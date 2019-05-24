{{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cross is helping five people after Thursday's late-night fire in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Fire Department was called at 10:29 p.m. for the fire at 1000 16th St.

"We are providing assistance for three adults and two children," said Trish Burnett, executive director for the nonprofit's Quad-Cities branch. "Financial assistance is provided for food, shelter and immediate needs."

No other details were available as of noon on Friday.

