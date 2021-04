Red, White and Boom to return July 3

Red, White and Boom is back on.

The annual bi-state fireworks display will be July 3, with fireworks shot from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled to welcome people back to the riverfront for our regional celebration of America’s Independence Day” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, said in a news release. “Our new Quinlan Court will be open, and activities in Modern Woodmen Park and LeClaire Park are being planned.”

“Red, White and Boom will be a great opportunity for the community to come together again and celebrate with fireworks on the riverfront in Schwiebert Park and beyond," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

The fireworks show was postponed last year by the pandemic. This year's event will follow COVID-19 protocols, which will be updated at www.redwhiteandboomqc.org.