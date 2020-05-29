Recycling spikes in Quad-Cities because cans, bottles aren't going back to store

"Just think about it," Morris said. "More people are at home, they are using more paper. They are using more paper towels because they are doing more cleaning. And toilet paper. That's literally part of it."

In addition, restaurants are using more paper to package up take-out meals, she said.

Overall, changes during the pandemic have made the challenged recycling business more profitable. Although this trend won't necessarily continue forever, Morris and her co-workers are, as she says, "very happy."

'Profitability': In total, the Scott center picks up and processes nine different recyclable materials from Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Scott, Rock Island and Clinton counties, as well as other areas.

This month (May), the center is receiving $66.12 per ton for these recyclables when all nine are added together and averaged out. This compares with $46.16 in January, Morris said.

Recycling (collecting and selling) always has been less expensive than landfilling (collecting and paying 'tipping' fees) in Scott County, even through the darkest days. These began in January of 2018 when China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables — stopped accepting mixed paper and most plastics, causing a glut of material no one wanted.