Red, White and Boom fireworks postponed to 2021

The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks display in downtown Davenport and Rock Island has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.
"Red, White and Boom always has been a bistate event, and in the spirit of regionalism, we felt it was the right thing to do to move the event to a time when both states can participate," said Jason Gilliliand, Events Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We look forward to an epic event in 2021.”
Under Restore Illinois guidelines, Illinois has the potential to move to phase 4 as of June 26. However, phase 4 still limits large gatherings to 50 people or less, which would preclude the use of Schwiebert Park and downtown Rock Island from hosting its traditional viewing areas.
“In order to celebrate all of our communities, we felt it best to reschedule to 2021 when all can participate,” said Daniel Gleason, Special Events Manager for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. “We look forward to celebrating next year.”
“The fireworks over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom are some of the best in the Midwest that draw a crowd on both sides of the river. While 2020 has presented many challenges, we are committed to acting as an inclusive bi-state region,” said Red, White and Boom committee chair Ken Croken.
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Justin Weikert of Muscatine grills burgers for family and friends during Red, White and Boom! outside Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Grayson Snyder, 5, of Davenport takes shelter from the rain with Andy Snyder in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Flags are passed out to guests during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Aurora Taylor, 3, of Davenport jumps in a bounce house during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Emma Snyder, 5, of Davenport plays with a sparkler in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Julie Losasso of Davenport puts down her granddaughter Avery, 2, while listening to Rude Punch perform during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Deklyn Benedict, 7, of West Liberty plays with sparklers at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday.
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday.
Grayson Snyder, 5, of Davenport takes shelter from the rain with Andy Snyder in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Grayson, 5, Wade, 10, and Andy Snyder of Davenport take shelter from the rain in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Avery, 2, of Davenport smiles listening to Rude Punch during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch makes a proclamation along with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Residents take shelter from rain under their umbrellas during Red, White and Boom! at the Freight House in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Hazel Dickmann, 3, of Davenport holds an American flag while riding the carousel during Red, White and Boom! festivities at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Justin Weikert of Muscatine grills burgers for family and friends during Red, White and Boom! outside Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch bass player Jack Hill performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Kids play in the playground at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Deklyn Benedict, 7, of West Liberty plays with sparklers at Bechtel Park in Davenport on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Residents walk among vendor booths at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Eden Wheeler, 8, Macie Weikert, 3, and Alyssa Stagg, 12, hold hangs and walk together back toward their family group in the Modern Woodmen parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Aurora Taylor, 3, of Davenport rides the carousel during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch drummer Adam Tucker performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch keyboard player Murray Lee Rice performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager sings during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch bass player Jack Hill performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Rude Punch keyboard player Murray Lee Rice performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
The Freight House patio is seen full of customers during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Residents mingle through vendor booths despite rain at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch speaks during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
