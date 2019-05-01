The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois for those directly impacted by rising floodwaters.
The locations are:
• Lincoln School, 318 East 7th St., Davenport.
• Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline. This shelter will open at 4 p.m.
Residents affected by the flooding, flood-related issues or are unable to safely access their homes are encouraged to go to a shelter.
You should bring any needed medications, clothing, person hygiene items and medical devices.
Staffing for both shelters is provided by Red Cross volunteers who will be on-site while it is available. Cots, blankets and meals for shelter residents are provided.