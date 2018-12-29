A total of 12 people originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Myanmar, formerly Burma, arrived in the Quad-Cities in December to be resettled by the World Relief office in Moline.
The office's resettlement goal for fiscal year 2019 is 75 people, but whether that will be met is unknown, director Amy Rowell said.
In 2018, the goal was 160, but only 60 people arrived, she said.
While the number of refugees worldwide is estimated at more than 22.5 million, with another 43.1 million internationally displaced persons, the number accepted into the United States has shrunk in recent years, Rowell said.
The decrease is not because there are fewer refugees, an official legal status under United States and international law that refers to people with a well-founded fear of persecution in their own country because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
Rather, the U.S. State Department, which admits a certain number of refugees per year and provides funding to agencies such as World Relief to help in the settling, has reduced the number admitted.
The recent nationwide peak was 110,000 refugees following the Syrian crisis in 2016. That was the fiscal year in which the Moline office settled 235 refugees, Rowell said.
The nationwide goal for 2019 is 30,000, she said.
The most recent arrivals to Moline came via camps in Thailand, Tanzania, Burundi and Malaysia, Rowell said.
As as the new year begins, the Moline office is down to nine employees from a peak of 15, and it still doesn't know what its base, or "floor" funding from the state department will be, Rowell said.
The agency that is part of the International, faith-based National Association of Evangelicals, headquartered in Baltimore, launched its own P2P, or People to People, campaign over the summer that raised $20,000 for Quad-City efforts, she said.
With this, the office carries on its mission. It also has reached back to people who are already here to help further their integration into the community.
Services include immigration legal services, employment programs, extended medical case management, a once monthly international food pantry in partnership with The Project of the Quad-Cities, and classes in citizenship (to pass the naturalization test), English as a Second Language, cooking, life skills and employment. It also has organized a teen program called Global Leaders that focuses on volunteer service and leadership training.
Since World Relief opened in the Quad-Cities in August 1999, it has resettled 2,447 people from around the globe.