The Red Cross is helping five people after Thursday's late-night fire in Rock Island.
The Rock Island Fire Department was called at 10:29 p.m. for the fire at 1000 16th St.
"We are providing assistance for three adults and two children," said Trish Burnett, executive director for the nonprofit's Quad-Cities branch. "Financial assistance is provided for food, shelter and immediate needs."
No other details were available as of noon on Friday.
