red cross logo

The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois for those directly impacted by rising floodwaters.

The locations are:

• Lincoln School, 318 East 7th St., Davenport.

• Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline. This shelter will open at 4 p.m.

Residents affected by the flooding, flood-related issues or are unable to safely access their homes are encouraged to go to a shelter.

You should bring any needed medications, clothing, person hygiene items and medical devices.

Staffing for both shelters is provided by Red Cross volunteers who will be on-site while it is available. Cots, blankets and meals for shelter residents are provided. 

 

