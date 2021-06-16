Redevelopment begins on Wilson Lofts in Clinton

The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation broke ground Wednesday on the Wilson Lofts, a $13.88 million mixed-use redevelopment of the historic Wilson Building in Clinton.

The development will include the creation of 33 residential units offering two-story, townhome type apartments, lofts and 1- and 2-bedroom rental units. Of those 33 units, 26 will be designated at market rate and seven as workforce housing for those earning up to 80% of the area median income.

"The city of Clinton is extremely excited to see the Wilson Building come back to life," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said in a news release. "This majestic historical building rising up over five stories with full view of the Mississippi River, just putting an exclamation mark on all the great growth the downtown has seen the last several years."

Along with the Economic Growth Corporation, involved in the project are Bush Construction as the general contractor and RDG Planning and Design as the architect. The property will be managed by Home Base Property Management, LLC. Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen are also involved as attorneys.