Thunderstorms rolled through Quad-City region Wednesday evening, but they were gone in time for the 9:30 p.m. Red, White and Boom! Independence Day fireworks show, which went off without a hitch. This year’s show was fired from Arsenal Island.
The thunderstorms brought a respite from the heat and high dew points that settled over the region last week into the weekend. Despite access being restricted to LeClaire Park and other areas of the riverfront due to this year’s record flood, thousands turned out for the event and found good places to sit and watch the show.
Red White and Boom! is produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from Red White and Boom! go to support economic development efforts downtown. This year’s event was sponsored by CBI Bank & Trust.