Redevelopment begins on Wilson Lofts in Clinton

The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation broke ground Wednesday on the Wilson Lofts, a $13.88 million mixed-use redevelopment of the historic Wilson Building in Clinton.
The development will include the creation of 33 residential units offering two-story, townhome type apartments, lofts and 1- and 2-bedroom rental units. Of those 33 units, 26 will be designated at market rate and seven as workforce housing for those earning up to 80% of the area median income.
"The city of Clinton is extremely excited to see the Wilson Building come back to life," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said in a news release. "This majestic historical building rising up over five stories with full view of the Mississippi River, just putting an exclamation mark on all the great growth the downtown has seen the last several years."
Along with the Economic Growth Corporation, involved in the project are Bush Construction as the general contractor and RDG Planning and Design as the architect. The property will be managed by Home Base Property Management, LLC. Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen are also involved as attorneys.
The project is financed through various tax credits, TIF funding from the city of Clinton, as well as: a downtown revitalization grant by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through the city of Clinton; Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District 2 from the Downtown Clinton Alliance; private debt from the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, BankORION and American Bank & Trust; and a deferred developer fee.
A final layer of financing is pending with the State Historic Tax Credit application through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The Wilson Building was built in 1914 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Pre-applications are available at wilson-lofts.com.