Red Cross volunteer training boot camps to be held in Moline and Quincy

  • Updated
The Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter will host two accelerated training sessions for both existing and new volunteers.

American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. 

Locally, Red Cross volunteer support can include responding to home fires, deploying to assist in-person in affected areas as well as virtual support opportunities.

Only one session is required:

Thursday, Moline: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3C78H3B.

Friday, Quincy: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3RyLXiS.

