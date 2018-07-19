A month after hosting its inaugural Red Table, the North Scott Community Enhancement Project now is planning a block party in Long Grove.
Katie and Randy White will host the Red Table block party from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at their home at 118 W. Grove St., Long Grove.
The event, which is an opportunity to get to know neighbors, is open to all residents across the North Scott area. The fun will include children's games and activities.
The enhancement project is a newly formed non-profit organized by a group of North Scott women who united at the Quad-Cities Chamber's Big Table event. The project aims to help unite area residents and promote communication and improvement projects.
The group's first Red Table block party drew about 100 residents.
A $5 donation is asked with all donations going for startup costs of the organization as well as future projects.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/NSCommunityEnhancementProject.