some leveling off, although they “will still be very good,” Morris said.
The Scott center processes recyclables for Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and all of Scott, Rock Island and Clinton counties plus portions of Linn County and the Iowa cities of Pella and West Liberty.
It accepts nine commodities for recycling — No. 1 and No. 2 plastic, aluminum, tin cans, paper board, mixed paper, No. 2 colored and No. 1 clear plastic, mixed plastics (No. 3-7) and glass. (The numbers refer to the numerals printed in a triangle on the plastic, identifying the product’s type of plastic. Some types are more easily remade into something else than others.)
As of November, the center received $1,900 per ton for No. 2 plastic (such as milk jugs), its most valuable commodity in terms of dollars per ton.
But driving the center’s bottom line overall is mixed paper, its largest commodity by volume and which has literally soared in price, from a low of $2.25 per ton in November 2019 to $111.25 per ton last month, Morris said. Mixed paper currently accounts for 38% of the volume the center receives, and paper board accounts for 25%. Taken together, paper products represent more than half, or 63%, of what the center takes in.
Reasons for the higher demand for paper include the explosion of online shopping and the pandemic, in which demand for paper, such as take-home food cartons, increased, Morris said.
The center’s least profitable items are mixed plastics, a category accounting for less than one-half of one percent in volume, and glass, she said. The center literally gives away its mixed plastics, and it trucks the glass to Chicago where it receives payment, but because of the transportation cost, glass recycling ends up costing the center $7 per ton.
Although not profitable, the center absorbs the cost because it is mandated by the state to divert as much material as possible from the landfill, Morris said.
And, innovators are always working on ways to make plastics in the 3-7 category more useful, she said. At present the category showing the most promise is No. 5 plastic, or polypropylene, the type of plastic used for yogurt cups, for example.
Even with the low of $36.73 per ton received for all nine commodities averaged together in September 2019, that amount was still more cost-effective than landfilling, Morris said.
“We kept materials out of the landfill, we got the highest value we could, we kept everybody working, we made the best of a bad situation.”
As for the impact of single-stream recycling – the current model in which all Quad-Cities household recyclables go into one bin with no sorting – the overall volume of commodities taken in is 60% more than previously, Morris said. Before single-stream began in 2016, the center was taking in about 7,000 tons of commodities per year. To make the new recycling center and single-stream sustainable, it needed more volume, so it secured 14,500 tons per year from Illinois Quad-City communities. In the first five years, the total tonnage has increased to 40,000 tons per year.
