Red, White and Boom is Sunday and there will be plenty of things to do while waiting for the fireworks.

The display begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from two river barges, according to the event website.

There are several riverfront locations from which to watch the show, the website states. Most are in Davenport and those locations are within walking distance of each other.

Entertainments and activities, including live music, are planned for the evening hours ahead of the fireworks at individual locations. There will be food and drinks available. Detailed information for each site as well as entrance policies are available on the event website, https://www.redwhiteandboomqc.org/.

Viewing and Parking Locations:

Davenport:

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive.

Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St. There is a baseball game Sunday night and a ticket is needed to watch the fireworks at the ballpark.

Freight House Farmers Market 421 W. River Drive.

Quinlan Court, 101 E. River Drive.

Bechtel Park, 499 E. 2nd St.

Davenport’s downtown parking ramps will be available for free from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. They include Redstone Parking Ramp, 101 Main St.; and Harrison Street Parking Ramp, 331 W. 3rd St.

There will be no parking south of the railroad tracks running along the riverfront, the website states. Motorists planning to travel through downtown on Sunday should be aware that there will be street closures downtown.

Rock Island:

Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

The downtown parking ramp is free except for reserve spaces and there will be free street parking.

The Rock Island parking ramp is at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue.

