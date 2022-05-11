 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross volunteers to install smoke alarms

During May, the Red Cross will hold a Sound the Alarm day in the Quad-City area. Volunteers will install smoke alarms in Moline on Saturday.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent.

In addition to installing smoke alarms, volunteers and community partners will meet with families to help create a two-minute fire escape plan, as well as share safety information on home fires and other local disaster risks.

Visit soundthealarm.org to learn more, sign up as a volunteer or request a smoke alarm installation.

