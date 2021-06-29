Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities

For those looking to get outside and enjoy celebrating with the community this Fourth of July, there are numerous events to attend both in and around the Quad Cities.
Here's information on local fireworks shows and other Independence Day celebrations:
JULY 2
Geneseo Fireworks Show: The City of Geneseo will shoot off fireworks from 9-9:30 p.m. July 2 at Richmond Hill, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo.
Coal Valley Days: Coal Valley Days will shoot off fireworks July 2 at dusk at 1000 1st St., Coal Valley, along with other activities. On July 3 there will be a car show, craft fair, and parade at 11 a.m. on First Street.
JULY 3
Red, White and Boom!: The fireworks show set on the stage of the Mississippi River is back, with plenty of parties to get crowds excited. Red, White and Boom! will blast fireworks off barges July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show is choreographed to a soundtrack, which people can listen to during the show at 97x.
For more information, visit https://www.redwhiteandboomqc.org/.
There are quite a few places hosting viewing parties for Red, White and Boom! with festivities beforehand:
- Quinlan Court: Freight House Farmers’ Market vendors will set up in Quinlan Court and along Beiderbecke Drive at 6 p.m. for an evening market before the fireworks start.
- LeClaire Park: LeClaire Park festivities begin at 6 p.m. with live music and entertainment for kids, such as a bounce house, sack races and other games.
- Schwiebert Riverfront Park: Live music will start at 5 p.m. in Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Kids can get their face painted, and food, drink and other merchandise will be available for purchase. Attendees should bring their own seating.
- Modern Woodmen Park: Baseball fans can buy a ticket to watch both the River Bandits and fireworks Saturday night. The game — against the Cedar Rapids Kernels — starts at 6 p.m., and live music will begin immediately after. Tickets are required to watch the fireworks in the stadium.
- UP Skybar: People can watch the fireworks from one of the best views in Davenport, the UP Skybar, for $125. The rooftop Independence Day event will go from 6-11 p.m., and live music, food, and drinks will be provided. Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-exclusive-all-inclusive-independence-celebration-tickets-158629221271?fbclid=IwAR3NtGKG8ZsB0VoZSqJZjn617nSkJpb5I8E9DUOM0ccMBRk-jcnI6DQOALs
- Figge Art Museum: The Figge Art Museum is hosting a member-only fireworks viewing party from 5:30-10 p.m. Members can visit exhibitions in the museum and watch the fireworks off the river for free. Registration prior to the event is required, and space is limited.
Parking is available for free in downtown Davenport parking ramps from 5-11 p.m. July 3, including the Redstone, River Center and Harrison Street ramps. Parking will not be allowed south of the riverfront railroad tracks.
The downtown Rock Island city parking ramp is free barring certain reserved spots, and street parking is also free.
Bettendorf city Fourth of July festivities: The city of Bettendorf has moved all its Independence Day festivities to July 3, including the Independence Parade and fireworks. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street and end at 21st Street. Former police chief Phil Redington is the grand marshal.
The festival itself will kick off at noon. Live bands will play on two stages —one near Teske's and the other near 18th Street — from noon to 10 p.m. People can go one amusement park rides, participate in a fishing derby, visit a petting zoo and see a magician throughout the day.
Fireworks will begin at dusk in Middle Park, 2407 Middle Rd. To encourage social distancing, limited seating will be available.
For the full parade route and other details, visit https://www.bettendorf.org/eGov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item&id=10943
East Moline Independence Day Celebrations: East Moline will hold festivities on both July 3 and 4. Saturday's fireworks celebration will start at 6:30, with fireworks at dusk at Riverbend Park, 910 Bend Blvd.
There will also be a presentation of colors by R.I. Arsenal Army Sustainment Command Soldiers, live music and a children's carnival. Sunday will start with the East Moline Fire Department pancake breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and Firecracker Run at 7:30 a.m. The Fourth of July parade is at 1 p.m. https://www.eastmoline.com/375/EM-Independence-Day
Matherville Fireworks Association Fireworks Display: The fireworks display along the shores of Lake Matherville will begin at dusk on July 3. To reach the lake, take Highway 67 South out of Milan and head to the Matherville Blacktop. Turn west and follow the blacktop through the business section to the lake entrance. While the display is free to attend, all donations will go towards the Matherville Volunteer Fire Department.
Orion Fireworks Festival: Food vendors will kick off the Orion Fireworks Festival at 5:30 p.m. July 3. There will be live music from 6-8 p.m., and at 8:45 p.m. the lighted parade will start at the Orion Middle School. Fireworks will follow after the parade at Orion High School, 1100 13th St. https://www.facebook.com/OrionFireworksFestival/
Galva Freedom Fest: Galva's Fourth of July celebration stretches over July 3 and 4. Both days are filled with activities such as a street dance, races, and a tractor show. The parade is at noon July 4, beginning at the Galva Elementary School, 224 Morgan Rd. Fireworks will go off at dusk July 4 in the Galva Park District, 213 SE 6th St. https://www.facebook.com/galvafreedomfest/?ref=page_internal
JULY 4
Grand Mound 4th of July Fireworks Celebration: Grand Mound will hold its annual water parade on July 4 at 2 p.m., and its fireworks show at the Grand Mound ballpark, 300 East St., Grand Mound. https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Grand-Mound-1403363366593816
Clinton 4th of July Festival: Clinton will hold different activities, sports and competitions throughout July 4. The festival's parade will start at 1 p.m. along Riverview Drive and end at 5th Avenue S. The fireworks will commence after the 6:30 p.m. Lumberkings game. https://fb.me/e/2C8btsSqM
Buffalo Days: Buffalo has lined up three days of festivities over the weekend of Independence Day, at Buffalo City Park, 329 Dodge St. There will be live music, food and drink July 2, and a bike show. A car show will be held Saturday with fireworks at dusk. On July 4, the parade will start at noon at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St.