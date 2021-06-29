Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities

For the full parade route and other details, visit https://www.bettendorf.org/eGov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item&id=10943

East Moline Independence Day Celebrations: East Moline will hold festivities on both July 3 and 4. Saturday's fireworks celebration will start at 6:30, with fireworks at dusk at Riverbend Park, 910 Bend Blvd.

There will also be a presentation of colors by R.I. Arsenal Army Sustainment Command Soldiers, live music and a children's carnival. Sunday will start with the East Moline Fire Department pancake breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and Firecracker Run at 7:30 a.m. The Fourth of July parade is at 1 p.m. https://www.eastmoline.com/375/EM-Independence-Day

Matherville Fireworks Association Fireworks Display: The fireworks display along the shores of Lake Matherville will begin at dusk on July 3. To reach the lake, take Highway 67 South out of Milan and head to the Matherville Blacktop. Turn west and follow the blacktop through the business section to the lake entrance. While the display is free to attend, all donations will go towards the Matherville Volunteer Fire Department.