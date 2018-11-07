The familiar sound of Salvation Army bell ringing will begin on Friday around the Quad-Cities as the organization's Red Kettle-Make a Difference campaign gets underway.
The goal for this year is $850,000. The campaign is the Salvation Army's major fundraiser, with donations helping to provide food, shelter and basic needs for families and individuals throughout the Quad-Cities, throughout the year.
The campaign runs through Dec. 24, and bell-ringer volunteers are needed.
If you can help, register by going to ringbells.org or calling Bill Horrell at 563-324-4808. Bell-ringing shifts are two hours long. Horrell suggests a shift could be a great family activity or community service project for service clubs or groups.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Christian church. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in Jesus' name without discrimination.