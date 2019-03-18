COAL VALLEY — The American Red Cross is opening an emergency shelter for people displaced by flooding at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services (also known as Arrowhead Ranch), 12200 104th St.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, and remain open until further notice.
Food will be supplied to those who come to the shelter. If possible, they whould bring any medications and medical equipment needed by family members.
No special arrangements are needed to stay at the shelter. For more information, call 309-743-2166. Anyone who needs Red Cross assistance should call 844-319-6560 and press 1 for disaster assistance.
The Red Cross previously announced locations where ongoing free meals will be available for those displaced by flooding and for volunteers and others helping in this disaster effort.
Food is available between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. at these locations:
- IBEW Local Union 145: 1700 52nd Ave., Moline.
- Arrowhead Youth and Family Services: 12200 104th St., Coal Valley.
- Carbon Cliff Village Hall: 1001 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff.