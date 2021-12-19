Recycling markets rebound in the Quad-Cities

There’s good news on the recycling front — after years of depressed markets, the amount of money being paid for recycled commodities is up in the Quad-City region and nationwide, with the Scott Area Recycling Center, Davenport, receiving the highest prices for its recyclables in nearly six years.

Recycling efforts all over the country nearly collapsed four years ago when China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables – banned nearly all imported scrap and recyclables, causing a glut of material no one wanted.

Although the Scott center held its own through the darkest days, there were reports from across the country of cities that were forced to landfill what they collected because they had no buyers. Some stopped their recycling programs all together.

At the market’s lowest point in September of 2019, the price the Scott center received for all nine commodities it collects averaged together was $36.73 per ton, compared with $179.48 per ton today, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which oversees the recycling center.