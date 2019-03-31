From the Rev. Joseph Thawn, pastor of Grace Myanmar Christian Church, Moline
To my sister, Amy!
The saddest day…
The first name I knew from Malaysia, just before we (me and my wife) were resettled to the Quad Cities as refugee in June, 2009, was Amy Rowell, Director of World Relief.
Since then she has been a close friend, co-worker and sister to me and my wife. She was my boss, my mentor, my friend and family.
Me and my wife had been very blessed not only to know her but also to be a part of the Rowell family. She taught me how to handle life easier and simpler when there is stress and pressure. The words she always said to me when I was working at World Relief from 2010-2013 were, “Have a thick skin Joseph” when I was stressed at the work place and, “Joseph, learn to say no," when I easily said yes to too many appointments.
Because of her I have become a better person and a leader in the ministry. She was a very loving, caring, passionate, and most of all, the best leader I have ever worked with in my life so far. I have traveled with Amy and Libby to Myanmar on a mission-related trip in 2016. It was then I learned more about her. She had such a big heart for orphanages and the less fortunate people around the world, especially for Burmese people.
Amy will forever be missed by me, my wife, the whole Grace Myanmar church family and the Burmese Community in the Quad-Cities for years to come.
One of the reasons who I am as a pastor today was because of her encouragement, mentorship and support in various areas of my life. Today, I lost my only white, American sister here in the U.S. and I considered it one of the saddest days of my life after being here for 10 years.
I am sure she will be smiling on us and cheering us from above until the day we reunite in the Father’s house. Her good heart, good works and good will impacts us so much that she will be remembered forever in our heart.
— Joseph Thawn, Cing Sen, and the Grace Myanmar Christian Church family.
Nana Lee is from Matupi, Myanmar, and has lived in the U.S. for almost 10 years.
Lee writes:
As a refugee it was really hard for us when we first got here. Amy warmly welcomed us and I became really closed friend with Anna (Amy's daughter).
She gave me many opportunities and experiences that I never had; for example, she took me and Anna to the Iowa state fair. Amy is one of the reason how my family is today, and she gave me hope that I can one day change the world.
When we first got here in America, Amy welcomed us and took care of us until now.
I'm so heartbroken that she left us so soon. I can't imagine how our lives will be like without her. She is like a mother to all of us, caring and raising us with her love. That's why I will be forever grateful for her.
Someday I want to change people's world like she had changed our world.